Small Cap Value Report (Thu 12 Nov 2020) - placeholder
Good morning! It's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.
Unlock the rest of this Article in 15 seconds
Already have an account?
Login here
Good morning! It's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.
Already have an account?
Login here
I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »
|Good morning! Below covers todays regulatory and potentially price-sensitive announcements.
|// 3i (LON:III) - £10550m
// Half-year Report
// Total return of £1,142 million or 15% on opening shareholders' funds (September 2019: £767 million, 10%) and NAV per share of 905 pence (March 2020: 804 pence)
|// Burberry (LON:BRBY) - £6590m
// Burberry Interim Results
// H1 FY2021 saw a 31% revenue fall with adjusted operating profit down 75% and adjusted diluted EPS down 88% (reported diluted EPS down 66%).
|// B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) - £5020m
// Half-year Report
// Group revenues increased by +25.3% to £2,242.1m, +25.3% on a constant currency basis.
|// ITV (LON:ITV) - £3610m
// ITV plc - Q3 Trading Update
//
Total external revenue was down 16% at £1,860m (2019: £2,209m)
Total ITV Studios revenue was down 19% at £902m (2019: £1,116m)
Broadcast revenue was down 13% at £1,270m (2019: £1,464m)
|// Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) - £2470m
// Half-year Results
// The Group's 1H21 revenue was down 7% at £1 411m (1H20: £1 515m) and down 5% in constant currency terms.Group adjusted EBITDA at £171m was down 32% (1H20: £252m) in both reported and constant currency terms.
|// WH Smith (LON:SMWH) - £1900m
// Preliminary Results
// Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the Group, particularly in the second half of the financial year. Total Group revenue was down 27% compared to last year at £1,021m (2019: £1,397m) with Group LFL revenue down 33% (down 64% in the second half).
|// Grafton (LON:GFTU) - £1880m
// Trading Update
// Revenue and profitability in the four months to 31 October 2020 ahead of expectations· Adjusted operating profit1 guidance for second half increased to £130 - £140 million range· Net cash position before lease liabilities increased to £150.0 million at 31 October 2020 (30 June 2020: £58.6 million)
|// Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) - £1710m
// Third Quarter 2020 Trading Update
// We are pleased to see continued strategic momentum and the Board remains confident that the Group will show progress in 2020. Our expectations for the full year remain unchanged.
|// Vistry (LON:VTY) - £1690m
// Trading Statement
// Housebuilding has secured 3,237 plots across 16 developments totalling £179.2m and has a strong land pipeline, with 100% of land required for forecast FY21 completions secured.Partnerships is investing in its owned land bank to support its targeted step-up in mixed tenure completions to 3,000 units by 2022.
|// Marshalls (LON:MSLH) - £1540m
// Trading Statement
// For the 4-month period ended 31 October 2020, sales to the Domestic end market were up 10 per cent on a like for like basis compared with the prior year
|// National Express (LON:NEX) - £1410m
// Trading Statement
// The trend of improving revenue performance has continued, with around 70% of last year's revenue secured in October compared to around 60% in August. We continue to generate positive EBITDA, with October delivering the highest monthly total in 2020 to date. We retain significant liquidity and expect to close the year with around £1.5 billion in cash and undrawn committed facilities.
|// Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) - £1300m
// Trading Update
// On a constant currency basis, our sales in Q3 were up 7.0% quarter on quarter and although down 14.3% year on year, this is an improvement on the sales decline of 26.2% in Q2 compared to Q2 2019.
|// Hill & Smith Holdings (LON:HILS) - £1030m
// Trading Update
// The Group has seen an encouraging recovery in trading during the period, with revenue of £235.2m, 3% lower than the same period last year (2019: £243.6m).
|// Ideagen (LON:IDEA) - £530m
// Pre-Close Trading Update and Board Changes
// The Board considers ARR as the Group's primary growth metric and the driver for long term value. ARR recognised during the first half is expected to be £24.4m (H1 2019: £20.3m), representing 83% of total revenues, up from 74% in the comparative prior period.
|// Young & Co's Brewery (LON:YNGA) - £520m
// Half-year Report
// The lengthy 16 weeks' closure has had a significant impact on our results, and the business had an initial cash burn between £4.0 million to £5.0 million a month. It was the closure period that solely contributed to an operating loss of £16.9 million, and a loss before tax of £21.8 million. When excluding our £2.6 million of adjusting items, we recognised an adjusted operating loss of £14.3 million and an adjusted loss before tax of £19.2 million.
|// iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) - £490m
// Interim Results
// Revenue reduced by 7.6% to $54.9m in H1 2021 (H1 2020: $59.4m), due to reduced business from some clients in India.
|// Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) - £470m
// Trading Update and Notice of Interim Results
// Clipper has continued to see strong trading across the business in the year to date, benefitting particularly from the continued structural shift to e-commerce that has been accelerated during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The Group expects to report revenue for the period of at least £300m, an increase of almost 20% against the prior year comparative period, including e-fulfilment logistics growth of over 30% and non-e-fulfilment logistics growth of approximately 10%.
|// Restore (LON:RST) - £450m// Trading Update and CMD// Restore is consistently number 1 or number 2 in the markets we serve, with very good customer retention and highly predictable recurring revenues. The total market size across all our end markets is estimated to be c£1.9bn and with only c11% market share in these highly fragmented markets, there remains significant opportunity to expand our market share.//
|// Volex (LON:VLX) - £400m// Half-year Report of Volex plc// This relentless focus on operational and process improvements gives us sufficient confidence to increase our interim dividend by 10%.Revenue for the first half of the year is up by 3.5% on the comparable period in FY2020. We have seen some variations in customer demand due to the pandemic.In our Integrated Manufacturing Services ("IMS") division, demand for data centre products has been strong with an increase in sales of nearly 50% over the prior period. Sales into medical end-markets have shown variability depending on the application. Our largest customer in this segment has seen increased demand, but a number of smaller customers in the imaging and oncology-related markets have seen significant delays in orders and installations due to difficulty in accessing hospitals stemming from restrictions in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.Demand for our high-speed data centre products has been excellent, with sales up by 57%. This reflects strong underlying demand drivers as the move to r//
|// Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) - £400m// Half Year Results// We have delivered a positive total return of 0.7% over the six months and our net assets have dipped only slightly to £506 million, still reflecting a net asset value of 93 pence per share.We are mindful that the shareholder total return has dislocated from the accounting return, but this is unfortunately a feature that is currently prevalent across most of the listed real estate sector. This discount may partially reflect concerns over rent collection levels across the market, which have not been helped by emergency Government legislation prohibiting owners from escalating recovery options where there is non-payment. However, we have continued to engage constructively with our occupiers and consequently have collected 90% of the rent due for the March and June quarters. Rent collection levels for September are currently 93%, including monthly payment plans, and this is expected to improve as the quarter progresses. These results also include provisions made against rent outstanding as//
|// TT electronics (LON:TTG) - £390m// Trading Update// TT Electronics plc ("TT", "the Group"), a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications, publishes the following Trading Update on the Group's performance in the four-month period ended 24 October 2020.Momentum in the Group's trading performance has continued as expected, with the trends in like-for-like revenue improving in the four months to October. Revenue in the period was 11 per cent lower than the previous year on a constant currency basis and 12 per cent lower on an organic1 basis. This compares to a 17 per cent organic reduction in the second quarter of 2020.The trends previously seen in TT's end-markets have continued. Order intake has shown signs of recovery with bookings for the four months running at 104 per cent of revenue and, as a result, the Group's order book has now almost recovered to where it was this time last year. The recovery dynamics in organic revenue and order intake have come from across the Group.Notwithstanding the second//
|// Urban Logistics Reit (LON:SHED) - £360m// Interim Results// "Urban Logistics is extremely well placed to benefit from this market backdrop. We have a unique investment strategy based on management's considerable industrial and logistics experience. Over 90% of our assets are purchased off-market and we take a stringent approach to tenant selection. We have collected over 99% of rent demanded for the March, June and September quarters in 2020.Despite Covid-19, Urban Logistics has made significant progress over the last six months. The equity capital from the successful March fundraising, and associated leverage, has now been invested into £213 million of new assets since that raise at an average net initial yield of 6.0%. Progress has also been made in managing the existing assets to improve rents resulting in a valuation increase on the historical portfolio of 5.0%. Vacancies have been minimal, 3.0% at period end, and 99% or more of rents demanded have been collected on time in 2020. This reflects the Company's strategy of purchasing well locat//
|// Regional REIT (LON:RGL) - £330m// Q3 Trading update, Dividend & Strategic Review// The Group also completed a number of lease renewals during the quarter, achieving rental uplifts of 12.2% versus previous rent. Retention of occupancy by area remains high at 90.2% as 83.9% of units with lease renewals remain occupied1.Further to the announcement made on the 17 September 2020, the Board will pay a dividend of 6.4pps for the full year 2020, which it is expected will be fully covered from EPRA earnings, and equates to an annualised dividend yield of 8.3% at the close of 11 November 2020.Due to the current economic backdrop, the Board has undertaken an internal strategic review of the Company's investment objectives, to ensure the maximisation of total shareholder returns. The strategic review encompassed, but was not limited to, the regional commercial investment and occupational markets, peer review, the Group's current portfolio composition (80.3% by value of the portfolio being composed of offices as at 30 September 2020) and the specialist attributes of the Asset Man//
|// Arrow Global (LON:ARW) - £270m// Results for nine months ended 30 September 2020// On 30 April 2019, the Group entered into a £100 million non-recourse committed asset backed securitisation facility with an advance rate of 55% of 84-month ERC. On the same date, the Group sold £137 million of ERC into AGL Fleetwood Limited, a wholly owned Arrow Global Group subsidiary, and borrowed an initial amount of £75 million non-recourse funding at LIBOR plus 3.1%, under the facility.During July 2020, a second non-recourse amortising loan of €104,700,000 was fully drawn during the month. The second loan was secured against €356 million of Portuguese 84-month ERC at a margin of 4.25%.On 26 February 2019, the £285 million revolving credit facility was extended to 2024, with no change to the 2.5% margin.//
|// Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) - £200m// Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020// November 12, 2020 : Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") announces its operating and financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the "Quarter" and "Nine Months " respectively). Further information on the financial and operating results for the Quarter and Nine Months can be found in the management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and the unaudited financial statements which are available on the Company's website and have been filed on SEDAR.· Gross revenues of $25.4 million, a 27 per cent increase on the $20.0 million achieved in the third quarter of 2019 ("Q3 2019").· Gross profit[1] of $12.5 million, a 47 per cent increase on the $8.5 million in Q3 2019 at a gross margin of 49 per cent (Q3 2019, 43 per cent).· EBITDA[2] (excluding net foreign exchange gains and share based payments) of $11.2 million, a 34 per cent increase on the $8.3 million in Q3 2019 at a margin of 44 per cent (Q3 2019, 42 per cent).· The on-mine cost //
|// Redcentric (LON:RCN) - £200m// Half Year Results// · Total revenue increased by 7% to £46.2m reflecting strong recurring revenues which now represent 89% of total revenue (H1-20: 90%). Recurring revenue has increased to £41m, a 6% increase on the equivalent period last year.· Adjusted operating expenditure reduced by £1.1m (6.3%) to £16.4m reflecting the impact of cost benefits realised through the operational efficiencies delivered in H2-20.· Adjusted EBITDA increased by 19% to £12.3m (H1-20: £10.3m) with margins improving to 26.5% (H1-20: 23.9%) reflecting 62.5% adjusted EBITDA flowthrough on incremental sales of £3.1m.· Adjusted EBITDA less reported capital expenditure increased by 80% to £10.1m due to increased levels of profitability and reduced capital expenditure.· Adjusted operating profit increased by 38.1% to £7.6m (H1-20: £5.5m) with operating margin improving to 16.4% (H1-20: 12.6%).· Cash flows continue to be very strong with £12.9m of adjusted operating cash flow in the period (H1-20: £10.3m) reflecting 105% cash conversi//
|// Premier Oil (LON:PMO) - £160m// Trading and Operational Update// Premier today provides a Trading and Operations Update for the 10 months to 31 October 2020.§ Proposed merger with Chrysaor announced, creating the largest London listed independent oil and gas company with a strong balance sheet and significant international growth opportunities- Combined production to the end of October of 237.5 kboepd- Creditor support received. Transaction completion expected by end Q1 2021§ Premier's production averaged 62.5 kboepd for the 10 month period. Full year production guidance is revised to 61-64 kboepd to take into account recent constraints at Catcher§ Solan P3 brought on-stream in September as planned, production capacity of more than 10 kbopd from the field in the near term§ Tolmount: platform installed and drilling of the four development wells commenced. First gas forecast for Q2 2021, adding 20-25 kboepd (net) once at plateau- Zama (Mexico) unitisation and development plan negotiations progressing with Pemex- Tuna (Indonesia) farm-out agreement sig//
|// Norcros (LON:NXR) - £150m// Interim Results// The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on these results, especially so in the first quarter where the lockdowns in our two main markets significantly reduced the demand for our products due to the closure of the majority of our customers. During this time, we mothballed our facilities, safeguarding our employees, customers and suppliers whilst continuing to operate our businesses effectively with a skeleton staff working predominantly from their homes where possible. Since the lockdowns have eased the resilience and flexibility of our business model including our well established supply chains and experienced management teams, have ensured that the Group has emerged in a very strong competitive and financial position as our markets and customers have reopened. We have undoubtedly gained market share as we grew second quarter Group revenue by 4.5% against prior year on a constant currency like for like basis.Our UK business has performed strongly with revenue o//
|// Brickability (LON:BRCK) - £110m// Brickability Group plc - Interim Results// The Group delivered revenue of £75.3m in the first six months of 2020 (H1 2019: £97.9m), representing a total decrease of 23.2% (£22.6m). When the impact of acquisitions is excluded from revenue, like for like ("LFL") revenue was down 32.4%.Gross margins across the Group increased to 21.0% (H1 2019: 19.5%). Gross Profit for the 6 months decreased to £15.8m (H1 2019: £19.1m).The Group's adjusted EBITDA decreased to £8.0m (-22.7%) in the first six months of 2020, compared to £10.4m in the same period last year, reflecting the impact of the lockdown. EBITDA as a percentage of turnover remained at 10.6% (H1 2019: 10.6%).At 31 March 2020, the fair value of this contingent consideration was estimated to be £143,000 (30 September 2019: £140,000). The fair value is based on a discounting cash flow model, applying a discount rate of 4.8% to the cash flows that are expected to arise. At the interim reporting date, the entity was only expected to meet its EBITDA target in year three and the fair //
|// Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) - £90m// Quarterly Financial Results// The contingent consideration payable to Xstrata Brasil Mineração Ltda has a carrying value of £3,176,017 at 30 September 2020 (30 September 2019: £4,640,847). It comprises US$5,000,000 consideration in cash as at the date of first commercial production from any of the resource areas within the Enlarged Project area. The key assumptions underlying the treatment of the contingent consideration the US$5,000,000 are based on the current rates of tax on profits in Brazil of 34% and a discount factor of 7.0% along with the estimated date of first commercial production.The contingent consideration payable to Vale Metais Basicos S.A. has a carrying value of £3,489,996 at 30 September 2020 (2019: £nil). It comprises US$6,000,000 consideration in cash as at the date of first commercial production from the Vermelho project and was recognised for the first time in December 2019, following the publication of a PFS on the project. The key assumptions underlying the treatment of the contingent consid//
|// Smiths News (LON:SNWS) - £70m// Audited Preliminary Results// Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations of £27.9m is down by 25.8% (FY2019: £37.6m) and Adjusted Earnings per Share of 9.7p is down 15.7% (FY2019:11.5p).Newspaper sales were down 6.3% and magazine sales were down 9.6% in the year. Both categories were materially impacted in the second half of the year by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on social movement, retail closures and suppressed economic activity.Immediately following the introduction of the lockdown in March 2020, circa 10% of retail news outlets closed, including most high street and travel stores which represent some of our highest sales volume customers. In addition, the restrictions on personal movement had a severe impact on shopping, travel and commuting patterns, further impacting demand for newspapers and magazines.In April 2020, sales of newspapers had fallen by 18% and magazines by 49% vs year-on-year comparisons. However, from May 2020 onward, sales and retail openings swiftly returned//
|// Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) - £60m// Trading Update and Reinstatement of Cash Dividend// · Four out of the five royalty partners which entered into forbearance agreements with Duke at the start of the pandemic have now come out of forbearance. Duke now has long term exposure to the growth fundamentals of three such royalty partners through equity positions of c. 30% in lieu of forgone cash revenues (plus subsequent reinstatement of royalty payments), while forgone payments from another royalty partner are being accrued with interest. A full portfolio update can be found below.· Assisted by the payment of a scrip dividend for the two previous quarters, the Company's cash position has increased by 122% to £6.0m as at 30 October 2020, from £2.7m in April 2020. Currently, the Company's approximate net debt position is £14.0m."I am pleased to announce our intention to return to cash dividends for the current quarter, due to the expected 25% and 4% increase in the Company's cash revenue in comparison to Q1 and Q2 FY21 respectively. This decision reflects the increased stability //
|// Condor Gold (LON:CNR) - £50m// Unaudited results ended 30 September 2020// · Acquired 85% of the land within the permitted La India open pit mine site infrastructure, including the key areas of the location of the processing plant, tailings storage facility, open pit, waste dump area, explosives magazine.· Tailings Storage Facility and 2 water retention ponds are being fully designed by Tierra Group Inc. - 40% of the engineering designs are completed.//
|// FIH (LON:FIH) - £30m// Results for the six months to 30 September 2020// The adverse challenges created by the arrival of Covid-19 earlier this year have been severe. The Group's UK businesses were initially dramatically affected with both the passenger volumes at the Portsmouth Harbour Ferry Company ("PHFC") and the levels of art transported by Momart at one point both down to some 10% of expected levels. However, since we last reported in June, I am pleased to report that trading has made steady progress and the heavy losses seen in the early months of the new financial year were successfully stemmed, demonstrating the fundamental health of the Group's businesses when allowed to trade.A detailed commentary on the results is provided in the Chief Executive's Review below but I am pleased to report that the Group has made good progress in facing the challenges presented by Covid-19. Turnover was down 26% to £14.4 million and losses in the six month period to 30 September were restricted to a pre-tax loss of £0.2 million after incurring £0.1million of restru//
|// LPA (LON:LPA) - £10m// Trading Update// Our sites implemented working practices in line with Government Covid-19 guidelines, home and flexible working was put in place, where appropriate, and support for our shielding and isolating staff. The UK Covid Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) has been used across the Group and, following a review of our cost base, we have driven through further efficiencies, which, combined with some trading downturn, particularly within aerospace, has released c.11% of the workforce through a restructuring programme, completed ahead of our September 2020 financial year end. Activity in the second half of FY20 slowed slightly as some customers temporarily closed sites due to worldwide lockdown restrictions. However, whilst activity has since increased, we are still experiencing slower than normal revenues in some parts of the Group, particularly around the aviation sector.//
|// Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) - £10m// Interim results for the six months// The six-month reporting period ended 30 September 2020 was dominated by both the ongoing impact of the mid-March 2020 oil price slump and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude oil ("WTI") fell to $16 per barrel during April 2020 and has since recovered to around $40, having previously averaged $57 for the year to 31 March 2020. The number of active drilling rigs in North America started the period at 664 (31 March 2019: 1,028) before falling by around 60% to 263 at the end of June 2020. Since then the number has remained stable, ending this reporting period at 266.International revenue (sales outside North America), at $1.9m, represents 74% of total revenue, compared to approximately 30% in the previous full year period ($3.2m) and 42% in equivalent period ending September 2019 ($2.8m). New customers in China represent 70% of the period's international sales. Enteq's success in China is due to the strategic demand for gas from well//
|// Samuel Heath and Sons (LON:HSM) - £10m// Half-year Report// This has been the most extraordinary half year in my rather lengthy business career. Regrettably there is still not yet a clear outcome by any means.Our trading performance for the six months until September 30th was quite a lot better than feared but still only produced a small profit of £6k before exceptional items (2019: £363k), on sales of £4.850m (2019: £6.920m). As I mentioned in my annual report, without any doubt this was greatly aided by the Government's furlough scheme. This was imaginative and effective. It helped us on all sides of the business, but particularly on the sales side. However, as it was coming to an end, we had to make some difficult decisions to protect the future of the Company. This resulted in considerable redundancy payments, shown in the accounts as exceptional. This brought our total half year results to a loss of £224k before taxation (2019: profit £363k).You cannot run a business like ours successfully for long without a considerable sales team, focuss//
|// Mediazest (LON:MDZ) - £0m// Trading Update// MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, hereby provides shareholders with an update on current trading and the impact of the second UK "lockdown" as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.Post the initial UK "lockdown", trading has continued to be encouraging. Although client work continues at a slower pace than in the run up to March 2020, new projects are being pitched for on a regular basis, and several mandates have been won in recent weeks. Ongoing contractual income remains robust and the renewal rate of such recurring revenue streams has been strong.The differing terms of the second "lockdown" mean that many projects continue to be delivered, with additional safety and social distancing measures. In light of this the Board does not expect the impact of this second lockdown to be as negative as the first, although it will may have an adverse effect on trading. The Group will also continue to use Government support schemes as appropriate where work cannot continue, and//
|// Polyus PAO (LON:PLZL) - £0m// Financial results for the third quarter of 2020// 1. Total gold sales volumes amounted to 772 thousand ounces, up 15% compared to the second quarter of 2020. This reflects seasonally higher production volumes at Alluvials as well as increased refined gold production volumes across almost all hard-rock deposits. This also includes 70 thousand ounces of gold contained in concentrate from Olimpiada, compared to 26 thousand ounces in the second quarter of 2020.2. Revenue for the third quarter 2020 totalled $1,454 million, up 26% compared to the previous quarter. This is partially attributable to the aforementioned growth in gold sales volumes. At the same time, the average realised refined gold price was 11% higher compared to the second quarter, at $1,907 per ounce.3. The group's TCC for the third quarter increased 9% to $369 per ounce compared to the previous quarter due to the seasonal increase in output at the structurally higher cost alluvial operations. In addition, higher MET expenses, driven by the increase in average realised gol//
|// Qinetiq (LON:QQ.) - £0m// Interim Results// We delivered a good performance in the first half of the year and are on-track for our fifth consecutive year of organic growth, despite experiencing disruption in the first quarter. We grew orders by 37% (17% on an organic basis) and delivered revenue growth of 24% (8% on an organic basis), with operating profit margins within our short-term target range at 11.4% growing operating profit by 16% (flat on an organic basis). We also delivered a strong cash performance with 134% underlying cash conversion before capital expenditure. International revenue now represents 35% of Group revenue (H1 2020: 31%).Our strategy to apply mission-led innovation for our customers' advantage has enabled us to grow in an uncertain world over the last five years. Based on our updated guidance for FY21 (compared to FY16) we will have delivered 60% revenue growth and 28% operating profit growth, more than doubled our order backlog, increased our qualified order pipeline by three times to over £6bn and incre//
|// National Grid (LON:NG.) - £0m// Half Year results for period ended 30 Sept 2020// Underlying operating profit at constant currency decreased £147 million (11)% versus the prior period to £1,147 million (down 12% at actual exchange rates). This mainly reflects the impact of increased COVID-19 related costs including US bad debts, higher US storm costs, and non-recurrence of prior year MOD adjustments for UK Electricity Transmission, partly offset by higher revenue from US rate increases and the timing of UK Gas Transmission exit capacity income.The October storm was our third most impactful event in the last 15 years, where we saw over 550,000 customers lose power but with 95% fully restored in New York within 64 hours. Tropical Storm Isaias in early August was our seventh most impactful event in terms of customer disconnections. We have experienced 18 major storms in HY21 compared to 8 in HY20. Nevertheless, our operational response has been strong especially considering the COVID-19 impact which added complexity to our response efforts and required us to manage our//
|// £None - £0m// Statement regarding William Hill plc// NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTIONApollo Management International LLP (together with Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its other subsidiaries, "Apollo"), on behalf of certain of its affiliated funds, confirms that it is not intending to make an offer for William Hill.This is a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code") applies.Under Note 2 on Rule 2.8 of the Code, Apollo reserves the right to set the restrictions in Rule 2.8 aside in the following circumstances:(a) in the event that the offer by Caesars UK Holdings Limited ("Caesars") for William Hill (the "Offer") is withdrawn or lapses, with the agreement of the board of William Hill;(b) if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for William Hill;(c) if William Hill announces a "whitewash" proposal (see Note 1 of the Notes on Dispens//
|// TCS Holding (LON:TCS) - £0m// TCS Group Holding PLC reports strong performance in 3Q'20; announces 4th 2020 interim dividend and updated guidance// "The third quarter of this year was a strong one for us, despite the continuing uncertainty caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Net income rose 30% year-on-year to RUB 12.6 billion in 3Q'20, underpinned by unrelenting customer acquisition and particularly strong performance by our fee businesses, which accounted for a record 41% of revenues."In the third quarter, our ROE increased versus the previous period and stood at a robust 45.0%, as we retained our focus on profitability."As we unlock the benefits of our ecosystem strategy, our engagement with each customer continues to grow. We are now in sight of reaching 1.4 products per customer from 1.3 at the beginning of the year, despite our fast growth pace. More than 30% of our customers now have 2 or more products with us, up from 24% in January. Each cohort of new customers takes less and less time to use more of our products and services."Tinkoff Investments continues its impressive growth. Assets under custody have grown sixfold//