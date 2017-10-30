Small Cap Value Report (Mon 30 Oct 2017) - ATQT & placeholder

Sunday, Oct 29 2017 by
7 comments

Good (Sunday) evening! It's Paul here, with a placeholder article, so that readers can post your comments here on Monday's results & trading update RNSs. We very much welcome reader comments, flagging up interesting company news, and giving your views.

Also, I had a good look at ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) over the weekend here.

Remember that the focus here is on small caps (which we define (loosely) as market caps under £400m). We don't cover the following sectors: resources, property, blue sky, pharmas, REITS, investment trusts, etc.

See you in the morning!


Unlock this article instantly by logging into your account

Login or Register for Free Access
Don’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way

Disclaimer:  

As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.

Do you like this Post?
Yes
No
0 thumbs up
0 thumbs down
Share this post with friends


ATTRAQT Group PLC (ATTRAQT) provides visual merchandising, site search and product recommendation technology. The principal activity of the Company is the development and provision of e-commerce site search, merchandising and product recommendation technology. The Company's Freestyle Merchandising platform provides a range of merchandising disciplines within a single platform. The Company's platform acts as a plugin for a retailer's e-commerce site and provides tools to enable retailers to merchandise. The Company's Freestyle Merchandising enables retailers to control how the products are merchandised through the e-commerce sites, including site search and navigation, product recommendations, category pages, product detail pages, check-out basket, e-mail, order tracking and in-store devices. Over 100 retailers use the ATTRAQT Platform, including various multi-national retailers. The Company's subsidiaries include ATTRAQT Limited and ATTRAQT Inc. more »

LSE Price
35.5p
Change
-18.4%
Mkt Cap (£m)
37.8
P/E (fwd)
19.5
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Analyze LON:ATQT's Stock Report »
ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT LON:ATQT)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



  Is ATTRAQT fundamentally strong or weak? Find out More »


7 Comments on this Article show/hide all

Paul Scott 3:53am 1 of 7

Readers may have to do the heavy lifting in the morning, as I've got a bit carried away listening to Bananarama, and I've got ChipsAway coming at noon to rectify the scrapes on my leased Mercedes. Can you believe it? I parked my leased Mercedes (the cheap one, #DespiteBrexit) for 4 years on the same road in Hove. Then on my very last night there, some bugg@@ scraped the paintwork? What a useless, ignorant so & so!

Anyway, I thought I would get ChipsAway (part of Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) ) in to bodge it up before I hand the car back to MB UK in Jan 2018. I don't want or need a car, so from 2018 I'll virtue-signal here every time that I walk briskly across the road. Or walk. Or ride a bike,

cheese!!!  PP>.
| Link | Share | 1 reply
Paul Scott 3:57am 2 of 7

In reply to Paul Scott, post #1

Actually, call me old fashioned, but I've always had a fascination with 3-wheeled cars. Take it from me, it's better to have the single wheel at the back. So if you want to buy me a nice present, then a Morgan 3-wheeler would be great. I had a Bond Bug 850 a little while ago, and it was a death-trap. The single wheel should NOT be at the front.

P.S. Actually, 4-wheels, one at each corner, is a much better way to attend the laws of physics. 3 wheels is not a good idea.  I didn't actually invert any 3-wheel cars, but it came close. Quite a few times.
| Link | Share
Paul Scott 4:54am 3 of 7

Anyway, I've granted Graham a very well-deserved week off, so you'll have to put up with me!

As you know, I'm not a morning person. Afternoons & evenings are us!!!

PP>
| Link | Share | 1 reply
matylda 4:57am 4 of 7

In reply to Paul Scott, post #3

Don't want to ask what you're doing up all night and still there at this time of the day - Suppose I just did !!!!!

Crazy banana!
| Link | Share | 1 reply
Paul Scott 5:04am 5 of 7
1

In reply to matylda, post #4

You do the morning shift Matylda, whilst I sleep off my hangover LOL!!

(you gotta beat the clock, ooooh oooh , dance again!!! ohhhh nooo noooo, stars on 45, remember prince charles!!!!! Gladys on a mountain top! Burning like a silver flame..... etc.
| Link | Share
matylda 5:33am 7 of 7

In reply to Paul Scott, post #6

In control here!

You posted that in the title by the way :)
| Link | Share

(Show Text Editor)

What's your view on this article? Log In to Comment Now

You can track all @StockoChat comments via Twitter

 Are ATTRAQT's fundamentals sound as an investment? Find out More »



About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

Follow

1557
Followers
26
Following


Stock Picking Tutorial Centre



Let’s get you setup so you get the most out of our service
Done, Let's add some stocks
Brilliant - You've created a folio! Now let's add some stocks to it.

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Shell (RDSA)

  • Twitter (TWTR)

  • Volkswagon AG (VOK)

  • McDonalds (MCD)

  • Vodafone (VOD)

  • Barratt Homes (BDEV)

  • Microsoft (MSFT)

  • Tesco (TSCO)
Save and show me my analysis