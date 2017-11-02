Small Cap Value Report (Thu 2 Nov 2017) - FEVR, EGS, WATR, NXR, FOOT, SOS
The roaring bull market continues. Although I've noticed that a lot of UK small caps seem to be wobbling. Take Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) for example - a previous high flyer, it's dropping sharply again today. Peaking recently at 2500p, I've just picked up a few (more as a trade than an investment) at about 1900p - that's a 24% drop from the recent high, quite a considerable retracement. A lot of other high flyers have done the same - e.g. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) is down 26% from the recent high (roughly 196p now, versus recent high of c.266p). It's interesting how so many companies have similar charts.
My broker has just flagged up to me that there's been a broker downgrade for FEVR today apparently. I probably should have checked out why it was falling before buying some! Oh well. It does reinforce though, that highly rated shares don't leave any room for disappointments.
The trouble is too, that I think so many market participants are now following Mark Minervini-style momentum trading, that once a stock breaks through the 50 or 200 day moving average, then a stampede of selling occurs. Could it be a buying opportunity? Who knows - only time will tell.
eg Solutions (LON:EGS)
We bid a tearful goodbye to this little software company, and its bizarre CEO, Mrs Gooch. The shares are suspended, following a scheme of arrangement to sell the company. We should get through 112.5p per share in cash fairly soon.
Supermarkets
I saw an interesting article yesterday, saying that major brands are signing up for a new service which will offer cheaper groceries direct to consumers. Apparently the idea is to use blockchain technology to cut out the middlemen (supermarkets), and offer groceries direct to consumers at wholesale prices.
This sounds fascinating, and could spell the end for supermarkets.…
Any thoughts on 4Imprint (FOUR)? They are being a bit coy about their forecasts but if I read it right they are saying:
* revenues growing
* margins holding
* profits might be a little bit ahead
In reply to gus 1065, post #3
this one caught my eye today. I think it bodes well for future earnings and the stock it usually so illiquid that perhaps paying for it with placing new shares could help that matter too.
A lot of IQE activity this morning with over 11m shares traded already this morning - share price on the move again.
FOOT IPO looks interesting. Placing at 164, trading over 200
Hi Paul, Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) has issued a positive statement with a decent outlook.
"Q3 trading has been strong. The Board now expects full year performance to be ahead of its previous expectations."
Shares have also been heading in the right direction. I don't know much about the business (i think there may be some history of overpromising) but would appreciate your views if you have a chance to cover. Ta!
Hi Paul, can you direct me to that article / link re: supermarket disruption via blockchain service?
With regard to the following comment:
...I've noticed that a lot of UK small caps seem to be wobbling. Take Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) for example - a previous high flyer, it's dropping sharply again today. Peaking recently at 2500p, I've just picked up a few (more as a trade than an investment) at about 1900p - that's a 24% drop from the recent high, quite a considerable retracement. A lot of other high flyers have done the same - e.g. Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) is down 26% from the recent high (roughly 196p now, versus recent high of c.266p).
I guess FEVR are dropping because of the stratospheric rating... but IMHO I don't feel that they can be compared to BOO in this commentary - BOO have specifically fallen to their current level based on worries about margins, and as such have a right to be clobbered, I don't believe there is any specific negative news about FEVR (I don't hold either).
In reply to sgriffiths, post #15
I'd love to see that article too.
The use of Blockchain or distributed ledgers is supposedly going to be transformational for every step of the food industry (the so called Blockchain of Food). So I agree that the incumbent system will be disrupted - how soon and what the new world will look like is anyone's guess. This recent article makes for interesting background reading. https://www.forbes.com/sites/themixingbowl/2017/10/23/the-blockchain-of-food/#5bb6fe6a775f
In reply to andrea34l, post #16
I read Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) fall is due to competition, Schweppes have rebranding and doing a media campaign. There maybe a trading statement out soon. I should have sold around £25 will hold on for now.
In reply to herbie47, post #18
I don't think a rebranding by Schweppes will be enough. Now (and once) FEVR have embedded themselves in the supply then I dont see many outlets changing back without good reason. Here to stay, imo.
Re Norcros (LON:NXR), I'm a little concerned about this acquisition.
Norcros (LON:NXR) are funding the deal by placing their own shares at 0.4x sales, to acquire a business on 2.0x sales. Merlyn is a higher margin business but not sure it justifies the rationale outlined above.
My belief is that this deal has been proposed is due to:
1) To get Norcros (LON:NXR) closer to the revenue target for 2018
2) Numis convincing Norcros (LON:NXR) so that they get their lucrative fees.
"Acquisition expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year of ownership, and return on investment expected to exceed Norcros' cost of capital" - so Merlyn's profit in Y1 will exceed the fees related to the acquisition, investment for synergies and transition costs (I would hope so!), and the return will exceed the cost of capital due to the current extremely low cost of capital. This doesn't make it a good investment however.
Also I am concerned whenever a company acquires a company from PE shareholders. I think there might have been smaller bolt on acquisitions at better value.
Previously Norcros (LON:NXR) have made good value acquisitions. Abode and Croydex were done on EV:EBITDA multiples of c. 6x, whereas this is on an EV:EBIT of c. 10x. (not entirely comparable, as i dont have the DA figures for Merlyn), but it doesn't appear as good value as previous acquisitions.
The General Meeting could be interesting.
In reply to tic_tac_toe, post #19
I agree with you, just reporting what some think is reason for the fall.
I sold my Norcros (LON:NXR) shares when the announcement was made this morning. Few reasons, really
- Now arguably not the time to load up on debt
- Enormous acquisition relative to mkt cap thus dramatically increasing risk
- PE sellers keen to exit
- Unsure if price is right to buy
- UK&I consumer loaded up on debt to max with wages failing to keep pace?
In reply to herbie47, post #18
I saw the new Schweppes advert the other day and it was obvious that they're aiming right at FeverTree and the premium market. Pretty good summary: http://uk.businessinsider.com/coca-cola-schweppes-relaunch-fever-tree-fentimens-2017-10
In reply to fwyburd, post #17
It's probably this one:
https://blog.ins.world/how-blo...
The world is full of stories about how blockchain will change everything, but in reality all the blockchain is, is a distributed ledger - a record of transactions that's shared transparently between all the participants and which may be hard to fake - although that depends on the type of ledger and the immutability protocol being used.
Connecting a blockchain - a record of digital transactions - to the real world is easier said than done although IoT technology offers some interesting opportunities. But at the moment the best use cases are where the asset itself is digital - so maybe house deeds or insurance policies.
Above all the biggest issue with blockchain solutions is getting everyone to integrate with them, to agree standards and agree to share their data. Once you can do that you can certainly start to shape the supply chain and you may be able to replace the trust mechanism embedded in supermarket and food supplier brands with a chain of trust embedded in a blockchain.
Basically the article is largely correct in outline, but the idea that this will reshape the food industry and pose a major threat to supermarkets in the near future is a fantasy. Although supermarkets have their own competition problems anyway ...
timarr
I was reading today that Morrisons has grown now for 8 consecutive quarters, I must say I'm struggling to believe that whether via block chain technology, or any other method, (trendy though that sounds), I'm going to be ordering my ketchup seperately from my cornflakes direct from the manufacturer. Even if I could, how much saving would there be left when I have to pay for delivery ?
And am I now going to have to be in for all the individual deliveries ? and keep track of any that have got lost and chase them up individually ? Is this more convenient than ordering through a supermarket, or vi amazon (perhaps on alexa).
Personally I think we're already seeing the novelty of the budget supermarkets waning, with lfl' s up at tesco and morrisons. They have re aligned to the margin people are willing to pay to shop somewhere with more choice and not have to queue for so long on the way out.
Could be I'm being an old stick in the mud here but I'm thinking that the pendulum is swinging back, and while I might buy big items on line, weekly shops ? perhaps not so much. If I do I'll probably buy from one place, a place that has a really good range, good value and maybe free delivery (or pick up from somewhere nearby, like say my local supermarket ?), Not sure I can see the supermarkets being hit too badly. For my money the challange will be finding things to sell to fill their space, hence it looks like a good deal for sainsburys to buy argos. But time will tell,
K
In reply to timarr, post #24
Thanks, timarr. Must admit I am getting very concerned by the number of clouds and cuckoos around at the moment! It reminds me of when I first joined The Motley Fool in 2000 when all kinds of pie in the sky claims were being made about technology. You'd know far better than me why so many people always expect far more from technology than it actually ever delivers. Perhaps it's just me as I'm surrounded by the hype and BS every day!
All the best, Si
Paul, ref your musing above on the future of retail, Research Tree will be offering a series of reports on the changing face of the British high street.
The first has just been put online. A taster of it is:
"The changing face of retail in the UK
Brits have always loved to shop, and nothing typifies this love for spending more than the quintessential British High Street- the main retail strip found in every village, town, and city throughout the UK.
It's hard to believe that Christmas, the busiest shopping season of the year, is just 8 weeks away. And with the UK's most recognisable High Street, London's Oxford Street, set to turn on its famed Christmas lights in the coming days, we thought we'd take a deeper look at the changing face of the British High Street in our "Shifting High Street" series.
Whilst the High Street isn't set to die per se, it has changed and will continue to change, as it adapts to the shifts in consumer habits and spending and as we move away from shopping in brick and mortar retail sites.
This mini-series will cover a handful of sectors which have been markedly impacted by these changes in consumer habits and expectations. In this issue, we'll cover retail, and in the coming weeks, the banking sector, the real estate sector, and the casual dining sector.
For a headstart on our look at the casual dining sector read finnCap's Consumer quarterly sector note, called Shopping Trolley. It takes a deep dive into recent trends in the leisurely dining sector, and how these trends are impacting investors."
There was a discussion a couple of days back on the value of a subscription to Research Tree. For me, the value is as much in sector reports, such as the finncap note referred to, as in reports on individual companies. I find it not too difficult to research particular companies but (perhaps because I do not live in Britain) always wonder whether I understand completely the sector and macro picture.
Re FEVR, Royal Bank of Canada lowered price target from GBX2400 to GBX2000.
In reply to leyymgb, post #20
Norcros (LON:NXR)My initial thought was that the Price / Op Profit multiple of c. 9.4x looked a bit on the steep side.
Growth in earnings though has been very strong over the last two years (63%, 45%) and if this is organic and sustainable it's not unreasonable to assume an Op. Profit for the year to March-18 (On which there much be quite good visibility already) to be north of £8m, bringing the ratio down to 7.5x or so.
I don't know if the previous acquisitions had such embedded growth, but I suspect not.