Small Cap Value Report (Fri 9 Feb 2018) - IQE, TNI, HRG, 7DIG
Good morning!
Paul is writing again this morning, with additions to yesterday's article. He will be adding:
- DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)
- Dillistone (LON:DSG)
- Elektron Technology (LON:EKT)
- Creightons (LON:CRL)
So if you're interested in reading about them, his article is here.
Over here, I'm planning to start with:
- IQE (LON:IQE)
- Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI)
- Hogg Robinson (LON:HRG)
- 7digital
- S&U (LON:SUS)
And then I'll see if there are any other interesting stories to cover.
Cheers!
Market movements: a quick follow-up on the general market level. The FTSE is in the red today, at 7140 as I write this. This compares with 7780 on January 12. So we have a lot more potential bargains lying around than we did a few weeks ago.
Last year's low was around the 7100 level, so I'll reiterate that this is a key "level" - I think the mood would start to get a lot more bearish if we retraced back into 2016 territory.
I am still 25% in cash and have placed a few bids under some stocks I'm interested in. If somebody hits my bids, I'll be pleased. Or if the market doesn't drop low enough to hit them, then the rest of my portfolio will probably be doing ok.
Don't forget to bear in mind the potential impact of a stronger GBP on your stocks. One of the big-caps I own is British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) and I need to remember that its earnings in dollars aren't worth quite so much as they were before, when converted to GBP.
I'm also still playing with the idea of shorting the NASDAQ or some component of it, to hedge my exposure to market sentiment. However, the logical side of my brain is telling me that the hedge has a negative expected outcome and that it's a fine strategy to remain unhedged while also holding plenty of spare cash in the event of a major market crash.…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company's segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy. Its photonics business enables a range of end applications, from data communications and advanced optical-fibers, to sensors in consumer and industrial applications. It operates through business units, including wireless, photonics, InfraRed, CPV (advanced solar), power switching, light emitting diodes (LEDs) and advanced electronics. It produces atomically engineered layers of crystalline materials containing a range of semiconductor materials, such as gallium, arsenic, aluminum, indium and phosphorous. The Company has operations in the United States, Asia and Europe. more »
Trinity Mirror plc is a national and regional news publisher. The Company is engaged in producing and distributing content through newspapers and associated digital platforms. It operates through four segments: Publishing, which includes all of its newspapers and associated digital publishing; Printing, which provides printing services to the publishing segment and to third parties; Specialist Digital, which includes its digital recruitment classified business and its digital marketing services businesses, and Central, which includes revenue and costs not allocated to the operational divisions. The Publishing segment publishes paid-for national newspapers and paid-for and free regional newspapers, and operates a portfolio of related digital products. The Printing segment operates five print sites with approximately 20 full color presses. Trinity Mirror Digital Recruitment operates three specialist job boards: GAAPweb, TotallyLegal and SecsintheCity. more »
Hogg Robinson Group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an international corporate services company, which provides cloud-based software to help clients in travel, expense, payments and data management. It has two core activities: Travel Management, which is analyzed into three geographic segments, including Fraedom Travel, and Technology, which includes the Fraedom Payments and Expense operations. The Company is an international business-to-business (B2B) service company. The Company has three geographical corporate travel segments: Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in the holding and financing, Technology, Travel Management and Support services. The Company's subsidiaries include HRG Debtco Limited, Farnborough Limited, Hogg Robinson plc, Hogg Robinson (Travel) Limited, Hogg Robinson Money Matters Limited, Farnborough Finance (2007) Limited, Fraedom Holdings Limited, Fraedom UK Limited and Wilson Albany Limited. more »
49 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Graham,
IQE recognised the payments from CSC as revenue. However, if these are purchases of IP, as described in CSC's reports, then IQE should have recognised the payments as representing a gain on sale of intangible assets, rather than as ordinary revenue. So IQE's revenues and gross margin would be overstated.
Actually, this looks OK to me if this is purely an IP licensing transaction. I haven't got time to look back at the IQE reports etc. but I think you need to understand how semiconductor IP licensing works - something I very much doubt MW bothered to consider!
With IP you only buy a license giving the right to use the IP, you are not "buying" the IP! The IP, and all rights to it, resides with the licensor (IQE) and the licensee (CSC) pays an up-front NRE license fee in return for the right to make products utilising the IP. As such, there is absolutely no need for IQE to account for a gain on sale of intangible assets, because no "sale" has actually taken place.
All the best, Si
IQE (LON:IQE)
Not sure I agree with Graham's take on this. Just because IQE and the JV are related parties does not necessarily mean their respective accounting treatments should be mirror images of each other. The facts for each entity have to be considered separately.
From IQE's perspective, I'm not sure how the 'sale' of IP can be treated as a gain on disposal of its assets: presumably IQE continues to benefit from the IP despite the 'sale' to the JV. It is not like selling a car where you no longer have the rights and benefits of ownership after you've sold it.
If that is right, IQE could sell the same IP multiple times to different entities and if they were to account for each such transaction as a disposal of intangible assets, theoretically they could end up with negative intangible IP assets which makes no sense, particularly if they continue to enjoy the benefits of the IP themselves.
So in my mind it is correct for IQE to have accounted for the transaction as a licensing sale, particularly if there are no further ongoing obligations to the JV in relation to the transaction.
From the JV's perspective, if they were to mirror IQE's accounting treatment, they would be writing off the cost of the purchase in full against their income statement in the year of purchase. However they will be benefiting from the IP over a number of years, so the accounting principle of matching costs to their related benefit suggests that the cost should be charged to the income statement over a number of years. By capitalising the purchase as an intangible asset in their books and amortising the cost over time, that is precisely what the JV has done.
So whilst it might seem odd for the two entities to have taken a different accounting approach to the same transaction, and while that certainly provides fodder for those who want to build a picture of aggressive accounting, I think there is a reasonable argument to be made that the approach taken by IQE and the JV is not just technically correct, but is also consistent with a 'substance over form' approach.
Completely agree with this. By focusing on the JVs, the bears are spectacularly missing the point.
In reply to bestace, post #31
From IQE's perspective, I'm not sure how the 'sale' of IP can be treated as a gain on disposal of its assets: presumably IQE continues to benefit from the IP despite the 'sale' to the JV. It is not like selling a car where you no longer have the rights and benefits of ownership after you've sold it.
If that is right, IQE could sell the same IP multiple times to different entities and if they were to account for each such transaction as a disposal of intangible assets, theoretically they could end up with negative intangible IP assets which makes no sense, particularly if they continue to enjoy the benefits of the IP themselves.
This is correct, bestace. You just need to replace the words "sell" or "sale" with "license". This is what ARM do all the time but I don't know how their customers do or should account for the license fees paid.
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #30
Thanks for that useful point simoan (IQE (LON:IQE) licensing) - it clairfies my thoughts on that one.
So to paraphrase :
CSC "bought" (leased?) the right to use IQE's IP for seven years. - So from their perspective it is absolutely reasonable to spread this cost over the 7 years.
The argument that it is a disposal and should not have gone through the P&L would not therefore stand up on two accounts
1. It's effectively a "lease" not a disposal.
2. It's not a disposal, because (I presume) IQE also retain the right to use the IP - ie they still possess the "asset".
I suppose there is however still the question of whether IQE should have spread the revenue and profit over the 7 years. I presume that would only be applicable though if CSC had the right to hand back the deal and be refunded for the unused time period - I presume that is not the case.
It might however be fair to say that IQE could have excluded this licensing revenue and profit (or at least the upfront element) from their adjusted numbers, but aside from that I cannot see an issue and certainly nothing that would have any relevance to the forecast numbers.
Certainly been a busy week, holding both Gattaca (LON:GATC) and Hogg Robinson (LON:HRG) shows both ends of the spectrum.
Personally I get amused by the asymmetry of weeks like this, especially when the "sell-off" is on the back of concerns the US economy is doing so well interest rates might need adjusting further upwards. If that's bad news bring it on again, and export it to the UK too please!
For some time I have been focussing on stocks with pension deficits. It might take some time but effectively it's a hedge against interest rates rising. Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI) updating on it's scheme(s) today for instance with deficit falling, and that's now historic, with gilt yields having risen further to approximate 2 year highs. Hopeful that a number of smaller UK companies suffering in this sell off in a knee jerk fashion will turn out to benefit from this realignment of pension obligations.
In reply to andrea34l, post #22
ref IQE
andrea34I
"As before, the thing I am wary of with IQE (LON:IQE) is they keep on trying to reassure the market with positive statements about revenue growth... but there is no mention at all of profit growth"
Huh - did they not say the following on 20th December ? - i have copied and pasted this sentence direct from the announcement that day!
As a result, profit before tax for the Group is expected to
be ahead of current market expectations.
I've been following the daily disclosable short position on IQE (LON:IQE) here: https://shorttracker.co.uk/company/GB0009619924/. It seems to me like the big shorters are buying back as soon as the price goes below 100p, and the overall disclosable shorts have decreased from over 12% to close to under 11% in the last few weeks. Even with this "market correction" the price seems to be holding around the 90-110p level.
I've read a lot of research documents and I find the SF and MW documents a bit too emotive and desperate to prove their case. I am attributing more weight to the actions of the shorters rather than their words when forming my view at the moment. I hold.
In reply to Gromley, post #33
I suppose there is however still the question of whether IQE should have spread the revenue and profit over the 7 years. I presume that would only be applicable though if CSC had the right to hand back the deal and be refunded for the unused time period - I presume that is not the case.
Why should they do this? It is genuinely a one-time payment and so there's no need for them to recognise the revenue outside the financial year in which the payment was received. The more I look at the MW report, the more crap it looks. They have completely overlooked a number of factors and clearly don't understand IP licensing. That's a major balls up IMHO. The report has little credibility IMO and I'm considering taking the long side of this battle before they can cover.
All the best, Si
I only know about IQE from the discussion boards on here - so don't have any strong views either way.
But what seems odd to me is that IQE is nothing without its IP and seems to have sold it on for buttons. Questioning the accounting treatment seems to be something of an aside.
In reply to simoan, post #37
Re IQE (LON:IQE) - "They have completely overlooked a number of factors and clearly don't understand IP licensing." possibly more accurate to have said "they have chosen to completely overlook". These are very astute investors and I'm sure they understand perfectly well the difference between "sale" and "lease".
They are not really interested in presenting a balanced view, they want the share price to go down so they only present a case for it doing so.
In reply to shipoffrogs, post #38
if you read the very sensible posts above in more detail you will see that they have done absolutely nothing of the sort.
Graham, bestace - re. IQE (LON:IQE) Many thanks for your insightful analyses. The consensus appears to be that the bears are desperately trying to find skeletons in the cupboard when in reality there is nothing of substance.
Have a great weekend.
Re IQE (LON:IQE)
All interested parties should read the innocuous RNS from September 2014
IQE plc : Memorandum of understanding to establish a Centre of Excellence for Compound Semiconductor technology in Singapore
They announed some form of jv with no financial info as to contributions from other parties, anticipated outputs/revenues just that they were 'giving away' £14M of assets.
The shares collapsed circa 50% overnight. I thought the RNS was so dubious that I considered it a 'reverse ramp' if there is such a phrase. I took the risk and doubled my holding . A few days later it was announced the lead directors had lumped on at the new price which then reversed back to around the previous level. I then sold vowing never to get involved with this crew ever again.
In reply to Ramridge, post #41
Re IQE (LON:IQE), my slightly different reading....maybe something of substance but if so small in the bigger picture (ie is there bright future for IQE or not!) and thanks to all for te accounting education and discussion.
However, the difference is important as conviction in the eye of the market on dodgy accounting plus the unusual director arrangements re shares might lead to someone getting pushed. If the future is really long term bright (and as a long term holder I hope so), maybe they need some new leadership players to reflect a new, bigger company increasing focused on commercial deals that can attract the big institutional support the share price wants in both the UK and overseases.
Anyway, maybe we should all now wait for the next results statement - sure that will generate a lot of interest and close reading ! Management will absolutely be on show.
In reply to simoan, post #30
re: IQE (LON:IQE)
Hi Si, what you say may be true, however, MW prints an excerpt from CSC's 2016 annual report (p. 6 of MW paper) which states that CSC "purchased £20 million of intellectual property from the IQE plc Group". I don't see any reference to a license being purchased.
If it really is a multi-year license, then it is more reasonable but we also need to bear in mind that IQE recognises revenue from a "customer" in year 1, for a sale which can't be repeated for another seven years.
In reply to tabhair, post #9
re: Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI)
Hi tabhair, it perplexes me, but I've had a look at it. Feel free to share you thoughts and have a good weekend. G
In reply to davidjhill, post #29
Cheers David!
Interesting watching the bears and bulls fight it out re: IQE (LON:IQE) . Price and volume action tells me that the bears have the initiative at the moment.
On IQE (LON:IQE) the bigger UK-based shorters haven't come off much yet though it is correct that the net short interest quoted in the UK is decreasing. As of today the net short is 10.7%
However, Bloomberg quotes MarkIt as having 22% of IQE (LON:IQE) shares outstanding short : I assume this includes the US funds who are short and do not disclose via the FCA?
https://www.bloomberg.com/news...
Good point on most discussed shares....... Friday afternoon distractions ..