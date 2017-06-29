Small Cap Value Report (Mon 29 Jan 2018) - STHR, UTW

Good morning!
Thank you for suggestions, which I will prioritise for coverage.
There are a lot of updates today, so I may need to be selective.
Regards,
Graham
SThree (LON:STHR)
- Share price: 368p (-1%)
- No. of shares: 132 million
- Market cap: £485 million
Final Results for the Year ended 30 November 2018
Mentioning this international STEM recruiter only briefly, for two reasons.
1) It doesn't get requested very much, and 2) its market cap is now pushing the limits of what we tend to cover here, after a strong share price performance over the past year.
I covered SThree a few times last year, and my overall stance on it hasn't changed. I think it's a very well-run international business with attractive geographical diversification and an excellent track record of profitable performance.
Today's results show further progress in the strategy to limit Permanent hiring activities, while expanding the more reliable Contract-based activities.
It's more and more international, as 81% of gross profits are now derived from outside the UK.
Some people might be reluctant to invest in this sector due to low margins and its hyper-competitive nature, and I can understand that position. But for an investor who does want to get involved in recruitment, I think this should be one of the first stocks they look at.
The algorithms here are impressed too, giving it a StockRank of 97.
Utilitywise (LON:UTW)
- Share price: 41p (suspended)
- No. of shares: 78.5 million
- Market cap: £32 million
Temporary suspension of share trading
I haven't studied this utilities consultant in any detail before, as my modus operandi is to find things that I might like to buy shares in, and there were more than enough red flags to keep me away from this.
On Jan 17th, Paul highlighted (actually he put it in bold) the risk of the company failing to get its July 2017 accounts published in time to avoid suspension. It was an important warning for anyone holding these shares, as that is indeed what has happened.
Prior to suspension, Utilitywise was trading on an official PE ratio of 5x, but it was no bargain. The algorithms on this website had correctly, I think, identified it as a Value Trap.
The big accounting problem at Utilitywise is one of revenue…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
14 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Nice trading update on the recent Jan 4 update from specialist software and services provider Sopheon (LON:SPE) .
https://www.investegate.co.uk/sopheon-plc--spe-/rns/trading-update/201801290700041235D/
Not sure if the “ahead of expectations” statement is simply confirming what they said on Jan 4 (which spiked up the share price) or a further increase since then.
Also, as anticipated, Utilitywise (LON:UTW) shares are temporarily suspended having failed to complete their accounts in time for the AIM deadline. RNS seeks to allay any fears its no more than a delay in due process but embarrassing at the very least.
Gus.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Sopheon (LON:SPE), Immedia (LON:IME), Colefax (LON:CFX), Nasstar (LON:NASA), Yu (LON:YU.), Seeing Machines (LON:SEE), Utilitywise (LON:UTW)
Sopheon (SPE) guides FY rev over $28m ($23m), comfortably ahead of market expectations. Also EBITDA and pre-tax significantly ahead of current market expectations.
Immedia Group (IME) FY trading - order delays and slower than anticipated financial performance of AVC Immedia causes increased loss before tax. Guides -£600k (-£184k).
Colefax Group (CFX) H1 pretax up up 35%. Expects the Decorating Division to exceed its original expectations for FY, but it is only contributing 12% of group profits.
Nasstar (NASA) guides FY adj EBITDA slightly ahead of management expectation.
Yu Group (YU.) guides FY rev significantly ahead of current market forecasts. "The Group has elected to make additional investment in headcount and fixed costs. However, the Board is confident that the Group will report operating profits ahead of current market expectations."
Seeing Machines (SEE) CEO resigns, immed effect (I think). SEE wishes him well so not sacked?
Utilitywise (UTW) suspended - FY accounts not ready "due to the volume of work still required to be completed by the Company and its auditor to cater for the proposed change in the Company's revenue recognition policy...delay is not related to the Company's banking arrangements, nor the trading, cash flows or other underlying economic position of Utilitywise in either FY17 or the current financial year."
Hi Graham
There is a certain irony in that on the day that Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) announces a positive set of numbers and confident outlook for 2018, Utilitywise (LON:UTW) has requested the suspension of its shares whilst it sorts out it revenue recognition policy. 2 companies doing broadly similar work but with historically vastly differing approaches to revenue recognition. The former always recognised the contract over the life of the contract (typically 2-3 years), and thus whilst the sector may not appeal to all, it had excellent earnings visibility. Contract this with Utilitywise (LON:UTW), who used to account for the majority of the revenue on day 1 based on an expectation of future usage.
It feels like a modern day hare and tortoise. I’ve held Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) for a few years and they have performed steadily, though not spectacularly. The revenue recognition at Utilitywise (LON:UTW) always put me off, even when the share was flying.
I know it is a bit bluesky but I would be interested in your thoughts on ITM Graham. I happen to think the hydrogen economy is the way to go and they have been working away for a while to establish a position with some success although not necessarily pounds, shillings and pence!! Best wishes
Defenx (LON:DFX) profit warning has led to a savage market reaction despite it being partly a repeat of an earlier warning. Trouble collecting debtors may be the reason. I'd welcome Graham's views .
A look at Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) would be ovely please Graham, also WANdisco (LON:WAND) - neither are trading updates but of interest, a new sales partner deal which makes me wish I hadn't stopped out of 2/3 of my holding last week! :-(
Conviviality marked down on what looked to be reasonable results. Any views please Graham?
Would appreciate your views on Anpario (LON:ANP) Graham. Has delivered an inline update this morning, but SP has taken a hit. Seems a bit harsh to me, given its high Stockrank and performance over last two years. Thanks
In reply to ted1809, post #8
Good morning Ted
Re. Anpario (LON:ANP)
Today's drop in the share price doesn't look like a big deal. Even after this drop the shares are up 17% year to date. This looks like a standard case of "Buy the rumour, sell the news". The market had already marked the shares up in expectation of (or rumour of) excellent results and now that the results are out there is no more short term upside to be expected. So they take their profits and move on. I don't hold but will look again after these results.
Yu (LON:YU.) trading update please Graham
RNS from Altitude (LON:ALT) today with AIMPro on-boarding update. Any comments from Graham would be appreciated!
In reply to Camtab, post #4
Hi Camtab - I agree that ITM Power (LON:ITM) appears to be doing interesting stuff. But it appears to be static in terms of delivery over the past few years. There is talk in the outlook section of today's 1H results about being busier than ever and hopefully it translates into revenue. However, I would point out that trade & other receivables of £12.8m (which according to the FY2017 financial statements relate to prepayments and accrued income) dwarf the £1.7m of revenue generated in 1H.
Furthermore, there is a table showing cash burn to be £5m in 1H. If this is indicative of average cash burn, then it should have funds in place to operate for 2.5 years which should give it enough time to turn profitable.
Anyhow, I would be interested to know whether it has some unique product and there are high barriers to entry for the competition.
Hey Graham. Would love your views on Yu (LON:YU.) Very bullish trading update today. Thanks!
In reply to phoenixnight, post #3
Hi phoenixnight, thanks for the comment. Bit of a horror show at Utilitywise (LON:UTW), indeed. G