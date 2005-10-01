Small Cap Value Report (Mon 28 Sept 2020) -
Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.
I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »
explain Paul RBG and how a CVA works
Bryan, if you look at Paul's commentary on Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) over the past week, he does explain it.
Check out Robert Goodwin post on Fridays report, posted Sunday.
Even this numpty understands it.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Supply@Me Capital (LON:SYME) ULS Technology (LON:ULS) BigDish (LON:DISH) Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Angle (LON:AGL) Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Mears (LON:MER) Genedrive (LON:GDR) Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) ValiRx (LON:VAL) GetBusy (LON:GETB) Surface Transforms (LON:SCE), Christie (LON:CTG)
Supply@ME Capital (SYME) Guides FY(Sept) rev £2.3m and no of Client companies 142 (H1:97). Guides FY21 rev £27m. [SP=0.49 Cap=167m]
ULS Technology (ULS) CEO scarpers, immediate effect. He is thanked. Co has found a replacement but name is a secret. So when did CEO resign? Trading: "current volumes underpinning management's confidence of continued improvement in Q3." [SP=52.97 Cap=34m]
BigDish (DISH) clarifies possible funding RNS. "SPV would be the recipient of the $5m of funding. The SPV would be a separately incorporated company that would operate the BigDish platform in certain international markets. BigDish would own 80% of the SPV." [SP=1.87 Cap=7m]
Fulham Shore (FUL) delays FY by 2 weeks to mid Oct. Guides FY rev up 7%, net debt £3.52m. 68 out of 70 restaurants are open. Believes 10pm curfew will not have a material effect on dine-in business. [SP=8 Cap=49m]
Angle (AGL) completes FDA submission for Parsortix PC1 system for use with metastatic breast cancer. Uncertainty over the timing of the process and its ultimate success. [SP=53 Cap=92m]
Open Orphan (ORPH) wins £4.3m contract to conduct a human viral challenge study. [SP=17.03 Cap=114m]
Mears (MER) completes exit from domiciliary care, with the disposal of its Scotland Domiciliary Care for £2m + £0.5m deferred. [SP=112.7 Cap=125m]
Genedrive (GDR) £1m loan note conversion at 1.5p. [SP=118 Cap=61m]
Van Elle (VANL) AGM stmt: Aug rev down 20% on normal level "with further progress in all the Group's end markets except Rail, which we expect to show improvement in the second half as previously advised." [SP=34 Cap=36m]
ValiRx (VAL) Phase 1/2 trial of its lead asset VAL201 cancer drug "shows it has potential to be a safe and well-tolerated drug" but does not comment on the 54.5% response rate. [SP=53.5 Cap=31m]
GetBusy (GETB) trading 'robust'. SmartVault's annual contract value from new customers remains around 40% up. Gets £2m loan facility with Silicon Valley Bank. [SP=75 Cap=37m]
Surface Transforms (SCE) H1(June) rev up 55% (as guided) to £902k. Pretax -£1.45m (-£1.52m). Guides FY rev £2m. Notes recently RNSd large win. [SP=42.22 Cap=65m]. I hold.
In line: Christie (LON:CTG)