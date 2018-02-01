Small Cap Value Report (Thu 1 Feb 2018) - IGE, COM, SPSY, CTO
Good morning, it's Paul here. I have a lunchtime meeting in London, so will only be able to rattle out a few sections early. I'm hoping that Graham might then be able to add a bit more this afternoon.
I added more sections to yesterday's report last night, so here's the link to that.
Let's start with a profit warning;
Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE)
Share price: 4.25p (down 38.2% today, at 08:21)
No. shares: 136.0m
Market cap: £5.8m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update (profit warning)
Image Scan (AIM:IGE), the specialist supplier of X-ray screening systems to the security and industrial inspection markets provides a trading update for the year to 30 September 2018 ("FY18").
This is a tiny company, below our usual market cap size. However, 2 readers have already mentioned it this morning, and I hold personally (more's the pity), so I naturally want to look at it, and see what's gone wrong.
The company made a series of positive updates over the summer, which drove the share price up substantially. This also allowed a big holder to exit, via a discounted secondary placing done through the house broker. I took part in that placing, thinking I was getting a bargain. They tried first to sell at 10p, then reduced the price to 8p, when the market price had been around 11-12p. So an apparent bargain. Since then, the share price has dropped by almost two thirds.
There was the first sign of trouble, which I mentioned here on 6 Dec 2017, with the company referring to delivery dates not yet being finalised on a proportion (not stated) of the order book. A reader mentions in the comments that he sold out at the time, sensing trouble ahead. That was a great move. Sadly I didn't have that option, due to my having a position size that's too big to sell in the open market. So I'm in for the duration here.
Profit warning - today the company drops a bombshell, that a £1m order is likely to be cancelled (on unknown terms). That's a material figure - the company did £5.0m revenues last year, and £3.3m in…
Image Scan Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which designs, manufactures and supplies portable and fixed x-ray security screening systems to governments, security organizations and law enforcement agencies. The Company also supplies non-destructive inspection systems to manufacturers of automotive emissions control systems. Its security products portfolio consists of portable systems, including FlatScan2-TPXi and FlatScan2-15, which offer real-time digital x-ray screening; conveyor systems, including AXIS-64 and AXIS-3D; vehicle screening, including SVXi and FlatScan Systems, and mail screening, including MailScan cabinet systems and AXIS conveyored systems. The Company offers industrial products under categories, such as production line systems, laboratory systems, portable systems, large item screening, x-ray components and bespoke systems. Its industrial products include MDXi, which is a cabinet x-ray system, and X-Line, which is a conveyed x-ray system. more »
Comptoir Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the operation of restaurants with Lebanese and Middle Eastern offering. The Company owns and/or operates approximately 15 Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean restaurants based in the Greater London and Manchester area. The primary restaurant brand of the Company is Comptoir Libanais. Comptoir Libanais is a Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean focused restaurant. It operates approximately 11 Comptoir Libanais restaurants. It is also engaged in franchising the Comptoir Libanais brand to other restaurant operators. It also operates approximately two smaller Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean outlets under the Shawa brand, and over two standalone high end restaurants called Levant and Kenza. Shawa is a Lebanese grill serving lean, grilled meats, rottiseried chicken, homemade falafel, halloumi and fresh salad wrapped up into traditional shawarmas through a service counter offering. more »
Spectra Systems Corporation provides technology-based security solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Authentication Systems Group, which captures the hardware, software and materials related to banknote, tax stamp and other high value goods; Secure Software Transactions Group, which provides an internal control system (ICS) software offering to the lottery and gaming industries, and Banknote Cleaning Group, which captures the technology related to cleaning soiled banknotes. ICS provides tools for fraud detection, money laundering, match fixing and statistical analysis. The Company develops and sells integrated optical systems across a spectrum of markets, including currency manufacturing and cleaning, branded products, industrial logistics and other highly sensitive documents. The Company's solutions include engineered materials, sensors and quality control equipment. The Company's materials are available in several forms, including particles, threads, inks and coatings. more »
35 Comments on this Article show/hide all
" Does nobody sense-check these announcements before they're published? "
"Sense-check", nice term, Paul, I'll use that.
Well above the normal market cap threshold here, but I wonder if today's report from SIG (LON:SHI) of Historical overstatement of profit is worth a review as to any learn-able lessons.
A quick précis of the announcement :
The issues were found :
(Beware companies like Barclays (LON:BARC) who believe that attempts to persecute whistelblowers are only a minor misdemeanour.)
The issues were around :
Further the investigations
This last part confuses me as they also say :
How can this be so?
Certainly the prior year adjustments will not form part of the "underlying" numbers, but the £2.5m overstatement in H1 and I would guess a £2.5m+ overstatement in the assumed run rate into H2 will certainly have to come out of the underlying - to me that points to a near 10% miss on the projected £57m Net profit expectation - so unless they have found a completly different £5m down the back of the sofa - I don't see how they can hit expectations.
The shares are 'only' down around 5% so far this morning, although the shares also fell nearly 4% after 2:30pm yesterday afternoon.
I wonder what time that board meeting finished? Not a happy coincidence for a company impacted by potentially fraudulent behaviour by its employees!!
Anyway, given the level of forensic investigation Paul & Graham often offer up, I wonder if there are any lessons to be learned - could we have seen this coming?
Stocko Earnings Manipulation Risk indicator would not have helped in this case - ranking the likelihood of manipulation as low.
I'm sorry to ask this question again, but I'm just out of hospital after major op and don't have access to all my usual links that I use at work - please can someone tell me good sites to view (1) most shorted stocks, and (2) free tools for momentum stock analysis?
In reply to andrea34l, post #18
Hi andrea34l - hope you’re feeling better soon. Link below to Short Tracker to get you started ...
https://shorttracker.co.uk
Gus.
Thanks for the write up on Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) . Graham has mentioned this company previously. It has been highlighted that customer information is closely guarded and somewhat mysterious.
However, in previous announcements the company made reference to significant prospects in China and also being able to use its technology for real-time fraud control and risk management systems for gaming operators which could potentially be a big market.
Finally, there was mention of being able to use its technology on smartphones to verify products.
In reply to Gromley, post #1
I realise now that my last sentence (re Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) ) on having sold out before this warning sounds a little smug.
That wasn't the intention at all, but I have been putting a lot of focus recently on when not to buy (or hold) stocks even if I believe(d) the longer term story. This has been a very valuable exercise and IGE is just one case in point. On the flip side as I'm not seeing too much that I do want to buy at the moment so if this carries on I'll be out of the market altogether! (But maybe I'll look back and realise with hindsight that is not a bad place to be!)
Anyway, I just wanted to highlight a couple of points that tell me that there is room for further caution here :
I read the first part of that statement (and statements like it) as saying we don't know how yet, but we 'intend' to over-perform our previous expectations in the second half in order to (somewhat) offset the poor H1.
And if that first part does not come to fruition, then "remain profitable" is clearly also in doubt.
Secondly :
I don't really know the pace of technological development here, but I one would have to wonder what level of discounting may be necessary in order to sell the 2017 model in 2019?
So the clear risk here is that not only do they lose the margins they would have made on 20% of their expected revenues - having already manufactured some/all of the kit - they also face write downs in stock.
Hopefully some of this can be recovered from the prospective customer, but as they are "currently negotiating terms for the cancellation of that order. " , that cannot be taken for granted.
In the past, if I still believed the longer term story (I'm not sure now in this case), I would have been very tempted to think that the price fall represents a great opportunity to buy for the longer term.
Now, I am more than happy to wait and possibly buy at a higher price, if the path to the promised land becomes clearer.
Tracsis (LON:TRCS) has announced two small(ish) acquisitions today. The announcement reveals revenues and profit before tax, but nothing about how much the company paid for the two businesses (and whether it was cash, debt or equity).
To me, this is worse than useless as we have no basis to value if this is a good deal or not.
Paul,
Thanks for covering Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY), much appreciated.
Love the digs at broker coverage.
How much did you spend in Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - Up 2.76% as I write!
Enjoy the meet and thanks again for the coverage.
In reply to MrContrarian, post #4
I mis-read £SPSY's prev RNS. That was flagging a beat for 2018.
Also T Clarke (LON:CTO) did thank the leaving FD.
The Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) announcement has raised a more general question for me. For companies that have long, international order books, how do they handle contractual agreements to deliver beyond March 2019? Is it possible contractually to agree to deliver products to non-UK markets with the present level of uncertainty?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #7
Paul,
Every day you get new readers who don't know what is reviewed here. I would suggest adding a standardized note in each daily template at the top indicating what shares you review and at your discretion. Otherwise its newbies unaware that will continue to request other shares.....
In reply to andrea34l, post #18
Hello andrea34l
I also hope you recover well and soon. On your question about momentum stock analysis you could try:
* the various momentum screens offered on Stockopedia. Stockopedia is great in that it gives the performance of all these screens so you can assess which ones to use. Just click on Screens at the top of the Stockopedia page. There is a whole section on momentum screens
* Paul Scott's SCVR of yesterday (good timing for you) talked about the momentum screens he uses and gave details of a screen that Paul has created following the momentum indicators favoured by Mark Minervini (whose book is great by the way). Here is a link to Paul's Small Cap Value Report that includes his discussion of momentum screens.
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-weds-31-jan-2018-botb-joul-bst-sat-rnwh-306923/
I hope that helps
In reply to gsbmba99, post #25
Re exports beyond March 2019 (and, nominally, Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) ): Do you expect an impact on deliveries to non-EEA countries?
In reply to beatingmrindex, post #26
Re: Requests for reviews of non-smallcaps, one would think the name Smallcap Value Report ought to be a sufficient clue, but apparently it is not!
In reply to Gromley, post #21
Hi Gromley,
FWIW I certainly didn't see your initial post as smug, and I think this follow up is well worth reading, for those interested. As mentioned on twitter, today, my sympathies to all holders. As the old addage goes: "If in doubt, Get out!"
I, like Gromley, used to hold a significant percentage of my portfolio in Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) I sold my entire position 2/1/18. Like all my buys & sells, I reported this on Twitter.
Why did I sell?
I was asked this by Conkers on Twitter, today. Good question. When I go back to review my trade, I made a mistake - I held on too long, when I knew something wasn't right, and took a loss of ~15%. If I had have been more decisive, I could have exited my position sooner - perhaps even in its entirety on 6/12 when the prelims came out at ~8.6p rather than ~7.8p in Jan.
That said, the decline in the SP made up my mind, and it was gone.
Thanks,
IG
@InvestedGeordie on twitter
In reply to Julianh, post #27
Good suggestion Julianh and they are tools I am looking at. However the original poster asked for "free" screens and to access the momentum screen in Stockopedia you need a paid subscription. I know this because I recently moved from being a free user of this site to being a paid subscriber.
The suggestion on the short tracker is a good call. As for "free" momentum screens online I'm not sure where these can be found and would be interested if anyone has any suggestions.
Hi Paul,
SPSY has paid a dividend of 5c in June 2017. The following is from the Preliminary Results RNS in March 2017 :
"With the Company having reached sustainable profits and having sufficient resources to execute on its growth plans with its existing cash reserves, the Board is delighted to start paying dividends. It intends to pay an inaugural annual dividend of USD 0.05 per share in June of 2017 and thereafter to pay the dividend in June after the audited close of each fiscal year."
With the constant increase in forecasts - which are probably still short of what will be reported - I would be surprised if the dividend is not increased this year.
In reply to ed_miller, post #28
It probably depends on who you listen to. An excerpt from http://www.cer.eu/insights/transition-and-trade-deals . It's two weeks old so maybe it's changed but it suggests some level of legal uncertainty in the absence of new agreements.
"While the transition agreement is still subject to negotiation, the Commission’s draft proposal states that once the UK has withdrawn from the EU it will “no longer benefit from the agreements concluded by the Union”. This is not pernicious, simply a statement of fact: the UK will no longer be an EU member, therefore the EU’s international treaties will no longer apply to it. The proposal further specifies that the 27 will only assist the UK in finding a way to extend the agreements during the transition period if it is deemed to be in the interest of the EU.
As well as binding the UK to the EU’s single market and customs union, the draft proposal seeks to ensure that the UK continues to apply the bloc’s external tariff rates and performs the same border checks with non-EU countries.
This could easily result in a scenario in which UK exporters are no longer able to take advantage of the EU’s existing free trade agreements, but exporters located in countries with EU FTAs would continue to benefit from preferential access to the UK market on the same terms as now. To give a practical example: during the proposed transition, Korean car exporters would still be able to sell cars into the UK without being subject to border tariffs under the provisions of the EU-South Korea free trade agreement. UK car exporters selling into Korea, on the other hand, would no longer be covered by the agreement and would face Korea’s tariffs of 8 per cent."
In reply to gsbmba99, post #33
Re: export arrangements beyond March 2019 - thanks for your views. My own expectation is that the current status quo will persist during any transition period (I cannot see even our government agreeing to abide by all the requirements of the EEA single-market and customs union without access to its benefits, even temporarily) and for the period beyond any transition, for pragmatism to hold sway in any trade beyond the EEA (the government have been finding their proposal to extend the agreements we have with 3rd party nations under existing EU agreements to be extended on an interim/emergency basis till they are superseded by bespoke bilateral FTAs have been well received by 3rd-party nations - reference Liam Fox/ Theresa May racking up the air-miles; the EU's stance on our trade with the EEA however is quite another matter). However things develop, you point to uncertainty beyond March 2019 and clearly, there is uncertainty over future arrangements and associated risk.
In reply to InvestedGeordie, post #30
Hi IG,
On Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) , what did you know wasn't right? And do you normally view a decline in the SP as a sign to sell?
I try to assess how much something is worth, and pay less than that, so would generally be keener to buy / less keen to sell if the SP has declined without a change in the actual assessment of value.
Do you think it's worth more or less than the current price? If less, then presumably you think the company's situation has changed drastically, given how much less you can buy the company for now.
Thanks.