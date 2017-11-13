Small Cap Value Report (Fri 9 Mar 2018)

Good morning! This is the placeholder, for your comments and suggestions.
Focusrite (LON:TUNE) have issued an interesting trading update stating revenue profits and cash are all up relative to the first half. This may be an on-going trend and a weighting to H2. It is good that it's based on actual data rather than forecasting results will be H2 weighted. However, there is no mention of how the results compare to market expectations and what those are.
Renold (LON:RNO), £RM2, Clear Leisure (LON:CLP)
Renold (RNO) warns FY adj operating profit expected to be below previous expectations and slightly down YoY. Blames weak $, slow pace of passing on higher raw material costs in chain division.
RM2 International (RM2) sells building in Switzerland, gives enough cash to continue operating through [to?] mid-April. Still seeking funds from shareholders.
Clear Leisure (CLP) is sending miners to slave in Serbia: its blockchain mining JV's first data mining computers are ready to be shipped to Serbia. "A DCF valuation over a period of five years, assuming mining profitability, mining difficulty, Bitcoin price, projected hash power and miners typology, estimated cost of energy and an 8% discount rate, generates a current valuation of €389k." So they are forecasting the world's most volatile curency five year out AND the total number of Bitcoins existing (to get hash power). Truly modern day Nostradamuses.
Trading update for Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) today :-
Highlights
· NAV per ordinary and A share 168.4p: 31 December 2017 (167.3p: 30 September 2017)
· Basic earnings for the nine month period ended 31 December 2017 of 14.4p per ordinary share and of 18.9p per A share (13.3p per ordinary share and of 17.7p per A share for the six months ended 30 September 2017)
· Adjusted earnings for the nine month period ended 31 December 2017 of 3.4p per ordinary and A share (3.0p per ordinary and A share for the six months ended 30 September 2017)
· Declaration of a quarterly dividend of 0.6p per share, expected to be paid on 6 April 2018
· Balanced portfolio: continued capital allocation to a mix of investments which balance income returns while creating potential for capital value growth, including a growing build-to-rent exposure
· Mezzanine loan investment: four loans totalling £3.8 million were completed in the quarter ending 31 December 2017 with a further three loans totalling £5.2 million funded post period end
· Data centre Frankfurt: following planning consent being secured, tendering for pre-development works is underway with a view to having a development-ready site
· H2O shopping centre Madrid: record visitor numbers recorded in 2017, increasing 3.9% over 2016, with like for like tenant sales increasing 6.4% over the year.
Morning Graham.
Not much small cap specific news today .... apart from Trump steel and aluminium tariffs, the non-nuclear(?) Korean Peninsula and upcoming US non-Farm Payroll this afternoon. If you have time, wondered if you’d like to circle back on the Volvere (LON:VLE) update from Wednesday? Some interesting comments on the discussion thread about the putative sum of the parts valuation although it wasn’t covered in the main reports.
Gus.
Focusrite (LON:TUNE) trading update for H1 2018. I've held for a while and believe it's a high-quality company, however I feel the content of their updates leaves much to be desired.
In January they simply stated 'our revenue and cash had both grown further since the year end'. Today they say 'in the first half of the current financial year ending 31 August 2018, revenue, profits and cash have grown compared with the first half of the last financial year.'
They then let us know revenue is up 25% y-o-y, and cash balances increased, but they once again don't say anything about margins or the actual level of profitability. Stockopedia shows revenue was only forecast to rise 10% for the full-year, so this appears to be a very encouraging update, but if they don't say anything about profitability we can't really make an informed judgement, and are simply left to assume and second-guess.
Good morning Graham
Given that it seems a fairly quiet morning on news front, I wonder whether you might have time to circle back and look at TT electronics (LON:TTG) prelim results from yesterday. Paul had intended to do so but ran out of time. Also given that you have covered the company previously your views would be appreciated.
Cheers
Jonno
Hi Graham - Paul didn't quite have time to cover Innovaderma (LON:IDP) yesterday. I haven't properly read the results but it looks like the share price has taken a big beating and I wonder if it's overdone given the revenue growth. Would welcome your view.
Another request for Focusrite (LON:TUNE) please. I have held for some time. They seem like a solid well run company, a leader in their field, but (as stated above) their trading updates are a bit on the vague side.
And, if time permits, a look at Microgen (LON:MCGN) (audited preliminary results were out on Wednesday) would be much appreciated. These results look like a clear beat on revenue and EPS with some optimism for 2018.