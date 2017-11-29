Small Cap Value Report (Mon 12 Mar 2018) - ESC, EVE, MGP
Good morning! Thanks for your suggestions so far - they are a big help in deciding where to focus.
At the moment, I'm planning to write about the following:
- Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)
- eve Sleep (LON:EVE)
- Medica (LON:MGP)
- Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
In big-cap news, the hostile approach by Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) for GKN (LON:GKN) has seen publication of an "increased and final offer" which is worth a look, considering the importance of these companies.
Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)
- Share price: 113.5p (unch.)
- No. of shares: 20.3 million
- Market cap: £23 million
I've been familiarising myself with this company, which offers live game experiences at various locations around the world.
The premise sounds unusual. You and your friends (or work colleagues) get locked in a room for an hour! Or as long as it takes you to escape, solving a variety of puzzles.
Some people believe that we are in a long-term trend towards consumer spending on experiences, rather than material goods. This certainly falls into the former category, so would be a good example of how invest in that trend.
This stock came into being through a company previously trading under the DAR ticker buying up the holding company Experiential Ventures Ltd for £12 million in May 2017. That was on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The Placing which took place to fund this deal raised an addition £3.6 million, more than it needed to, to help fund growth.
The Interim results to June 2017 aren't very useful considering the deal took place only two months prior. Full-year results to December 2017 will be published in April.
At the time of the deal, Escape Hunt had 214 escape rooms in 20 countries.
According to the Readmission Document, Experiential Ventures is domiciled in the Seychelles, with subsidiaries domiciled in Malaysia and Thailand. It made pre-tax profits of £115k in 2015 and £320k in 2016, from revenues of £600k and £1.1 million respectively.
Strangely, the company paid out nearly £500k of dividends in both of those years. The document says:
The declaration of dividends was based…
My morning smallcap tweet:
Escape Hunt (LON:ESC), City Natural Resources High Yield Trust (LON:CYN), Albert Technologies (LON:ALB)
Escape Hunt (ESC) opens first UK site. Also will "further optimise its offering by developing higher quality and scaleable games alongside the rebranding...the consequential delays to the opening programme resulting from this strategic work and determined that the shift in the site opening plan to be well worthwhile."
City Natural Resources High Yield Trust (CYN) H1. NAV total return 16% in period, outperforming its benchmark index by 2.4%. "This outperformance was achieved despite holding some treasury stocks and cash to offset the Company's gearing, through its 3.5% Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock 2018, and to maintain net gearing below 25%". If you're 25% geared you'd expect to outperform! Does the 15% outperformance even reflect the gearing?
Albert Technologies (ALB) wins 'significant' contract worth $300k min from exisiting US customer.
Hi Graham, would you mind taking a look at Medica Medica (LON:MGP) please? This was listed mid last year and while stocko's algorithms don't like it yet, their results this morning looked quite strong. Revenue up c. 20%, GP is just shy of 50%, with manageable and reducing debt.
In reply to Reacher, post #1
eve Sleep (LON:EVE) losses are up from £11.3m to £19m. Targeting UK profitability by end 2018, group profitability in 2019.
Morning Graham,
Be interested in your thoughts on eve Sleep (LON:EVE) and Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)
I don't hold either, but the former sounds like there is some potential, while the latter sounds like a profit warning without actually saying so.
Regards,
Dave S.
Morning Graham,
Hope you had a good weekend.
Would appreciate a view on Medica (LON:MGP) should you have time and interest.
I noted this this morning...
Not looked at this before and it seems there was a mild profit warning in January. Following this, these results don’t appear too bad at all. Will keep an eye out here for updates as there seems to be decent Quality here and arguably based on that Quality, Value too (even though Stockopedia does not agree, Value Rank 14).
Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) please - initial glance at report looks good, until you realise that all they're talking about is revenue and it still made a stonking loss. I don't see what they can possibly be spending the money on to make such a huge loss!
Morning Graham, I'd also appreciate your views on Medica (LON:MGP) The shares fell nearly 25% 8 weeks ago following a mild profit warning (one which suggested a short term fixable blip). I guess that was a reaction to disappointment in just its first listed year. Today's prelims suggest perhaps the market overreacted, although Stocko's algorithms rate it very low...?
Good Morning Graham
Given the very small number of announcements this morning, and the fact that Clarkson (LON:CKN) is in many respects a finance company, I wondered if you would please consider looking at their results of today.
The results are in line with expectations with growth forecast for the coming year. The interesting question is how much of a benefit they will get from the the upturn in commodities and the oil sector feeding into shipping.
I appreciate Clarkson (LON:CKN) is well outside the Mkt Cap guidelines for this column, so please feel free to completely ignore this request.
Thank you for your ongoing analysis.
Regards, Martin
P.S. I have shares in Clarkson (LON:CKN) and added a few more this morning.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #4
Thanks - that's a really good point about UK profitability in Q4 which is mentioned in the headline and Group profitability which is in the text. Wonder if that was a marketing ploy!
Graham,
As it's more your forte than Paul's, I wonder if you (or any of the other Stockopedia-ists), have any initial thoughts on the possible AJ Bell IPO (Later 2018 or early 2019 if it happens).
Operating for 22 years, £42b assets under administration.
Will await any further details, but from my viewpoint, I've been using their service for quite a few years, and am very pleased with them. In the words of Victor Kiam (you'll need to be of a certain age to understand lol) - "I liked the shaver so much, I bought the company"
In reply to Reacher, post #10
@Reacher - ignore the downvote - the mouse slipped.
It did occur to me that it shouldn't be too difficult for eve Sleep (LON:EVE) to shift all the business development costs away from the UK at the end of the year and leave that in profit so it may be a case of judging how reasonable the allocation methodology is, assuming that detail will be available.
Graham,
Many thanks for covering Medica (LON:MGP).
My tuppence for any that are interested:
I paid up for this company (before January) - thesis was that they should have huge improvements in operating and by extension profit margin, i.e. a very scalable business model (albeit would take time since NHS is not the most agile of customers).
Additionally, I am a big fan of anything that could make the NHS more efficient!
From what I can see, the improvement in operating margin is not really there (adjusted or otherwise) and the profit margin has improved due to debt repayment following IPO, fair enough, but would prefer operations to drive this as opposed to balance sheet rejigging.
It seems to me revenue is growing from more customers - as opposed to number of transactions per customer or revenue / radiologist - the latter being drivers of the improving operating margin and ROC, whereas the former being capital intensive and lower margin growth.
Look forward to your and other's insights - while the thesis is not playing out exactly as hoped, I remain a sanguine holder - willing to see how this plays out over the medium term and would consider adding contingent on future updates.
In reply to Sully8786, post #5
Hi Dave, thanks for the suggestions, am covering both of them.
I suppose this is the bit you are referring to as the profit warning in Escape Hunt (LON:ESC), re: the review of its game portfolio?
"The Board carefully considered the consequential delays to the opening programme resulting from this strategic work and determined that the shift in the site opening plan to be well worthwhile and believes it will lead to enhanced longer term benefits."
Interesting piece in Times today on retail sector and debt relating to a recent report which Paul may find interesting.
I recently went to one of these Escape events in Cambridge which was run by a company called Escape Rooms, (so not sure how unique Escape is or actually whether any moats exist - I don't think it would be too hard to set up a new business like this in honesty). It was a great evening and I enjoyed it if that helps re the revenue side. Not so sure as an investment.
In reply to DJCP, post #11
Re: AJ Bell. It might be premature to comment in detail as there is no valuation (for example, Woodford has not disclosed the consideration for their recent sale) and as DJCP says, we don't even know the year let alone the date of the float. However this is definitely good news for me as a customer:
1) It reduces my counterparty / continuity risk because I am much more likely to hear about any problems with a publicly quoted company before they became critical.
2) The ringfencing of part of the IPO for customers may have some value.
3) Numis are advising and I own shares in them :)
Am I missing a point with Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) when it claims to be "unique"? It strikes me that there is little barrier to entry (like restaurants on the High St. and we all know what is happening there). It heralds the opening of its attraction in Bristol but this shows that a lot of similar ones have got there first:
https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attractions-g186220-Activities-c56-t208-Bristol_England.html
Your views on Medica (LON:MGP) please. I cannot fit the profit after tax expected for FY17 in the column in Stockopedia with the actual. The actual I see as much more like the TTM figure - or am I missing something? Probably! Whatever, the market doesn't seem too impressed.
In reply to leoleo73, post #16
Apparently he got 40mil for AJ Bell, in line with what he was expecting at IPO. 8% would imply 500m market cap. Source: Financial Times opening quote (apart from doing 100/8 - that's all me!)
Re Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) . This concept reminds me of the trampoline craze without the health and safety problems. It has been growing rapidly, is evidently highly profitable and there are a number of companies operating in the sector. I think it has gone beyond being "niche", yet it is by no means clear that the concept will have the long-term appeal of (say) laser-tag, carting or bowling.
It is interesting that the activity is viable in smaller locations than any of the above and therefore they can operate in city and regional centres rather than out of town. This should make it possible to negotiate cheap rents in the current climate, especially if they can move between locations relatively easily (like Shoezone). They should benefit from free advertising from passing trade and the ability to incrementally add / remove rooms based on demand.
The following gives some idea of how popular (but fragmented) the market is: https://blog.holidaylettings.co.uk/top-15-escape-games-in-the-uk/
Of the locations mentioned:
1 site: Lock'd (trying to grow), ClueQuest, Extreme Escape, Exit Plan, Escape Kent, Houdini, Escape Rooms, CyberQ
2 sites: Escapologic, Can you Escape, UK Escape Games, Do Stuff,
3 sites: The Great Escape Game, Breakout (locations have separate website and booking)
4 sites: Escape Live (actively growing)
For Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) being global may have its advantages, but I would much rather invest in something more focused (like Escape Live is in the UK, although of course that is privately owned) and I can't imagine ever getting involved with a company domiciled in the Seychelles.
In reply to Graham N, post #14
Hi Graham,
Thanks for your thoughts re Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) it is interesting and I’ve heard some good things about it from friends, which seems to be echoed in the comments to an extent.
Thought the trading statement lacked sufficient detail for me to get involved here. On the quick flick through this morning I didn’t see an in-line comment or a market consensus, thought it was all a bit vague on the negative side for me.
Regards,
Dave S.