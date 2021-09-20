Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here with Monday's SCVR. Today's report is now finished.



Paul's preamble -

I've relocated from Malta to Madeira (via Heathrow) this weekend, for the next fortnight, and am thinking about what other islands beginning with M that I could try next? Madagascar springs to mind! Anyway, I've got my laptop with me, decent wifi (more reliable than in my London home anyway), and of course a box of Yorkshire Teabags, so can happily work anywhere!

Incidentally, Heathrow T5 seemed to be very busy when I got there at some ungodly hour on Saturday morning. By about 08:00, I'd say it looked (subjectively) similarly busy to pre-pandemic. So the re-opening, re-start of travel trade, looks back on. I mentioned this to the BA stewardess, en route to Madeira. I asked her, is it time to buy shares in travel companies? Yes, she replied, every flight is full, and the staff are so happy to be busy again. As a friend mentioned though, caution is needed because the capacity might be lower, so this needs some expert comment, I'm just mentioning this as half-baked scuttlebutt.

Also the recent data that out of 50k deaths with (not necessarily entirely from) covid this year, only 59 people had been double-vaccinated, and had no underlying health issues, is of absolutely seismic importance. Think about it. That's 0.1%. Many people are happy with those odds, to get on with life, instead of hiding away maybe forever. I know I am, and have taken far worse odds quite routinely as part of normal life - e.g. pulling out of a blind junction without knowing whether a speeding artic is around the corner or not, etc.

Risk is all around us, all the time. Investing is all about trying to assess the risks, and the upside, risk:reward. I think at the moment, with speculative share prices generally very high and a lot of macro risk out there (inflation, Fed tapering, supply chain, shortages of everything, etc), then risk:reward looks potentially dicey for some shares. This market looks complacent. Not so much with UK value shares, but in the US in particular it seems euphoric & poised for a correction.

Blockchain seems an obvious, and excessive speculative…