Since we've just had the jubilee, today's SCVR will be focused on wine! - results from:

Gusbourne (LON:GUS) - which I think has a poor business model, so not of interest to me as an investment.

I've also glanced at larger competitor Chapel Down (OFEX:CDGP) ) - which turns out to be a lot better than I was expecting. Could be worth a dabble at 30p. Note that the incoming CFO recently spent £212k buying shares at 42.5p - a big vote of confidence there.

And sleeping off the wine! - eve Sleep (LON:EVE) - strategic review & formal sale process is launched. I'm not sure why anyone would want to buy it though.

IG Design (LON:IGR) (I hold) - bank facilities are agreed, with reduced limits, and revised terms. Certainly a step in the right direction, but I think this share remains high risk: potentially high reward.





Jack's section:

