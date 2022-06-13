Good morning! It's Paul here with Monday's SCVR.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Here is some material I wrote up over the weekend, my notes from 2 recent webinars with management -

Marks Electrical (LON:MRK) - a really impressive & comprehensive webinar with the CEO & CFO. This looks a good business, with lean overheads enabling it to make a reasonable profit margin. Management come across very well, and being entrepreneurial, and on the ball. It's going on my watch list.

Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (I hold) - a trade magazine interviews the CEO. There's lots of positive stuff going on here, despite tough macro conditions.

Marks Electrical (LON:MRK)

89p - market cap £93m

Webinar with management

I reviewed the recent results for this online electrical retailer, here last week.

It seems a good company, but my main concerns were whether the seemingly high net profit margin was sustainable, and that the valuation of the shares still seemed a bit toppy, with an IPO premium still in there.

Equity Development laid on a webinar late last week, 55 minutes, link to recording here.

