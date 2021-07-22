Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here with the SCVR for Thursday. Thank you to Roland for helping out in a really busy week, very much appreciated.

Timing - TBC. We did our best with yesterday's deluge, focusing on what we thought was most interesting. Let's see what happens today.

We don't recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you.

We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m.

Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Sosandar (LON:SOS) (I hold) - here are my unstructured notes from yesterday's webinar. Typed up in the glorious sunshine, whilst fending off aggressive herring gulls (pluses and minuses of living in a penthouse in Bournemouth)

Takeover situations - I review 4 companies in bid situations with news out today.

Roland's Section:

Strix (LON:KETL) - this manufacturer of kettle safety controls has some attractive characteristics in my view, but I’m unsure about the quality of growth here.

Medica (LON:MGP) - demand for routine elective scans in hospitals is back to 75% of pre-Covid levels in NHS hospitals. Company says it is “well placed to continue our ambitious growth trajectory”.

Paul's Section

Here’s something I prepared earlier -



(I hold)

28p (up 10% yesterday) - mkt cap £62m

My notes from Sosandar webinar yesterday - as usual, these are just my personal notes, not a comprehensive account of the webinar.

Fastest sell-through ever of new products in Q1 (Apr-Jun 2021)

Year-on-year % growth will be highest in Q1 due to soft prior year comps

3rd party sales (J Lewis, Next, MKS) “going from strength to strength”

Q1…