On The Beach (LON:OTB) - Trading Update - from Friday last week, which I looked at over the weekend.

French Connection (LON:FCCN) (I hold) - Mike Ashley ( Frasers (LON:FRAS) ) dumps his entire 25% stake - who's bought it then? We don't know yet.

Boohoo (LON:BOO) (I hold) - confirms that it is buying Arcadia brands Wallis, Dorothy Perkins, and Burton out of administration, with completion of the deal set for tomorrow, 9 Feb 2021.

Loopup (LON:LOOP) (I hold) - in line trading update, but a big deterioration in H2 vs H1

Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - another strong trading update

Contribution from Jack :

Tissue Regenix (LON:TRX) - Trading update for FY 12/2020

Mello Monday tonight

The popular investor evening on Zoom is back.

I’ve been roped in to comment on the BASH session at the end, to give Jack a break!

One of the companies presenting is Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) so I’m looking forward to that one. It’s a boring value share, but looks well set to resume paying good divis in future, in my view. So I think this could be one for readers to consider researching, as a long-term income share, e.g. for SIPPs in drawdown. The share price never seems to go anywhere much, so probably not of interest to people who like to trade in & out of things. Anyway, see what you think of management this evening.

David Hornsby of Ideagen (LON:IDEA) is retiring soon apparently. Investors that backed him following his first Mello presentation would now be 25 times the richer, and he's entertained us along the way too! What next? David will hopefully share his thoughts on the next entrepreneurial journey with Mello viewers and also reveal how he sets about delivering amazing returns for investors.

355p - mkt cap £559m

Trading Update

On the Beach Group plc (LSE: OTB.L), the UK's leading online retailer for beach