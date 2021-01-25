Small Cap Value Report (Mon 25 Jan 2021) - BOO, TET, SPE, ASC, HAT, YCA
Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday. Many thanks to Jack for doing the heavy lifting on small caps today, freeing me up to write/think about fashion eCommerce! Much appreciated.
Timing - today's report is now finished.
Agenda - starting with big news on the rapid move of fashion brands online.
Paul:
Boohoo (LON:BOO) - acquiring intellectual property (only, not shops) from Debenhams administrator
Treatt (LON:TET) - upside case, after chat with Lord Lee
Asos (LON:ASC) - in discussions to buy some Arcadia brands
Jack:
Sopheon (LON:SPE)
H & T (LON:HAT)
Mello Monday - tonight from 6pm
A quick reminder that this popular, fortnightly, online investor event is coming up later today, from 6pm. More details here - as usual, a very good line-up, including our own Jack, who’s back by popular demand!
Lord Lee is doing a talk about how the current rules on takeovers need urgent reform. I totally agree with him, and think we should all get behind this ShareSoc campaign to push for more transparency. In particular;
Joint Press Release from ShareSoc & UKSA on behalf of individual investors
ShareSoc and UKSA recommend The Takeover Panel:
- Review their current rules, which disadvantage individual shareholders and all those who are not privy to a potential bid.
- Sets out a clear and orderly framework for takeovers, including measures to ensure fairness to shareholders and other stakeholders.
- Consider issuing Panel guidance for assessing when talks are serious, so that announcements can be made with the usual caveats – “talks are that an early stage”, “no certainty that a bid will be made”, et cetera.
- Tighten the interpretation of what behaviour is acceptable – and, in particular, review the case of Signature Aviation and Blackstone.
Boohoo (LON:BOO)
(I hold)
Exciting news late last night, as the FT reported that Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold, as do many Stockopedia subscribers) is apparently buying the Dedenhams brand & online presence, for £55m. NB it is not buying the shops. This is potentially interesting on a number of levels. Firstly, it means the BOO group (already 9 brands) is spreading its wings into a much broader demographic, not just fast fashion for young (mainly female) customers. Secondly, I seem to…
