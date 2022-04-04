Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

Belvoir (LON:BLV) - a 25th year of profit growth, stretching back through cycles. Belvoir has organic growth opportunities and smaller acquisition candidates. Meanwhile, the shares trade on 13.6x forecast rolling earnings with an FY21 yield of 3.24%, which hardly seems demanding given the track record and prospects.

Medica (LON:MGP) - elective scanning is now back to pre-pandemic levels, while Nighthawk continues to trade strongly. Recent acquisitions see it enter Ireland and the US. I’m curious to see how the group fares in these markets, which are quite different to UK Healthcare. There is some potential here and the current year will benefit from softer comps, but more research is needed.

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - EBITDA to be well ahead of last year and ahead of market expectations. There are cost pressures, but the group’s businesses are relatively low cost and it has a greater ability to increase its own prices compared to competitors. Meanwhile, cheaper new sites fundamentally improve the economics and I think management has a good chance to continue successfully growing the company.

Share price: 262.66p (+3%)

Shares in issue: 37,292,113

Market cap: £98m

Final results for the year to 31 December 2021

This is a UK property franchise and financial…