Good morning, it’s Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Agenda - firstly a couple of catch up items which I prepared last night -

Photo-me International (LON:PHTM) - Preliminary results FY 10/2020 - done

Restaurant (LON:RTN) - placing & results - to do

Online results webinars

There are 2 interesting small software companies doing InvestorMeetCompany webinars today -

10:00 - Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) (I hold) - see my review of interim results here on 8 March

14:00 - Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) - see my review of interim results & contract extensions here, yesterday

I’d like to echo a reader comment from a few days ago, that many of us are finding these results webinars incredibly useful. Many thanks to all the companies who go the extra mile to provide such quality information and access, to their smaller shareholders, we really appreciate it!

All companies, large and small, should do an online results presentation, so that the playing field is levelled up between institutions and private investors (PIs).

Companies I talk to are really pleased to be getting more engaged with their PIs, enjoying the process, and seeing clear benefits from it - improved liquidity, and higher share prices, once they get their investment proposition out to PIs.

This is not just a reaction to lockdown, we need these online results webinars to continue permanently, as it’s a far more practical way to engage with PIs who may have day jobs & not be able to get into London for meetings.

Management traits - It’s great to get a feel for the people who are actually running the company, hence why I enjoy results webinars so much. I also like it when they involve other team members in the presentations, not just the CEO and CFO.

Personally, with small caps, I’m looking for hands-on entrepreneurs (preferably founders, and with large personal shareholdings ideally). I’m also looking for signs of honesty, passion & energy - but those can be easily faked, so it's tricky!

I couldn’t give two hoots about any other aspects of management backgrounds, because good entrepreneurs come in all shapes & sizes, and from any background. That said, a track record of previous successes is a good sign. If they actually were successful - it's…