Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.
FYI, article quoting Lord Lee and Sharesoc re the issue of companies such as Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) not updating the market re bid approaches. Fair to say that, like me, Lord Lee is unimpressed by recent events:
"Investors left to fly blind on bid approaches"
Morning,
I thought this Saga (LON:SAGA) ad was a quality piece of marketing in the Mail on Sunday yesterday. Right-hand page (premium price for that), appealing to exactly the right demographic and pitched perfectly in terms of confidence of product and peace of mind of consumer.
Consumers, particularly more vulnerable groups, are not going to add unnecessary risk in the next couple of years. They will put their money into brands they know and trust - and therefore strong brands should perform well. This leans in (apologies, horrible phrase) to that.