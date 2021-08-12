Morning all, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Thursday.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul's Section:

Purplebricks (LON:PURP) (I hold) - recent changes to business model look interesting - new pricing, money back guarantee (with conditions) and agents moving to employed rather than self-employed status. £74m cash pile (and no debt), for a £202m market cap, looks an interesting albeit speculative situation.

65p - mkt cap £202m

Change to Operating Model

The business model of PURP is changing for the better I think, addressing significant concerns. Already announced recently was this -

New pricing structure, including money back guarantee - previously the (valid) criticism of PURP was that it had no incentive to actually sell houses, because it was paid up-front by customers, regardless of outcome. That clearly wasn’t right, and the danger is that the longer it went on, then the company risked tarnishing its reputation by leaving a trail of dissatisfied customers behind, having paid a fee, and not achieved a sale of their property.

The new money back guarantee was trialled in the North West, and resulted in an 18% uplift in new business. Hence it is now being rolled out nationally, and is expected to help drive targeted 20% p.a. growth in revenues, with the aim to double market share from 5% to 10% in the medium term (source: recent company webcast).