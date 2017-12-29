Small Cap Value Report (Mon 8 Jan 2018) - HAT, SYS1, AVG, MTC
Good morning!
Lots of trading updates today, so I will prioritise the companies I'm familiar with and which are most heavily requested in the comments.
I'm planning to start with:
- H & T (LON:HAT)
- SysGroup (LON:SYS)1
- Avingtrans (LON:AVG)
- Mothercare (LON:MTC)
Regards,
Graham
(Please note that I own shares in H&T)
H & T (LON:HAT)
- Share price: 338p (+3.5%)
- No. of shares: 37.4 million
- Market cap: £126 million
Another positive update from this pawnbroking group which I have held in my portfolio since 2013.
Profit before tax for the full year will be ahead of current market expectations.
The Group has delivered another good performance in its lending operations. The pledge book increased 11.6% to £46.1m (31 December 2016: £41.3m) as a result of the higher gold price, the concession format and an increase in loans on quality watches. The Personal Loans book has increased by 94.7% to £18.3m (31 December 2016: £9.4m) as a result of the expansion in our longer term, lower interest rate loan product.
Like its smaller rival Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX), H&T realised that there major opportunities in products related to pawnbroking. As you can see, its personal loans offering has taken off very well. I'm hoping to see it keep growing in size and maybe even start to rival the pawnbroking pledge book in the years to come.
Jewellery retailing is reportedly also going well, including through the development of click-and-collect online sales.
Finally, the outlook statement is confident. CEO comment: "Demand for our products remains strong and we look forward to the future with confidence."
You can see for yourself the evolution of H&T's earnings forecasts over the past year:
The updated EPS forecast now is likely to be pushing 30p, based on increasing another 7-8% from here.
Checking some gold/GBP charts, the average price of gold in 2017 was indeed materially stronger compared to 2016.
H&T has a lot more going for it, though, than just the price of gold.
The personal loan product (see here) is very competitive for that segment…
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #23
Here's how they break it down
https://www.stockopedia.com/aj...
System1 QualityRank™ Components
In reply to herbie47, post #34
Fevertree's return on capital is listed at 47%. Hardly low. I am talking about the potential to generate high returns on capital over the long-term on a sustainable basis. Fevertree may have had a low return on capital before but it had the potential to generate a high return on capital in the future. I don't know much about SYS1 so can't comment there. What you want ideally is an historic high return on capital and the potential for this to continue. Failing that you just want the potential for a high and sustainable return on capital. There is no point investing in a company with a low P/E if profits are about to crash. It is the same with the return on capital.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #35
Mothercare could probably be summarised as "avoid high street retailers."
I kind-of agree about ignoring Mothercare as it has been failing for some time and most that there is to say has been said. On the other hand it is big news today and it is interesting to discuss any read-across to other retailers (e.g. internet sales have no read-across because they include some in-store sales).
I strongly disagree about the sector in general - I have been very happy with my shares in Bonmarche Holdings (LON:BON) and Next (LON:NXT) . And of course Paul has a retail / fashion specialism.
the best value in the retail sector for me is JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) at the moment. they posting their results next week and im sure it will do well. the share price has been down for a while and be interesting to see what it does.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #38
Yes I agree but SYS1 had that, so I would be interested in whats gone wrong, last figs on Stocko ROCE:
38.6 20.1 41.8 53.3 46.8 66.9 98.1
Looks good does it not?
In reply to vik2001, post #40
Hi vik2001.
At risk of being a pedant, JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) is currently ranked 37th of the 44 Speciality Retailers by “V” score. Plenty going for it otherwise but not necessarily “good value” at the moment.
https://www.stockopedia.com/sectors/specialty-retailers-534030/
Gus.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #27
Re: SYS1 & Fundsmith philosophy as discussed by ratioinvestor
I would certainly agree with ratioinvestor about the importance of ROCE and, as any of the thousand plus people who has been to a Fundsmith AGM will know, ROCE now seems to form the bedrock of selecting companies for quite a few investors (including myself). However, the point I would make is that there are other criteria favoured by Terry Smith including that the company should, ideally, be producing consumable type products and have large numbers of customers so this may help to distinguish between companies like SYS1 and Fevertree. Terry also favours very large companies, although I have found his philosophy also works for smaller companies, though as you might expect, the risk to reward ratio is greater for these.
In reply to gus 1065, post #42
At risk of being a pedant, JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) is currently ranked 37th of the 44 Speciality Retailers by “V” score. Plenty going for it otherwise but not necessarily “good value” at the moment.
I don't think the V score means a lot on it's own. One persons idea of "good value" can vary greatly with someone else's. The V Rank is just a number generated by Stockopedia based on traditional concepts of value. I would imagine JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) suffers by having a low dividend yield compared to other retailers but some people would not be bothered by that, or factor it into their own calculation of "value".
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #22
Excellent post Simoan
In reply to seadoc, post #25
Based on my experience during the Xmas lull, the local revolution was doing decent compared to others. Wetherspoon was an easy winner but it always is!
I'm hoping for a decent result, if nothing else earn back the money I spent there!
Debenhams should no longer be in business - it's like Woolworths I think - personally I cannot isolate a reason to go there other than it is nearby, which does not extend to DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)/Card Factory (LON:CARD)/£dc (I hold DC of these and others too)
My view of retail is that you need to provide a reason to visit your store, whether that be experience/product/price and from what I can tell, a lot of retailers are providing neither of these and they are the ones that will get hurt.
If anyone has an ironclad way of identifying one from the other, would appreciate your insights.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #16
the analysis of bad co's is very helpful if you are short
In reply to sharmvr, post #46
Hit submit by accident so forgot to add tickers, but hopefully people get the sentiment.
My view of retail is that you need to provide a reason to visit your store, whether that be experience/product/price and from what I can tell, a lot of retailers are providing neither and they are the ones that will get hurt.
If anyone has an ironclad way of identifying one from the other, would appreciate your insights.
In reply to leoleo73, post #39
I think it's essential for Graham & I to cover good and bad companies. It's easy to make money in a bull market. One of the key purposes of these reports is to help people avoid losing money - we've got a great track record on that, having spotted loads of dodgy companies & warned investors about the risks. The really, really crap companies we don't even bother mentioning, but there are plenty in between, which people might be tempted into, even though there could be serious flaws with the company's finances & reported accounts, which we'll usually spot & warn people about.
So I wonder how many people might be tempted to catch the falling knife at Mothercare (LON:MTC) , Debenhams (LON:DEB) or Carillion (LON:CLLN) for example? Or overpay for shares in companies which are inflating their profits? I think it's very important that we assess them impartially & logically here, and flag up the risks.
Also, occasionally there's a bargain. I owe Graham many beers over him flagging up GAME Digital (LON:GMD) here at 20p, which everyone thought was a terrible share. Thanks to his excellent analysis, I backed up the truck at 20p, and am now sitting on a whopping great profit, as it's risen to 56p.
I think we've got the balance right as things are, so we won't be changing the type of things we report on here.
Regards, Paul.
P.S. Also, by looking at bad companies, there is often read-across to other similar companies. So very useful to look at what's going wrong, and to avoid banana skins at other companies which may be having similar issues but not yet admitted the problems to the market.
A view on Mothercare from the school gates, is that shoppers will visit Mothercare, check out the latest, see if they can get similar round at Halfords, or next. Prices are not very competitive, and with young tots, growing fast, you have to consider this as a customer. I always get the impression Mothercare feel they are too big to fall, a little like marks and Spencer’s.
In reply to sharmvr, post #48
Hit submit by accident so forgot.......
For a limited time (one hour?) there is an edit button on your post (to the left of Report Link Share) which avoids the need for a second post to correct something.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #49
the way you guys reported on GAME Digital (LON:GMD) was spectacular, the execution of the report and analysis was spot on. whoever payed attention would have been on healthy gains.
I didn't get in on it, because I didn't really pay to much attention, and I didn't understand fully what a special situation was. But what a great piece on learning it was for me and I will look at for future special situations on this journey.
In reply to sharw, post #51
I see - thanks for pointing out. Much appreciated
In reply to steveharrison, post #47
If you're short in a bull market then you've more courage than I have.
(Good luck to those who are - I wish I had sufficient skill and courage to do it, and do it successfully; though I should think I'm deficient in both.)
In reply to vik2001, post #52
For those who missed GAME Digital (LON:GMD) , (or saw the trade too early , I bought in Q4 2016 iirc & scalped a quick 20% inc dividend in Q12017) there is a vastly larger US quoted but international comparison which is Gamestop Stock Rank 92 P/E sub 6 divi 8% actually growing (3Q’s on the bounce)and doing stock buybacks too, interestingly they have a fast growing collectibles division that is offsetting declines from online migration, there’s a November presentation here;
http://phx.corporate-ir.net/External.File?t=1&item=VHlwZT0yfFBhcmVudElEPTUyNjYzNTl8Q2hpbGRJRD02ODUxNjY=
I hold a lot and it looks standout value to me epic is NYSE GME
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #35
Although you have made some good points your suggestions lean towards making Paul and Graham's SCVR a tip sheet. To my mind that is a danger. This is a site where data is provided so you can make your own decisions.