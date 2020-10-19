Small Cap Value Report (Mon 19 Oct 2020) - placeholder
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.
Already have an account?
Login here
I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »
More muckraking in the Sunday Times about matters that are quite probably completely unrelated to Boohoo (LON:BOO)
Boohoo suppliers investigated for money laundering and VAT fraud
Good morning! Below covers todays regulatory and potentially price-sensitive announcements.
|Company
|Announcement
|£3970m - Boohoo (LON:BOO) - Household (Retail)
|STATEMENT RE AUDITOR - The Group would like to place on record that PwC is still the Group's auditor at this time.
|£510m - Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) - Financial (Investments)
|Team Acquisition Completion - today announces the completion of the acquisition of the International Value and World Value equity team
|£400m - IG Design (LON:IGR) - Containers & Packaging
|Trading Update - The Group's trading for the six month period to 30 September 2020 is expected to deliver a 40% year on year increase in reported revenue to approximately $435 million
|£390m - Craneware (LON:CRW) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Notice of AGM & Q1 Trading Update - is pleased to confirm a return to strong sales in the three months ended 30 September 2020
|£330m - Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) - Industrial (Machinery)
|Acquisition of Korvus Technology Ltd - announces it has acquired the entire issued share capital of Korvus Technology Limited
|£240m - Tristel (LON:TSTL) - Industrial (Services)
|Final Results - Sales grew to £31.7m from £26.2m in 2019, an increase of 21%. The proportion of our revenue generated in overseas markets continued to increase and reached 60% in the year (2019: 55%). Overseas sales grew by 32% whilst UK sales grew by 7%.
|£230m - WANdisco (LON:WAND) - Technology (Services - Software)
|WANdisco AWS Contract - Top Three Mobile Operator - has won a contract worth approximately $450,000 with one of the world's top three largest mobile operators
|£180m - Omega Diagnostics (LON:ODX) - Healthcare (Supplies - Equipment)
|UK-RTC contract for the Supply of Goods - Under the agreement, Abingdon Health will undertake its own manufacturing with Omega and BBI Solutions Ltd also manufacturing and supplying AbC-19™ Rapid tests to Abingdon Health.
|£170m - Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) - Materials (Metals - Mining)
|Q3 2020 Production and Operational Update - Gold production during the period was 19,973 oz.
|£140m - UIL (LON:UTL) - Financial (Investments)
|Portfolio Update - Sale of Ascendant - Ascendant, a holding company which was listed on the Bermuda Stock Exchange, owns 100% of Bermuda Electricity Light Company Limited, Bermuda's sole electricity provider, and a number of other non-regulated energy related companies.
|£100m - Oncimmune Holdings (LON:ONC) - Healthcare (Services - Providers)
|Notice of Full Year Results ended 31 May 2020 - will be announcing its full year results for the year ended 31 May 2020 on Friday, 30 October 2020.
|£100m - Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) - Industrial (Services)
|Trading Update - Trading since 30 June 2020 has continued to be strong with the Group recording another record revenue month in September 2020, following previous record revenue months in June and July 2020.
|£90m - Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI) -
|First Quarter 2021 Results - announces the unaudited results for the quarter ended August 31, 2020.
|£90m - Record (LON:REC) - Financial (Investments)
|SECOND QUARTER TRADING UPDATE - · Assets under management equivalents ("AUME") expressed in US dollars grew by 4% over the quarter to $65.9 billion as at 30th September 2020.
|£70m - Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) - Industrial (Machinery)
|Completion of Fundraise -
|£70m - Finsbury Food (LON:FIF) - Household (Consumable)
|Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM - ·
|£40m - IXICO (LON:IXI) - Healthcare (Research)
|Trading Update for year ended 30 September 2020 - · Full year revenue increased by 26% to £9.5 million (2019: £7.6 million).
|£30m - IQGeo (LON:IQG) - Technology (Services - Software)
|IQGeo announces major contract extension - is pleased to announce a significant contract extension for software licenses and services with a large utility network operator that provides energy and construction services across the USA.
|£30m - Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Strategic Contract Win - is pleased to announce that it has signed a 7-year contract with Union Sanitaire et Sociale Aude Pyrénées
|£30m - Checkit (LON:CKT) - Technology (Services - Software)
|Contract with John Lewis - announces that certain subsidiaries of the Group have entered into a Framework Agreement with John Lewis plc for the supply of connected workflow, asset monitoring and building management solutions for a period of three years.
|£10m - Contango Holdings (LON:CGO) - Financial (Investments)
|Gold Project Acquisition & GBP1.8 million Placing - Contango has secured an agreement to acquire Garalo for US$1M, of which US$100K has already been paid to the vendor, who will retain an initial 25%.
|£10m - Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) - Materials (Metals - Mining)
|Grant Awarded to Europa Metals -
|£0m - Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) - Household (Media & Publishing)
|Final Results - As we have reported in recent months, we anticipated making a loss for the year as a result of the postponement and cancellation of a number of live events. We saw revenue decrease 19% to £5,475,425 (2019: £6,765,280) resulting in an operating loss (pre-exceptional items) of £175,043 (2019 profit: £384,483).
My morning smallcap tweet:
Colefax (LON:CFX) WANdisco (LON:WAND) Omega Diagnostics (LON:ODX) Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Orchard Funding (LON:ORCH) IXICO (LON:IXI) Record (LON:REC) Checkit (LON:CKT) Baring Emerging Europe (LON:BEE) Deepmatter (LON:DMTR) ADVFN (LON:AFN), Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)
Colefax (CFX) trading conditions have continued to improve in most of major markets in past month. Sept Fabric Division sales up 11% LFL. [SP=406 Cap=37m]
WANdisco (WAND) wins intiial $450k contract through Amazon Web Services Commercial Marketplace. It's its largest such transaction to date. [SP=440 Cap=231m]
Omega Diagnostics (ODX) formalises agreement with Abingdon Health, the UK Rapid Test Consortium (covid test) lead. "Omega will manufacture not less than 25% of the demand from total orders placed, either from the UK Government or, where allowed, third party customers...expects to receive revenue per test which is slightly ahead of market expectations." [SP=98.5 Cap=176m]
Guild Esports (GILD) signs £3.6m three-year sponsorship deal with a new European fintech company serving esports fans. [SP=7.24 Cap=37m]
Elixirr (ELIX) strong trading means FY guidance of adj EBITDA over £9.25m (IFRS 16). IAS 17 guidance over £8.75m cf market expectation of £7.8m. [SP=227 Cap=103m]
Shield Therapeutics (STX) Teva Pharmaceutical pulls opposition to Shield's patent on "Process for preparing an iron hydroxypyrone" and patent on "Crystalline Forms of Ferric Maltol." [SP=133.9 Cap=157m]
Orchard Funding (ORCH) withdraws application for a banking licence due to uncertain economic conditions. [SP=62 Cap=13m]
IXICO (IXI) guides FY(Sept) rev up 26%, order book up 36%. EBITDA at least mkt exp of £1.1m. [SP=88.03 Cap=41m]
Record (REC) AuM up 4% over the last Q, in $. [SP=44.02 Cap=88m]
Checkit (CKT) 3 year Framework Agreement with John Lewis for the supply of connected workflow, asset monitoring and building management solutions. No £££. [SP=45.48 Cap=27m]. I hold.
Baring Emerging Europe (BEE) change of investment policy which will diversify geographical scope to include the whole of Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Will rename as Barings EMEA Opportunities. [SP=590 Cap=72m]
DeepMatter (DMTR) CFO replaced effective today. She is thanked. [SP=1.88 Cap=17m]
ADVFN (AFN) gets a new NED. What will he make of chief Clem Chamber's impressively high expenses? [SP=14.25 Cap=4m]
In line: Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)
Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Bioventix
* FY REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO 10.31 MILLION GBP
* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 18% TO £8.23 MILLION (2019: £6.97
MILLION)
* SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 53P PER SHARE (2019: 47P)
* SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 52P PER SHARE (2019: 43P)
£CWR
Ceres Power expands strategic partnership with Doosan Power of South Korea. Doosan to build plant in South Korea for mass production of Ceres fuel cells. Worth £36m over 3 years with £7m upside dependant on KPI’s.
Could we have another buying opportunity?
The statement says PwC remain auditor but is not taking place in the tender.