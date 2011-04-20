Small Cap Value Report (Mon 12 Feb 2018)

Good morning!
This is the placeholder, for your comments and suggestions.
Proactis Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) maybe Graham. Trading update today.
Paul's last report put this into the 'too difficult at the moment' basket but I note he needed to see indications that the cost synergies were happening and at least a doubling of earnings but NTAV was a big issue.
We seem to have got good news on both of the former today.
I expect waiting until the interims before considering investing is still wise though.
As GAME Digital (LON:GMD) has circa £50M in cash why borrow money off Mike Ashley? All Ashley is paying is £3.25M for 50% of Belong future profit stream-peanuts! I would love to see the small print on this deal.
Not sure if there is enough meat in the Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) trading update for you to analyse, but the "extremely excited" message from the CEO has been pushing the shares higher this morning. I hold.
Jon
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) If you have a moment Graham thanks.
In the interests of openness and transparency it would be good to see who the folk that give thumbs down/up are...
Sosandar (LON:SOS). Disappointing to give no numbers at all in their update. Does this say anything about their accounting systems ? I expect they were pushed into this by their PR. Not a smart move IMO.
I hold
In reply to mercury61, post #13
Mercury61 - What benefit would that give ?
In reply to Housemartin2, post #15
It would help figure out who thought mercury61 suggesting, first up, that a £1.2 billion company was appropriate for a small cap report :-)
timarr
In reply to Housemartin2, post #14
I took advantage of the spike in share price to sell out of Sosandar (LON:SOS) early this morning. For me, the trading update was all spin and no substance - a red flag in my book. Good luck to those who still hold.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) ... second profits warning in 6 months after a rampy IPO which for page after page waxed lyrical about spectacular revenue growth. Quarter by quarter, year by year 50-60%.
Remember: all the proceeds of the IPO went into the Directors pockets, none of it went to grow the company. I got out at 125p (from 160p) and grateful to be out. I think it disgraceful that the directors can produce an Admission document which effectively ramps the company's growth prospects and then the give two horrendous profits warnings in 6 months. 50% growth to flat growth to 30% revenue reduction in a year!
In reply to timarr, post #16
Mid cap isn't quite small cap agreed. My apologies for wasting your time.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) was a SCSW tip and they even re-iterated the buy. Not good for their reputation.
I see IQE (LON:IQE) isn't quite small cap either?!
In reply to mercury61, post #21
Might depend what KPMG find when they turn over a few of the moss covered rocks.
In reply to mercury61, post #19
No apologies required.
We keep asking Graham and Paul to add the company criteria to the header ... but roughly £600 million is the cutoff with exceptions made for stocks that have attracted lots of commentary on the way up - such as Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) or IQE (LON:IQE) - and for anything Paul or Graham take a fancy to.
People get irritated when new posters "ignore" these rules, but frankly unless they're made clear it will continue to happen. Understandably.
timarr
Interested in thoughts on UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS)
A 2nd profit warning since the IPO would usually put me off, but significant director buying and the fact that it's still cash profitable (and dividend appears to be well covered) makes me wonder whether the drop has been overdone. FCF should be at least £5m which looks good value for a company valued at c £35m.
Also interested in GAME Digital (LON:GMD) (I hold)
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #10
Hi daveinthelakes.
Re. GAME Digital (LON:GMD) , I agree it seems odd to have £50m in cash while taking a loan from Mike Ashley and selling a 50% share in the e-sport venture for peanuts. I suspect (as ever with Mr Ashley) there is more to this than meets the eye. Bear in mind that Mr. A already owns 26% of GAME Digital (LON:GMD) and Elliott Capital, with a further 38%, appear to be selling down and may be a “loose” holder prepared to sell their stake. At a take out price of say 60p per share, this 38% would cost say £40m - small beer, especially if Ashley completes on his sale of Newcastle FC - giving Ashley 64% of the company (and potentially triggering a full take over).
Likewise, for GAME Digital (LON:GMD) in the past year they’ve rolled out 19 e-sport venues - steady but not spectacular progress. Sports Direct has over 700 stores nationwide. Not all of these will be suitable, but they’re pretty much on every high street in pretty large warehouse type venues that could readily be converted to e-sport use. Given GAME Digital (LON:GMD) ‘s small scale and accident prone history, the chance to pony up with a substantial strategic partner/shareholder (who may well in due course take them over) via a payment of £3.2m cash plus a non-recourse loan in the JV (emphasis on the non-recourse so GAME Digital (LON:GMD) is effectively farming out much of the risk on the e-sports roll out) is possibly too good to miss. It may all end in tears, but it will be interesting. Market seems quite happy with the GAME Digital (LON:GMD) shares up about 12% at the moment.
Gus.
In reply to tic_tac_toe, post #20
Hi, what is SCSW?
In reply to gus 1065, post #8
I would agree RE : GAME Digital (LON:GMD)
on the face of it, it looks like Sports Direct have a fantastic deal in terms of the £ paid for 50% of the profits however GAME are getting access to prime trading locations on the cheap. Yes they are giving away 50% of the cake but it's now a much bigger cake and it will all happen much faster allowing them to dominate the market. I would like to read the details of the contract though! I wonder if GAME Digital (LON:GMD) consulted with Elliot (their biggest shareholder) beforehand ?
In reply to lavinit, post #26
Small Company Sharewatch
