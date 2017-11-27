Small Cap Value Report (Mon 27 Nov 2017) - CER

Good morning!
Thanks for the early comments.
I'm planning to cover Cerillion (LON:CER), Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX), Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) and Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE), and will then see what I have time for after that.
Regards,
Graham
Cerillion (LON:CER)
- Share price: 124.5p (+4%)
- No. of shares: 29.5 million
- Market cap: £37 million
I've just finished an interview with the CEO & CFO of this company, which I hope to publish in the next day or so.
It provides charging, billing and customer relationship management software, historically to the telco space but now to a range of other industries as well.
These are nice results, which are in line with expectations: revenues are up 8% to £16 million, although the large majority of revenue comes from abroad so I expect there were some currency tailwinds. Recurring revenue and the back order book both increased materially and without any acquisitions having taken place.
The company has net cash and is run by a heavily-invested management team who have been with Cerillion for many years. It was spun out from Logica in 1999.
According to Stockopedia metrics, it qualifies for the Neglected Firms screen. Digging into that screen, it means the company doesn't have much broker coverage, and hasn't seen much EPS growth (at least not until today), but does also satisfy a wide range of attractive criteria.
For example, to qualify for the "Neglected Firms" screen, you need a PE ratio less than the industry median, and net margin greater than the industry median. Cerillion's PE ratio is c. 14x - 15x, depending on when you measure it, while the operating profit margin in 2017 was c. 16%. Both pretty reasonable!
The shares are up about 50% since the March 2016 IPO, though they have been drifting lower this year.
Outlook for the future remains "very positive" as the company pursues a "strong pipeline" of prospective international customers.
My opinion
Overall, I think this deserves a bit more attention from investors than it has received so far. As is always the case with contract-driven, B2B work, there is that element of risk from the fact…
Can anyone explain the note to the summary of the RFX results "*Basic EPS reflects the shareholding structure as at the time. Adjusting the EPS for the post IPO shareholding, the EPS for the FY17 half year was 8.1p." There is no other reference to it in the results. I'm wondering whether it's a typo and they mean FY16 half year.
In reply to Glaws2, post #2
Their FY results were for the period ending 31-March 2017, so we're currently in their 18 FY which ends on the 31-Mar-18.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Universe (LON:UNG), Newmark Security (LON:NWT)
Universe Group (UNG) warns FY rev will be only £19.5m (F/C £22m) as it fails to close and execute a small number of high value contracts. Exp adj EBITDA £2.7m.
Newmark Security (NWT) Grovenor wins contract with a leading European workforce management provider. €3m over 5 years, starting in Q2 2018. Customer funded development of €190k in this FY.
Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) thirded - also in the notes 'Group gross profit was broadly in line' - was definitely going to add but am now not so sure. Though gold is also slightly up... Also interested in Kainos (LON:KNOS) which I sold a while back but seems to be doing very well.
Thanks imranawan.
In reply to runthejoules, post #5
I think you meant GP for the purchase of precious metals. The other areas seem to be firing on ally cylinders. Check out note 2, it shows the real growth area has been foreign currency.
Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) !
For those following Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO), we've just posted a video: Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) H1/investor presentation by Stuart Green CEO, and Helen Gilder, CFO
http://www.piworld.co.uk/2017/11/27/zoo-digital-zoo-investor-presentation-h1-results-november-2017/
c. 50mins
Good overview of their business, their markets and what makes them different. With good Q&A at end.
I'm interested in your views on Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) who report today (I hold). They seem to have motored on whilst many restaurant groups have withered in the face of increasing costs.
Another slice of cake from Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) ?
Patisserie Holdings figures out this morning continue to be more of the same. I.e. strong growth continues, generating plenty of cash to open new outlets which cover their start up costs in about 23 months.
All the figures presented seem to be growing very nicely, however, that’s what we’ve come to expect and so this appears to be broadly in-line with expectations. (They don’t mention what expectations were).
One figure I would have liked to see is LFL sales growth. Hopefully it will be in the full results.
Can the trend continue? Well this is a really interesting question. On the face of it the answer may be no, because incomes are being squeezed. But there are some counter arguments. One is the obvious one that the company executes extremely well.
Another less obvious one may be a version of the so called lipstick effect. In times of economic stress something like a good lipstick is an affordable luxury and sales go up. Perhaps a slice of really nice cake is also an affordable luxury that will be relatively immune to the economic environment. The lipstick effect is not fully proven as far as I am aware. Equally, although cake could also be said to be a product more typically bought by women than men, no one is eating it to make themselves look more attractive. There’s a large amount of psychology behind some of these purchases and those who claim to have explained them may be overly confident about their understanding of the human mind.
But in the sense that cake is an affordable luxury even in difficult times, I foresee people continuing to have another slice for quite a while longer.
Any other views from Graham N, or anyone else, would be interesting.
I hold a small long position.
Good morning Graham, your views on Cohort (LON:CHRT) would be great. There has been share price weakness recently bringing back to 2016 levels. It's up 10 p.p this AM after good announcement and interesting acquisition.
PD.
Morning all!
A couple of positive-sounding announcements from companies I hold;
Vianet (LON:VNET) - (I hold) big contract win. Sounds like it should be material to results from next year. An internet of things company that's also a value share (low PER & high divi yield, plus has net cash) - you don't see that very often!
Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) - (I hold) the much-maligned telematics company. Interim results look good today. Cashflow excellent, but helped by tax receipt;
"Net cash generated from operating activities was £3.57m (2016: £0.13m), which included R&D tax credit cash receipts of £1.64m (2016: £0.14m). The cash generation, removing the impact of the R&D tax cash is still £1.92m. There was a significant reduction in inventory but this was offset by an increase in debtors following good revenue months towards period end. "
Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) - (I hold a very small amount) - seems to have shrugged off the consumer downturn, with strong results today. Also outlook comments sound upbeat. Plenty of cash on balance sheet too.
Regards, Paul.
Hi Graham, please cover Trakm8 Holdings (LON:TRAK) as well, your views are most welcome. MArket's concern was always the cash generation which now seems to be vastly improved along with revenues, profits and recurring revenue. Not out of the woods yet obviously but in my opinion the beginning of a turnaround, those recurring revenues are very solid.
Cohort (LON:CHRT) has been on my watchlist since Paul's comments in mid September 2016 where he said " My opinion - it looks good value to me. Although I'm not madly keen on this sector, as contracts can be lumpy, leading to the ever-present risk of a profit warning. Or, something might go wrong with a major contract. Mind you, at the current valuation, the risks seem priced-in, and overall I could see maybe 20-30% upside from the current price, so it's tempting."
That was a brilliant call. CHRT was then 310 and topped at 460! Unfortunately, CHRT never got further than my watchlist ...
I'd third the request for Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE): Slight FY beat against expectations (16.36p vs 15.95p) and positive outlook. Keeping excellent control of costs as profit rose by 17% on a 10% revenue rise. Good cash generation with £21m net cash at year end. Looking to open 20 stores in 2018; all paid for from cash flow. I hold.
Ramsdens please. The board at a***n is actually quite good on this stock without any of the usual nonsense. The scribblers there seem to have resolved the numbers quite well. Clearly there is seasonality relating to the fx business due to summer holidays.
In reply to Graham Ford, post #11
Patisserie Holdings (LON:CAKE) Graham F, just before reading your post I spent several minutes hunting for the like-for-like figures before concluding they were missing. It seems rather a glaring omission - are they hiding something (bad), think it is not important (wrong), or don't yet have the figures (bad)? Cashflow reassures me somewhat.
Agree on the importance of psychology, and am concerned that supermarket concessions may affect their perception.
Overall my opinion CAKE are on the brink of being overvalued and I have already dipped in and out a couple of times (currently small long position).
OMG, Versarien (LON:VRS) just broke 50p. Results Wednesday, I don't know if some holders are expecting a miracle. Think we're too hot short-term now so sold 10% of my Mum's holding. Anyone here still riding that bullet train / possible big dipper?
CAKE don't provide L4L figures - they never have done
Cohort (LON:CHRT) going up this morning after acquisition and trading statement. Still a long way down vs. recent high. Assume major recent weakness due to all negative press about defence budgets, etc. Would be interesting to get Graham/Paul's view.