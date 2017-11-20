Small Cap Value Report (Mon 20 Nov 2017)

Good morning!
This is the placeholder article, to enable early comments and suggestions from readers.
Best,
Graham
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter
18 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Hi Paul and Graham - please could you look at DPLM today?
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) interims look interesting. Turnaround underway by the new ceo appears solid in a difficult market. Interested to hear your views.
I'd be interested in TT electronics (LON:TTG) if their trading statement is enough to go on. Cheers
Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) put out a statement about recent media speculation. Does anyone know what this speculation is?
My morning smallcap tweet:
Xaar (LON:XAR), Bagir (LON:BAGR), Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON), Aortech International (LON:AOR), Ukrproduct (LON:UKR), Access Intelligence (LON:ACC), Tanfield (LON:TAN)
Xaar (XAR) Curse of second half weighting. Warns H1 rev broadly same as H1, due to poor orders and supply constraints.
Bagir Group (BAGR) warns H2 rev miss due to poor sales and deferring of deliveries. "2018 trading conditions are likely to remain challenging but the actions to reduce costs are expected to ensure that the Company remains profitable." Also "advanced negotiations with a leading global textile manufacturer, to form a strategic partnership which would involve a significant investment into the Company with the aim of expanding the Company's manufacturing base in Ethiopia..."
Bonmarche (BON) H1 in line. Exp FY in-line despite poor October.
AorTech (AOR) confirms press report that it has reached a settlement in principle with its Foldax case in Utah.
Ukrproduct Group (UKR) finds a Nomad, Strand Hanson. Trading resumes. Seems to specialise in AIM junior resource rubbish with a garnish of proper companies http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/companies-and-advisors/aim/for-companies/nomad-broker-profile.html?nomadBrokerId=97
Access Intelligence (ACC) trading. Rev up £450k in last 5 months, cf £200k in H1.
Tanfield Group (TAN) Snorkel Investment Update. "Snorkel were targeting double digit growth in 2017 from their UK manufacturing facility but, given the extent to which the US manufacturing facility is dependent upon Ahern Rentals as its principal customer, it was unclear at that stage whether there would be growth in that facility in 2017. While the Board has not been provided with any information that would allow it to ascertain the level of exact sales achieved by the US manufacturing facility, based on the overall growth in sales, the Board is of the opinion that the US manufacturing facility has likely achieved double digit growth so far this year...[expects] the investment in Snorkel will result in a return to shareholders in the future, however, at the current rate of growth, the Board continues to believe that it will likely not materialise until after 30 September 2018, when the outcome becomes uncertain and could therefore be greater or less than the current carrying value."
Can I second Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON). Continued good growth in online sales (still a small % of total sales). The cash flow generation (largely through working capital control - so presumably not repeatable) has been remarkable in the first half. £11million of FCF generated on a stock with a £44 million valuation. October looks like it was tough though and the prior year comparables for the same store Likes for likes, will be tougher in the second half than first half.
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) is back & down 64%. Has all the bad news been flushed away now, or is it one you wuldn't wipe your arse with?
In reply to MrContrarian, post #5
Re: Tanfield Group (TAN)
A translation into English "Our snorkel is under water."
The surprisingly good Bonmarch results do not fit in with the superficial impressions gained from recent visits to Bonmarche stores in New Malden (London suburbs) and St Annes on Sea (Fylde coast in Lancashire). Hardly any customers and lots of Sale signs plastered all over the stores. In St Annes on a Saturday afternoon there were three sales staff and not a single customer. I am not representative of the type of customer Bonmarche is targeting (over 50's females) but to my inexperienced eye the stores were surprisingly empty and seemed to be caught up with the general downturn in high street spending on clothing.
I know it's not small cap but I second Diploma (LON:DPLM) if it's a quiet news day for you.
Thanks
First day of dealing for Boku Inc (LON:BOKU) . Had a look at the admission document and didn't like it. Loss making IPOs have never appealed to me.
Just when things were looking better Xaar (LON:XAR) takes yet another turn for the worse. Will somebody please acquire them and put us all out of our misery! Appreciate any thoughts on future prospects for this perennial disappointer.
Hi Graham
Any views on £BOKU? It's in a similar space to Bango (LON:BGO) but I believe has achieved break-even EBITDA (for what it's worth) and wondered whether there was value. Its domicile is USA and is therefore foreign listed, which does present an element of risk.
Thanks
MG
In reply to dgold, post #4
QFI is not really an appropriate share to discuss here as it is a loss making sucker stock in the oil and gas sector.
However, the company is currently attempting to negotiate a contract in Saudi Arabia to trial a new fuel. Over the weekend somebody allegedely wrote to the CEO of Aramco asking about the fuel trial and received a response that the trial was not proceeding at a specific refinery. The implication was that this critical trial had been abandoned. The RNS from Quadrise confirms that nothing has changed since the final results on 6 November and that contract negotiations are continuing.
The risk/reward is very hard to judge with this share. If this contract is successful the company will be worth many times it's current price, if it fails the shares will be virtually worthless. The current share price suggests the latter is the most likely outcome but current holders are hoping management can deliver on their promises.
Disclosure. I hold a few which I have mentally written off.
Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) - PBT doubled driven by impressive LFL comps in the current retail backdrop, along with strong control on GM and opex. Current valuation reflects a great deal of negative expectations, and gives an extremely favourable risk/reward ratio if they manage to sustain improvements into H2.
Hi Graham - re. Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Even in its current distressed state, this company must have some value. I would be interested to know your view on what this company is worth (best case/ worst case scenarios) given what we know now, and what risk factor you would attach to it.
Cheers
+1 on ACCROL especially given the re-opening at -66.7%!!
In reply to doug2500, post #10
Great company in my opinion and another set of good results