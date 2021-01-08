Small Cap Value Report (Fri 8 Jan 2021) - placeholder
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Friday.
My morning smallcap tweet:
SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) EQTEC (LON:EQT) SIGNATURE AVIAT (LON:SIG) ADES International Holding (LON:ADES) Immedia (LON:IME) Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Petards (LON:PEG) Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Reach (LON:RCH)
SIMEC Atlantis Energy (SAE) CEO resigns to become adviser. He is thanked. [SP=22.2 Cap=110m]
EQTEC (EQT) MoU with Nobilis Pro Energy of Greece for development of Nobilis's existing pipeline of opportunities in Thessalia and Central Greece and for the proposed delivery of these and further advanced gasification projects. [SP=2.55 Cap=179m]
Signature Aviation (SIG) bid approach from Carlyle Investment Management. [SP=423.88 Cap=3518m]
ADES (ADES) CFO scarpers. He is thanked. [SP=9.95 Cap=413m]
Immedia (IME) £3m placing at 25p, an 18% discount, to keep the lights on. 1:1 warrants at a very generous 35p strike. [SP=30.5 Cap=8m]
Malvern (MLVN) £380k of loans while it waits for £900k debtor to pay in Q1. Outlook: "Overall demand for our education products remains largely unaffected. Further growth in the University Pathway division is predicted for September 2021 and we are currently expecting the Summer programmes to go ahead for language centres and Malvern Juniors." [SP=0.14 Cap=2m]
Petards (PEG) one of several companies saying in last 24h that they don't know why SP went mad yesterday. [SP=18.9 Cap=11m]
Gulf Marine Services (GMS) wins long-term contract for the GMS Evolution. Backlog $220m (firm and options), of which $101m will be executed in 2021. [SP=5.98 Cap=21m]
Tremor (TRMR) guides FY(Dec) rev $404-408m, ahead of Nov guidance of $390-400m. Also adj EBITDA of $58-60m cf $50-52m. [SP=375 Cap=500m]
Reach (RCH) guides FY(Dec) U/L profit £130 to £135m, ahead of market expectations. Q4 rev down 10% cf Q3 down 15%. [SP=158.16 Cap=494m]