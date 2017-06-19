Small Cap Value Report (Fri 9 Mar 2018) - TUNE, RM2, TTG
Good morning! Taking into account reader suggestions so far, my list is as follows (still subject to change):
- Focusrite (LON:TUNE)
- £RM2
- TT electronics (LON:TTG)
- Volvere (LON:VLE)
- Innovaderma (LON:IDP)
Only the first two were announced today, but there was quite a lot of news during the week, so plenty to discuss.
Also worth mentioning that I think Paul did a fine job discussing the late profit warning from Conviviality (LON:CVR) in yesterday's report, so I'll leave that one alone for now.
Cheers,
Graham
PS: There is an investor event coming up on March 28th in London, featuring the CEOs of Cloudcall (LON:CALL), Xpediator (LON:XPD) and Realm Therapeutics (LON:RLM). You can get your free tickets at this link.
Focusrite (LON:TUNE)
- Share price: 380p (+7%)
- No. of shares: 58 million
- Market cap: £221 million
This company makes hardware and software products for the music industry, under its own brands. Headquartered in the UK, it distributes its products worldwide.
Rather than making or distributing musical instruments, the company makes the tools used by producers - microphone preamplifiers, audio interfaces, synthesisers and apps.
This is a nice update, which has been warmly received. First-half revenue, profits and cash are up year-on-year.
As a result, revenue for the half year ending 28 February 2018, is expected to be over £38 million, up from £32.0 million in the same period last year. This represents an increase of over 25% on a constant currency basis.
Conversion to cash has also remained positive and, as at 28 February 2018, net cash was £19.7 million, up from £14.2 million on 31 August 2017 and £9.4 million on 28 February 2017.
For a company which sells internationally, such as this one, constant-currency measures are what I focus on. Needless to say, 25% is a fantastic gain.
The CEO comments that the recent Christmas holiday period gave the company a big boost, stating that the outlook remains "confident" for the future:
We keep a close and cautious eye on some of the headwinds being experienced by the…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Hi Graham - Paul didn't quite have time to cover Innovaderma (LON:IDP) yesterday. I haven't properly read the results but it looks like the share price has taken a big beating and I wonder if it's overdone given the revenue growth. Would welcome your view.
Another request for Focusrite (LON:TUNE) please. I have held for some time. They seem like a solid well run company, a leader in their field, but (as stated above) their trading updates are a bit on the vague side.
And, if time permits, a look at Microgen (LON:MCGN) (audited preliminary results were out on Wednesday) would be much appreciated. These results look like a clear beat on revenue and EPS with some optimism for 2018.
This mornings update from Edison on Focusrite (LON:TUNE)
http://www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com/research/report/focusrite506015/full
I used to hold but maybe the current price of 360-368p is about right?
Hi Graham. I'd also like to read any comments about Innovaderma (LON:IDP). It seems updates from this company regularly lack sufficient detail for the market to value - maybe why it got knocked so badly yesterday? Also would appreciate your views on the trading update from Focusrite (LON:TUNE). Very positive sounding update, although no comment about how performance is stacking up against market expectations... I think Paul has previously written positively about this company.
In reply to Chris123, post #5
I couldn't disagree more strongly with those complaining about the lack of detail in the Focusrite (LON:TUNE) trading statement.
This statement covers the first half year ending 28 February and was issued at 07:00 on 9 March. It has thus been delivered to the market in just six working days. I think this is extremely commendable.
The downside of such an extraordinarily fast turnaround is that it limits the detail that can be given. Focusrite is a relatively simple business, so revenue and cash basically come from a process of adding up. They would be setting themselves up as a hostage to fortune by attempting precise statements about profitability so soon after the period-end. However, the fact that they make no mention of it indicates to me that they anticipate margins to be broadly in line with expectations.
I also sympathise with the omission of any comment regarding performance against market expectations, with half a year still to go. There are no market expectations for the half year and, with six months remaining, plenty could still go awry.
Nonetheless, I viewed this morning's update as superb - certainly better than my expectations. The revenue increase was well above the FX-adjusted trend and the high cash balance indicates that the reduction in inventory seen last period was sustained and that payables have reverted back to the higher levels seen prior to 2017. I anticipate broker upgrades of at least 10%.
I took the opportunity to add another 4,000 shares at the bell this morning.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #11
I also bought in this morning - £TUNE
In reply to jonno, post #6
I'd also like your view Graham on TT electronics (LON:TTG), please, as Paul had meant to cover it...
I know it's not small cap territory in the slightest, but Bodycote (LON:BOY) HAS been mentioned here before and so if you're able to do even a brief comment please that'd be fab!
Andrea
I third Innovaderma (LON:IDP) (I hold with the desperation of a man holding his trousers up when the elastic has just snapped in them as he was innocently walking through a park full of children in a rough area in the middle of a paedophile scare).
Another vote for discussion of Volvere (VLE) please. Thanks Graham.
In reply to gus 1065, post #4
Sure, I'll talk about Volvere (LON:VLE) today. Cheers Gus. G
In reply to ppdrs, post #10
Hi ppdrs, writing about both of them today, thanks for the suggestions. G
Yes TT electronics (LON:TTG) does seem interesting, not a company I have looked at before, figures on Stockopedia seem incorrect.
Hello Graham,
Could you please have a look at Frontier Smart Technologies Frontier Smart Technologies (LON:FST) if you have time.
The FY 2017 results look good/ok to me, but a 'modest' statement about future growth probably pulled them down. Like many small caps they seem to be drifting down over the last 3months. They have smart speaker technology which is the potential growth area and a fairly solid business elsewhere. I had a small holding and was stopped out today.
Thanks
John
RM2 up over 300%. This is the pallet company which sticks trackers on their pallets so they don't get lost or nicked. They've sold their office in Switzerland for a couple of million which should keep them afloat until mid April, however the main point of interest which has really excited the market is the fact they're looking for positive EBITDA in 2019. Can we believe them? is this a dead cat bounce? do we want to invest in a company Woodford is so bullish on? Will they even have any cash left in May? This is one of those stocks where you lose you entire investment or make it back 10 fold.
In reply to danpollard, post #20
On £RM2 even in the best case scenario where they secure some order contracts and get refinanced in the next month or two, why buy now?
The best outcome still requires an equity raising, and this will be on whatever terms the new investors want, given the financial position of the company. So might as well buy shares post-equity raising, when there will be concrete evidence of the following:
1) How much new cash and how much runway the company has
2) What contractual order commitments the company has with all those S&P500 companies who are trialling the product
Sure, you'll have to pay more for the company valuation at that time, but if you truly believe their new IoT product will revolutionise shipping, then there's still lots of SP appreciation to come.
I wondered if anybody has any views on how long low ratings of smallcap consumer stocks are likely to last. Surely these example forward P/Es are not normal:
Conviviality (LON:CVR) - under 6 (based on 25% EPS drop)
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - 5.7
United Carpets (LON:UCG) - 5.2
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) - 6.4
Connect (LON:CNCT) - 4.4
Some of these are carrying a fair bit of debt, but none look stressed (yet) to me. Most have recent updates reflected in estimates (I have adjusted CVR). The two companies in this space that do look genuinely stressed to me (Debenhams (LON:DEB) and Greene King (LON:GNK) ) are rated higher at around 7 so I think perhaps this is a smallcap thing.
In reply to leoleo73, post #22
On United Carpets (LON:UCG), I was initially attracted to them but then realised that they hold the master leases for the properties they then franchise out. This is a typical franchise model, but it made me uncomfortable because if franchisees hand back their franchises, then UCG has all these lease obligations.
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) has been a serial disappointer over the last 1-2 years. But maybe turning around under new leadership and maybe their revamped online site is going to start seeing good growth?
Conviviality (LON:CVR) discussed to death in yesterday's comments. Very polarising in terms of how you can view the prospects.
Debenhams (LON:DEB) a restructuring is definitely on the way, especially with Sports Direct almost at 30%. But small shareholders likely to be shafted in any restructuring, so I'm staying away for the time being as the big boys battle it out and secure their spoils.
Graham,
Thanks for the Focusrite (LON:TUNE) write up, that I think sums it up nicely. I re-brought an initial position 1st thing, having believed it to be expensive. I had previously noted the company sales to be H2 weighted, so the smashing H1 and the CEO's Xmas phasing comments are particularly apposite.
Looking at the company's impressive return numbers it must have a wide Moat and a dominant position in its niche. I would be interested to hear from others if they know of more specific Moat like Focusrite characteristics? Ian
Just like to record my appreciation of the continued high quality analysis from Paul and Graham every day.
Easily worth the subscription to Stocko by itself. It has changed my investment approach and I have profited hugely.
Yes , I know we have been through a Bull market, but we have had them before and I have not profited to anything like the same extent.
Thanks, gentlemen.
BB
In reply to iwright7, post #24
Hi Ian, you're welcome re: Focusrite (LON:TUNE). I am also interested to learn more about the company's positioning vs. competitors. G