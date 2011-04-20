Small Cap Value Report (Fri 9 Feb 2018)

Good morning!
Quick read on overnight market temperature via the futures/IG. As of 6.50, FTSE 100 down 40pts at about 7120, a fall of 0.6% since London close. Had touched down to 7093 at one point. DOW is back up about 225pts (0.95%) on NY close (down about 1,030 on Thursday) at about 24075. Some big falls overnight in Asia - notably China 300 currently down 5.5%. Don’t those algorithms ever get tired?
Gus.
SCISYS (LON:SSY), the supplier of bespoke software systems, IT-based solutions, web and mobile application development and support services to the Media & Broadcast, Space, Government, Defence and Commercial sectors, is pleased to announce the renewal of its service contract to supply support and maintenance services for the BBC's enterprise audio broadcast technology.
SCISYS' Media & Broadcast division, which supplies the dira! Media Asset Management platform, a bespoke version of dira! used by the BBC to deliver its radio news and entertainment, has signed an enhanced service contract to continue supporting the BBC for a term of up to 10 years.
No numbers on that but Paul is positive on this stock and think it's due a re-rate after Brexit fears. Would be interested to hear your view as a cautious investor, ta. I hold a smidgy-widgeon.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI), £7DIG, Hogg Robinson (LON:HRG), SCISYS (LON:SSY), Kennedy Ventures (LON:KENV)
Trinity Mirror (TNI) FY trading. Guides adj results marginally ahead of mkt exp., quotes consensus EPS 34.6p. Net debt now £10m. IAS 19 pension deficit expected to be £378m down £88m. But then blows up debt and pens deficit by buying Northern & Shell's publishing assets (ie Dirty Desmond's totally crap Daily Express and Daily Star) for £127m: £47.7m cash, deferred cash £59.0m payable over 2020 - 2023 and the balance of £20.0m in shares. Worse, there's a one-off £41.2m to the Northern & Shell Pension Schemes and a recovery plan through to 2027 totalling £29.2m. The acquisition will be materially earnings enhancing in the first full year of ownership. Losts of synergy and cost cuts. The Express and Star already run on half a chewed shoestring.
7Digital Group (7DIG) guides adj EBITDA loss significantly down and be better than market expectations.
Hogg Robinson Group (HRG) recommended offer 120p from Amex and also agrees sale of Fraedom to Visa for £142m. If Fraedom sale falls though the Amex offer reduces to 110p.
Scisys (SSY) renews BBC contract for 10 years.
Kennedy Ventures (KENV) will be unsupended as it produces delayed FY results to end June. Loss £1.1m.
I realise £7DIG is micro cap but just in case there is little company news and you feel inclined .... Hogg Robinson (LON:HRG) seems to have had an interesting development. Thanks
Good morning Graham
Your views on the trading update from Creightons Creightons (LON:CRL) released just after 4pm yesterday would be appreciated. I have already given my thoughts in an earlier post, however as I don't have yours or Paul's skills when it comes to interpreting company finances your more forensics approach would be welcome.
PS I thought I had posted this request earlier but it doesn't seem to have been uploaded so apologies if it suddenly appears twice.
Does anyone have any views on 8p stock 'virtual tumour' biosimulation company Physiomics Physiomics (LON:PYC) - has just got a third major pharma contract worth 70k a year, price spiked then reduced - still needs a few more of those to hit breakeven however I think and has been a p&d favourite in the past. Doing research on it now.