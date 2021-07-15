Good morning, it's Paul here today with the SCVR for Thursday. Jack's busy with other things today, so you'll have to put up with just me.

Disclaimer -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker. If you're angry about anything, don't leave a comment here, nobody is interested, put it on Twitter instead if that makes you feel better.

Timing - TBC

Agenda - everything by Paul today

Alumasc (LON:ALU) (I hold) - another strong trading update for FY 06/2021. Outlook comments mention possible supply chain problems, as many companies are reporting at the moment. Note there's a pension deficit here which sucks out a fair bit of cashflow each year.

(I hold)

274p (last night’s close) - mkt cap £99m

Trading Update

Alumasc, the premium building products, systems and solutions group, provides a trading update for the year ended 30 June 2021, ahead of publishing FY 2021 results on 7 September 2021.

How about this for a nice chart? Is it getting toppy though?

.

Here are my notes from the last (positive, ahead of expectations) trading update on 13 May 2021.

Today’s update -