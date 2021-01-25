Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday. Many thanks to Jack for doing the heavy lifting on small caps today, freeing me up to write/think about fashion eCommerce! Much appreciated.

Agenda - starting with big news on the rapid move of fashion brands online.

Paul:

Boohoo (LON:BOO) - acquiring intellectual property (only, not shops) from Debenhams administrator

Treatt (LON:TET) - upside case, after chat with Lord Lee

Asos (LON:ASC) - in discussions to buy some Arcadia brands





Jack:

Sopheon (LON:SPE)

H & T (LON:HAT)

Lord Lee is doing a talk about how the current rules on takeovers need urgent reform. I totally agree with him, and think we should all get behind this ShareSoc campaign to push for more transparency. In particular;

Joint Press Release from ShareSoc & UKSA on behalf of individual investors



ShareSoc and UKSA recommend The Takeover Panel:

Review their current rules, which disadvantage individual shareholders and all those who are not privy to a potential bid. Sets out a clear and orderly framework for takeovers, including measures to ensure fairness to shareholders and other stakeholders. Consider issuing Panel guidance for assessing when talks are serious, so that announcements can be made with the usual caveats – “talks are that an early stage”, “no certainty that a bid will be made”, et cetera. Tighten the interpretation of what behaviour is acceptable – and, in particular, review the case of Signature Aviation and Blackstone.

(I hold)

Exciting news late last night, as the FT reported that Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold, as do many Stockopedia subscribers) is apparently buying the Dedenhams brand & online presence, for £55m. NB it is not buying the shops. This is potentially interesting on a number of levels. Firstly, it means the BOO group (already 9 brands) is spreading its wings into a much broader demographic, not just fast fashion for young (mainly female) customers. Secondly, I seem to…