Small Cap Value Report (Mon 11 Dec 2017)

photo me please
Click!
My morning smallcap tweet:
Sosandar (LON:SOS), Ukrproduct (LON:UKR), Aquatic Foods (LON:AFG)
Sosandar (SOS) trading since 31 August 2017 has exceeded management expectations.
Ukrproduct Group (UKR) OTP Bank loan extended again to March 2018. Bank has agreed in principle to a 3 year extension to the OTP Loan, needs extra time to ut the 3 year extension into place. What, months?
Aquatic Foods Group (AFG) NED Mircle Yap Ching Chai resigns.
A most unusual announcement from Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) in that they say they have had to postpone the AGM for lack of a quorum! With a float of 73% there should surely be enough to gather a quorum amongst the Directors and inside investors, but it appears not.
This is another aspect of the ridiculous situation that most private investors find themselves in as nominee holders prevent us from directly participating. It requires effort (which I admit to not often putting in) to get the nominee to provide an authorization for the holder to attend meetings (and I am not sure that attendance on such terms would count towards a quorum anyway)
Although no longer a small cap at £1bn, the short announcement from Plus500 (LON:PLUS) of a licence to operate in Singapore, their first in South East Asia, where I believe there may be one or two "gamblers" is significant.
Agree unquantifiable good news from Sosandar (LON:SOS). Management expectations plus X%, where X could be a very large or very small number! Not sure Graham can produce an analysis on this announcement?
A vote for Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) H1 results - Have others noticed that most of the Investment management companies are doing well at the moment?
Not sure if they're "your bag" as I don't think you've covered them before but would love your view on the following if suitable...
Marlowe – 340p – £116.9m – PER 23.4
Interim Results For The 6 Months To End September 2017 – Revenue up 104% to £36.0m, PBT up90% to £2.4m (£1.3m last time) and EPS up 23% from 5.1p to 6.2p. “The second half of the year has started well and we remain confident of delivering a full year performance in line with market expectations”.
Having looked into this a little more I like the forecasts (they’re massively greater than any historic performance) and the fact it’s got Cash in the bank (albeit a small amount). IF the forecasts are met (and it looks like they may be based on this update) this is looking quite attractive here.
K3 Capital ( £K3C ) – 149p – £62.9m – PER 13.7
Trading Update – Expects “Interim Results will demonstrate a continuation of the Group's strongperformance across all three divisions with significant uplifts from the comparable prior year period”. Expecting to report record revenue of approximately £7.5m, a LFL increase of 34 per cent and EBITDA of approximately £3.3m, a LFL increase of 27 per cent - Comfortably in line with market expectations for the full year ending 31 May 2018.
Quite like the look of this, it looks good value here. It's going on my Watchlist (but I hate EBITDA, why can't the tell us the real PBT - Arggghhhhh!) until I see the actual results.
Forgot to mention late news from Friday for Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) holders-
Announced after market close on Friday. BOO CFO and NED increase holdings. CFO insignificant 1/2% but NED 6% increase.
Another request for Marlowe (LON:MRL) please and Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY). Thank you
Morning Gents. Ive there is a chance you could look at Vela,VELA I would be grateful. It has some interesting investments in blockchain and the like and looks to be rising with the price of crypto currencies in general. It could be described as an investor in disruptive technology firms.
Appreciate its a tiddler but I think it looks like a proxy play for those that have not jumped on the bitcoin train.
Any interest in £PHTM? Results this morning with laundry revenue +75% and dividend +20.1%
Sosandar (LON:SOS) - trading update makes generally positive noises, but gives no figures. Since the share price already has considerable expectations built into it, I think today's news won't necessarily move the share price up. It should however give holders comfort that things are going to plan (or rather, better than plan), hence preventing the share price from going down.
The only forecasts I have are a detailed note from Turner Pope from Aug 2017, which is the broker that floated Sosandar. This shows forecast revs of £1.0m this year 03/2018, rising to £3.3m 03/2019, and £9.4m 03/2020.
PBT is forecast at -£1.9m this year, followed by -£1.4m 03/2019, and a small maiden profit of £0.1m in 03/2020. Whilst these figures may look unexciting in terms of profitability, they look very exciting in terms of revenue growth. The market would extrapolate out the rapid growth rate, and value the shares on a racy multiple. I can foresee a £50-100m valuation within a year or two, if growth is strong. That may sound crazy, but we're in a bull market, where online fashion businesses that are demonstrating strong growth are given hefty valuations. Just look at the bonkers valuation given to hapless Koovs (LON:KOOV) a while ago, even though it was generating tiny revenues and huge losses.
SOS is well-funded for now, and exited the IPO process with net cash of about £7m, I believe. So it shouldn't need to come back to the market for more cash for the foreseeable future.
SOS is now one of my largest personal holdings, because I'm backing the experienced, and capable management. If you look at what they achieved in 1 year from startup, it's astonishing. Hence why I think the premium valuation is justified.
Note that there is about 18% potential dilution from share options for the founder management, as they had been diluted down to only 5% each from previous funding rounds, and the key people need to be incentivised. Not ideal, but I can live with it. Critics have said that there's something wrong with Sosandar, because management got diluted so much in the early stages, compared with say Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) founders who retained almost 100% control before floating. What these critics overlook is that BOO was funded by an existing, highly profitable wholesale business (called Jogo/Pinstripe). So the BOO founders already had pots of money, so were able to fund BOO from scratch without dilution. Founders of Sosandar just weren't in a financial position to do that.
Anyway, time will tell whether this is an inspired stock pick, or bull market froth!
Sosandar (LON:SOS). Thought this was a fairly pathetic announcement which told the market very little in reality, and was so circumspect about the period involved, that it is possible to think it may not be that good as it looks superficially.
The market reaction seems to be 'so what!'
Add me to the +1's kindly asking if you could please cast your eye over Photo-Me Graham.
It's been somewhat stuck in a channel for the past few years (I think the SP got well ahead of itself when re-rating from the lows), but it broke out recently, likely in anticipation of today's results (which look good). So wondering if the SP is finally going to make it to (the shores of France and) 200p+, backed up by the figures, or suffer fatigue and fall back into the (English) channel. (as figures have looked good in the past on results day, only to be met with falls and continued water treading in the channel).
Interested in your view of Sosandar (no position) . Stockopedia seems to have the directors listed wrongly. I was interested to see that none listed on the company website seems to have experience of running a clothing company before. Hmmm.
Please could posters put a £sign before the ticker symbol as it helps everyone.
So for example, photo me, with a £ sign before it, reads Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM).
No, that's out-of-date information.
Sosandar reversed into Oregon Gold (ORE). So the business has completely changed.
Here is the up-to-date position;
http://www.sosandar-ir.com/
Agreed Aislabie. Surely there is a good opportunity here for a broker willing to go the extra mile and offer CREST membership to its clients. Lots of downtrodden private investors would, probably, go for that even at a slightly higher cost. I have a CREST account which, sadly is no longer available to new clients. But this does not extend to my SIPP or ISA so it only covers a small portion of my portfolio.
I have been trying to get my SIPP broker to get me the covering letter so that I can attend the Bioventix (LON:BVXP) AGM on Thursday. I have called twice over the last month. So far all I have had is promises.
And there must be a question about what is going on at Spectra. It is quite a strange situation anyway - a company that doesn't know who its clients are. Could be a genuine situation or should we exSpectra something strange?
I wouldn't mind hearing your thoughts on Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM). They've successfully diversified into the launderette business, funded by cash flow from the photo side, and are simultaneously incrementally improving the photobooth arm. I think that management have played their hand well so far.
I also would welcome thoughts on the trading statement from Headlam (LON:HEAD) last week. It got passed over (MIA?) but would reward examination I believe as they also announced a significant acquisition.
Vote from me for Headlam (LON:HEAD) Sosandar (LON:SOS) and Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) please!
I echo a vote for Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) to have Graham’s considered view on a company in one of his focus sectors.