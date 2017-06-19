Small Cap Value Report (Mon 5 Feb 2018) - IQE, MUR

Good morning!
So far, I've noticed the following bits of news:
- Murgitroyd (LON:MUR) - interim results
- Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - small acquisition
- Getech (LON:GTC) - trading update
- Veltyco (LON:VLTY) - trading update
- IQE (LON:IQE) - response to negative publication by shorter
I'll try to unpack the situation at IQE (LON:IQE) first.
IQE (LON:IQE)
- Share price: 103p (-1%)
- No. of shares: 789 million
- Market cap: £813 million
This opened lower but has recovered most of the losses by mid-morning.
IQE manufactures wafers for the semiconductor industry. It's widely-followed by private investors and has been discussed here on numerous occasions before.
When I last covered it in November, I noted the material amount of short interest outstanding (6.5% was disclosed at the time) and guessed that this was due to 1) its high valuation against conventional metrics, 2) the lack of free cash flow generation, and 3) its reliance on a small number of customers. The share price at the time was 162p.
Since then, reported short interest has risen to 11.7%, although the total short positions outstanding will be higher than this.
Whenever we see so much short interest, we need to sit up and take note - it usually means that a lot of sophisticated investors have noticed something terribly wrong with the company or its valuation.
Bear attack
On Friday night, an investment fund run by respected analyst Matt Earl published a letter detailing the rationale behind its short position in IQE.
Matt did not contact IQE prior to publication of this letter. If he had, perhaps they would have provided answers to many of the questions he raised? We'll never know.
His letter does raise worthwhile questions about IQE's joint venture operations, and provides a good overview of IQE's lack of cash generation over the years.
However, it's not a "smoking gun" publication - it provides searching analysis and raises questions, without going so far as proving any wrongdoing. Matt Earl himself is quoted today in ShareProphets as follows:
We see IQE’s statement as helping to confirm our view that while…
My morning smallcap tweet:
LXB Retail Properties (LON:LXB), Veltyco (LON:VLTY), Eckoh (LON:ECK), Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)
LXB Retail Properties (LXB) proposes transferring rump assets, liabilities and some cash to a private co around end March 2019. Will return as much cash as possible by then and dissolve LXB. I hold.
Veltyco Group (VLTY) guides FY significantly ahead of market expectations with net revenues over €14.5m (€6.1m) and operating EBITDA over €8m (€2.1m).
Eckoh (ECK) wins six 'sizeable' UK contracts.
Gresham Technologies (GHT) CFO leaving for a 'career break' mid March, new one found. Sounds amicable.
I look forward to your comments on the IQE (LON:IQE) rebuttal. Say what you like about internet message boards, but there has been some fantastic analysis on the ADVFN IQE board over the weekend.
Re IQE (LON:IQE) and on here. Thankyou Bestace. Wish I had had more cash to top up significantly on this morning's drop down. Looking forward to a recovery, but will be more wary of sudden increases in future.
PS can I request Eckoh (LON:ECK) if you have the time please Graham?
Looking forward to IQE (LON:IQE) too! In addition, I'd welcome any general reflections you have on the market at the moment Graham. FTSE and other markets down again today. I notice some of the big growth shares are down particularly heavily which is to be expected if people are getting nervous.
In reply to browndogwork, post #2
There was also some fantastic analysis on Quindell and Cloudtag - Beware !!!!!!
Here's a link to Bestace's excellent post yesterday on IQE on another Stockopedia thread:
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/iqe-doing-what-minervini-predicts-195215/?comment=359#359
Is the recent spike in bond yields going to prick the asset bubble? Or is Trump too invested in ensuring the market continues to go up to allow further tightening to spoil the party? Is the small spike in yields the pin or just another sign of a buyer strike at these levels? Weakness in another higher risk area, small caps, may be further evidence of an impending crash. The noise level from players such as Goldman and Deutsche calling the top has increased markedly recently but retail funds continue to pour in.
Have a look at this for an interesting view on cause and effect https://www.themacrotourist.com/posts/2017/11/14/junk/
Hi Graham - Re IQE (LON:IQE) Do I take it that in your opinion the current sp of around 103p is about right?
In reply to Ramridge, post #8
The IQE (LON:IQE) share price crashed though it's 50d m.a. in December & lately through it's 200d m.a.
Ramridge, what would Minervini being thinking about this stock right now?
Hi Ram, I would say the valuation is still a bit too hot at these levels, but not extraordinarily so. I thought it looked like an interesting potential buy at 40p a year ago, so maybe 60-75p is fair? What do you reckon?