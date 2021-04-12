Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Monday.

It's re-opening day today, with retailers & outside hospitality opening up again. It will be interesting to see if we get a boom in spending, or not. The problem is, that many share prices seem to have already priced-in a full recovery. So where's the upside going to come from?

I've been stranded in Bournemouth, going slowly mad, over the last 4 months. So I'm looking forward to strolling into the town centre this afternoon, to see what's occurring. I'm not holding out much hope of getting a crisp, cold pint anywhere, as I expect it's likely to be booked up everywhere, but we'll see.

I'm wondering what there is, in town centres, that I actually need? Just Primark really, and that's about it. I now buy everything else online, or from small local shops. Hence I'm a bit sceptical that High Streets and shopping centres would just return to normal.

Agenda



Paul -

Treatt (LON:TET) - trading update - an in line update, but hints at possible further upgrades. Lovely company, but shares look expensive now (as lots of things do)

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - trading update - to do

Belvoir (LON:BLV) - Final results - to do

Jack -

Instem (LON:INS) - in-line update from this acquisitive life sciences software group

Paul’s section