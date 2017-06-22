Small Cap Value Report (Fri 8 June 2018) -

Friday, Jun 08 2018
4 comments
Happy Friday!

Cheers

Graham

Disclaimer:  

All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
4 Comments on this Article

MrContrarian 7:29am 1 of 4
My morning smallcap tweet:

PHSC (LON:PHSC), Benchmark Holdings (LON:BMK)

PHSC (PHSC) FY trading. Rev £7m down 2% due to the previously announced closure of Adamson’s Laboratory Services Limited . EBITDA moves from small -ve to small +ve. Other ongoing costs of ALS’s closure include long-term leases for various services, plant and equipment plus Run-off insurance. Site sold for £150k over book netting £300k cash. No F/C available.
Benchmark (BMK) Acquisition of 49% interest in strategically important Chilean salmon breeding and genetics JV for a total cash consideration of $16.25m. V is expected to be immediately and continuously earnings accretive. Placing at 55p, an 8% discount.
shanklin100 26 mins ago 2 of 4
Good Morning Graham

Albeit it is above your £600 Mkt Cap limit, it might be of some value to look at the impact false news can have on a share price in this case Games Workshop (LON:GAW).

This morning's TS details PBT just above broker forecast and a dividend of 30p, making the total for the year £1.30, also above broker forecast, comprising:
- 35p, announced 05-Sep-17
- 30p, announced 13-Dec-17
- 35p, announced 05-Feb-18
- 30p, announced today

Unfortunately, Alliance News is stating "the company will nearly halve its full-year dividend to 30.00 pence per share, compared with 74.00p paid the year before." as per http://www.lse.co.uk/AllNews.asp? and other links, e.g. on ADVFN, to which I do not have full access.

GAW is currently down over 6% perhaps partly because of this poor reporting.

Best Regards, Martin
Banzii 15 mins ago 3 of 4

Hi Graham,

Can you have a look at Distil (LON:DIS) if you get the chance. You covered it back in April but final results are out today and the market has reacted well - up nearly 10%. Seems to be starting to make some actual money now.

Thanks
ls2g08 3 mins ago 4 of 4

In reply to shanklin100, post #2

Peel Hunt also came out this morning saying the price looked toppy:

"Positive momentum for Games Workshop has continued through 2H, but comparables for the next three months are “very tough” given last summer’s strong 40k launch, analyst Charles Hall writes in a note, maintaining a hold rating on the stock.

  • Shares “feel toppy” given that 1Q sales will probably be lower than last year; Hall still likes co.’s  long-term prospects"
