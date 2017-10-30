Small Cap Value Report (Mon 30 Oct 2017) - ATQT, SND, IGE, CER, SEE
Good (Sunday) evening! It's Paul here, with a placeholder article, so that readers can post your comments here on Monday's results & trading update RNSs. We very much welcome reader comments, flagging up interesting company news, and giving your views.
Also, I had a good look at ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) over the weekend here.
Remember that the focus here is on small caps (which we define (loosely) as market caps under £400m). We don't cover the following sectors: resources, property, blue sky, pharmas, REITS, investment trusts, etc.
See you in the morning!
Good (Monday) morning!
I'm not surprised that shares in $AMZN are marching on to new highs - completely detached from earnings, so PER has gone out of the window. Once you've signed up to Amazon Prime (which I did purely to watch Jeremy Clarkson's "Grand Tour" - which is superlative, if you like Top Gear), they've got you.
My mother yesterday lamented that Amazon doesn't pay any tax. I had to explain that's because it doesn't try to make any profit, and corporate taxes are levied on profits. Instead it's trying to kill off the competition, by eradicating their profits. How come it hasn't been nailed by competition watchdogs? Technology seems to move forward so quickly, that by the time regulators are galvanised into action, it's too late.
That got me thinking about reassuringly static technology, so my attention briefly focused on the humble bedside clock/radio. Many have tried to modernise the clock/radio, but nobody has succeeded. It remains pretty much exactly the same as when first invented in the late 1970s (from memory). There's a little wire hanging out of the back, which helps the radio find a signal. The reassuringly large, and over-geared thumbwheel, which can move from 96 right through to 108 on the FM band, with just a quarter turn, making tuning incredibly difficult. That marvellously large, and wobbly Snooze button, which you can press 10-20 times. Then of course, the smaller, less geared thumbwheel to adjust the volume of Radio 4, or Radio Luxemburg if you accidentally brushed against the unit.
The trouble is, my brain is so hard-wired to adjust the clock/radio, that I adjust it in my sleeep. So instead of moving it forward (or is it back?) by 1 hour over the weekend, to accommodate British Winter Time, I seem to…
ATTRAQT Group PLC (ATTRAQT) provides visual merchandising, site search and product recommendation technology. The principal activity of the Company is the development and provision of e-commerce site search, merchandising and product recommendation technology. The Company's Freestyle Merchandising platform provides a range of merchandising disciplines within a single platform. The Company's platform acts as a plugin for a retailer's e-commerce site and provides tools to enable retailers to merchandise. The Company's Freestyle Merchandising enables retailers to control how the products are merchandised through the e-commerce sites, including site search and navigation, product recommendations, category pages, product detail pages, check-out basket, e-mail, order tracking and in-store devices. Over 100 retailers use the ATTRAQT Platform, including various multi-national retailers. The Company's subsidiaries include ATTRAQT Limited and ATTRAQT Inc. more »
Sanderson Group plc is engaged in software and information technology (IT) services business specializing in digital retail technology and enterprise software for businesses operating in the manufacturing, wholesale distribution and logistics sectors. The Company's segments include Digital Retail and Enterprise Software. Its digital retail solutions include in-store technology; back-office systems for processing sales and fulfilling orders, and mobile and e-commerce solutions to underpin online operations. Its systems allow retailers to keep pace with new devices, technologies and channels, driving consumer engagement and retention. It offers Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software for manufacturing in general manufacturing, engineering, and food and drink processing businesses. The Company offers industry-specific software and warehouse management systems, delivering sales growth across wholesale distribution, cash and carry, fulfilment and logistics businesses. more »
Image Scan Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, manufactures and supplies portable and fixed x-ray security screening systems to governments, security organizations and law enforcement agencies. The Company also supplies non-destructive inspection systems to manufacturers of automotive emissions control systems. Its security products portfolio consists of portable systems, including FlatScan2-TPXi and FlatScan2-15, which offer real-time digital x-ray screening; conveyor systems, including AXIS-64 and AXIS-3D; vehicle screening, including SVXi and FlatScan Systems, and mail screening, including MailScan cabinet systems and AXIS conveyored systems. The Company offers industrial products under categories, such as production line systems, laboratory systems, portable systems, large item screening, x-ray components and bespoke systems. Its industrial products include MDXi, which is a cabinet x-ray system, and X-Line, which is a conveyed x-ray system. more »
38 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Sales tax is the answer. Levied wherever the vendor pretends to hide profits. Tax-free band like VAT. Include middle men and so-called ‘markets. Bring it on.
My only comment on AMZ is to note how often the left criticize commercial companies for earning profits at all, which they feel is tantamount to theft from consumers, workers etc; until a company doesn't make profits, in which case it is with-holding tax rightfully due to governments.
A quick point worth considering on $SND is that over 50% of their revenues are recurring - so maybe not subject (as much) to lumpy contracts thus lowering the risk profile.
In reply to matylda, post #10
Hi Matylda,
Sure, I'll take a look at Cerillion (LON:CER) - not a company I've covered before. I see it floated in Mar 2016.
I've looked at Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) already - looks interesting (I hold)
Lok'n Store (LON:LOK) - I tend not to cover property companies, sorry.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #22
Thanks in advance, much appreciated.
In reply to 2020vision, post #18
Hi 2020vision,
The announcement today from Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) does indeed look interesting.
I know this company quite well, having met management, and holding some shares in it a few years ago. It took too long, and burned a lot more cash, like practically all jam tomorrow companies.
However, the technology is good, and with an apparently decent order coming through, it might be worth revisiting perhaps? I'm tempted to buy back in actually.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Crusty, post #19
Hi Crusty,
I think you're right. Globalisation, and technology, mean that it's becoming increasingly difficult to collect tax on corporate profits, in many countries. Therefore, as you say, increasing sales taxes is probably the only sensible long-term answer. Abolishing cash, and cryptocurrencies is also probably inevitable too, as if they are left in place, then sales taxes will be avoided by companies and individuals too. Fascinating times!
Regards, Paul.
Hello Paul, If you have any comments on the service you receive from ChipsAway I would be interested to hear them as I hold some shares in Franchise Brands. Thanks for drawing my attention to Image Scan Holdingsas I bought some shares the last time you mentioned the company. I have found that small companies which are able to address global markets often seem to do quite well.
paul
have you looked at STRIX (KETL)
thanks
daveP
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #11
Thanks for the headsup on this but according to their trading update in September their half year results will be published on December 7th
SND (Sanderson) has traded in a channel since Oct 2013.
There have been multiple LOs around 64p and multiple Highs around the present price.
As bsharman has pointed out SND has recurring Saas income but it is from the Retail sector.
I sold at 84p earlier in the year but was too keen to get back in when the price fell in May and June.
Sure enough it fell back to the 67p level where there is good support.
No point in over-paying.
I hold becos Good company.
Sanderson (LON:SND) - Why does this relatively young, small company have such a large pension deficit? £8m deficit in the last final results with a market cap of around £40m.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #17
Hi Paul,
BMW does have quite a bit of debt. You obviously considered this before you decided to purchase.
I am stuck with the rather simple Naked Trader inspired rule - net debt cannot exceed 3x operating profit (perhaps a bit more for defensives). BMW's debt is quite a bit higher than that and a cyclical stock as well. Clearly I am missing something. Could you help me out?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #24
Hi Paul
(I have a long position in this stock)
After a significant stretch of the share price being in the doldrums with no news announcements, the PR machine at Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) is now in full swing. A few interesting points to note:
- Canaccord Genuity, a newly appointed broker for SEE recently released a lengthy positive broker note on the company with a target price of 15p within 12 months
- As you quite rightly state, cash will probably be an issue mid next year but the CG note suggests they might try to not tap shareholders for further funding but instead will get (or already have) buy in from a significant strategic partner. I would hope they do this at a premium to the share price to alleviate significant shareholder dilution
- ‘Structural selling’ - The share price has suffered for the past 6 months as a large institutional investor (Hunter Hall) are exiting their position from the stock. This is a structural change as HH have been bought out by Pengana, who are selling out of all positions that do not fit their investment philosophy. SEE have fallen into this camp and HH have recently been selling out of their significant holding. The RNS from 25th October confirms they have reduced their position by 96% so are pretty much out by now. Currently unknown who has bought the stock from HH
- This is the second major OEM that SEE now have a contract with. The German OEM announced today may be launching with FOVIO in 2020, but the latest Cadillac 2018 edition by GM is on the road already as we speak. Their Supercruise ‘driverless’ technology uses Seeing Machines
- Regulatory landscape: The most interesting aspect here is how regulators are viewing Driver Monitoring Systems. If you take a look at the SEE RNS released on 24th October, EURO NCAP have confirmed they think DMS will be a critical safety feature for semi-autonomous/autonomous cars and OEMS will need this feature to get a 5 star safety rating.
- In the meantime, SEE continue to ramp up revenue with their Fleet offering. With significant revenue growth, I think the latest projection has the company becoming profitable in 2020.
My general opinion is that they become slightly less blue sky with every RNS and wont be profitable for years but have a significant bit of IP with experience from mining that should translate well into automotive/fleet applications. It will be interesting to see if the run since last week will continue.
It's currently a sucker stock as its driven around a story, not 'quality' 'momentum' or 'value' but.. will that change?
In reply to JMLDutch, post #31
JML
All of the German auto OEM's (VW, BMW, Daimler) own Financial Service Divisions. The debt in these businesses is what is makes the total businesses appear highly leveraged. But the reality is the underlying industrial businesses tend to run with net cash.
The debt within the Financial Service Divisions is only a problem if they have miscalculated redisual values.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #33
Thanks for the explanation Howard, much appreciated.
Regarding Seeing Machines (LON:SEE), I don't consider today's announcement to be material by itself due to the size and timescale. However it is part of a pattern of seemingly genuinely positive newsflow over the past couple of months.
I do find the safety arguments for adoption very compelling, especially for professional drivers and I think it would be complementary to rather than in competition with self-driving technology over the next 10 years. However that does not guarantee that adoption will actually take place, whether the product will really work well enough in the less controlled environment of private cars, or whether it is a good investment at this stage.
In August they said: "The Company...expects to potentially invest up to A$50 million over the next two years...projects to achieve EBITDA breakeven by the end of FY19"
(https://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/seeing-machines-LON:SEE/news/seeing-machines-ltd-trading-update-urn:newsml:reuters.com:20170808:nRSH3359Na/). So almost certainly not fully funded, but perhaps getting closer.
I bought at recent lows. If they don't make new lows then this will be a first for me - I always buy "recovery" or "developing" investments far too early, even when they do work out.
In reply to murrb, post #28
Hi murrb,
As I mentioned it is a trading statement on H1 not the publication of the actual results. This is confirmed on the Stocko page for DS Smith (LON:SMDS) and on the company website. Shares up 9p, 1.8% today, hopefully in anticipation of a decent statement.
Dave
Sanderson (SND) Sold out today. Nice business, healthy B/S, attractive yield and order book with some attractive client wins recently that seem to like SND and award them follow-on business. However, cannot see much upside from here. In view of retail market uncertainty that might also lead to SND being subject to a fall in market sentiment and even better value - so taking a precautionary approach, banking a 100% profit.
In reply to Trident, post #14
Probably Clive on his way home to Knightsbridge.