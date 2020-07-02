Good evening/morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Let's start with short comments on some open tabs on my browser that got left behind earlier this week;

Portmeirion (LON:PMP) (I'm long) - a small number of shares in this decorative pottery, candles, etc, group appeared in my Spreadex account yesterday. That must mean the placing went ahead. I somehow got involved in this placing, but was more interested in meeting management and hearing their story. It's a share I previously liked a lot, but it's gone distinctly off the boil in recent years. This is all ringing a bell, have just remembered I wrote it all up here on 10 June. The more I think about it, the more I like its new strategy, to focus on eCommerce sales. This must be one of many companies that is now kicking itself for paying out generous divis in the past, and now needed to raise fresh equity at a low price. Overall, I'm not excited about the upside here, but think risk:reward could be OK, with patience (several years, is my intended holding period).

Comptoir (LON:COM) - a very small E.Mediterranean themed casual dining chain. Only £5m market cap at 4.2p. Although as with so many hospitality companies, you have to ask yourself, is it worth anything now? Its update this week (30 June) couldn't be more blunt in its message to landlords: start re-opening some restaurants from 4 July .... not completed its review as to which restaurants it may decide never to re-open.... support it receives from landlords to influence how many restaurants the company operates going forwards". It's probably easiest to do a pre-pack administration. There might be some value in the shares, if it is able to jettison all the problem leases via a pre-pack. As an…