Small Cap Value Report (Thu 22 Mar 2018) - CVR, SFE

Thursday, Mar 22 2018 by
21 comments
22

Good morning!

There is no shortage of company announcements today, so I'm going through them personally at the moment. As usual, I'm happy to take requests in terms of which ones to cover here.

My provisional list is as follows:

Also, Paul updated yesterday's report with more sections. You can read that here.

Cheers,

Graham


Conviviality (LON:CVR) (suspended)


Update on progress and potential equity fundraise - Conviviality, the alcohol wholesaler and retailer produced an update at 6pm last night.

In short, it looks like a horror show for existing shareholders. The only ray of hope is that we still don't know at what price the new money will be raised, so there is still a chance that the forthcoming dilution will not be too severe. But it is now inevitable that those who take part in the forthcoming fundraise will end up owning the majority of the company.

If you remember the recent timeline, Conviviality discovered a £30 million tax payment coming due shortly and that it hadn't made provision for. This came after an error had led to the company miscalculating its profit forecasts, and trading margins had weakened. The shares were suspended and the CEO stood down, though staying on to help with the transition.

Originally, I thought that the company might only need to raise £30 million, plus a little bit more for extra comfort. After all, there was no clue up until recently that it had any short-term funding requirement. The balance sheet wasn't pretty and its lending facilities were maxed out, but it was thought to be profitable.

It turns out that the company needs to raise far more than £30 million. It is looking for £125 million, for the following purposes:

·      "Resolve overdue payments with its creditors and return them to normalised trading terms;

·      Settle payments with HMRC;

·      Repay the Company's £30.0 million revolving credit facility in its entirety; and

·      Provide working capital headroom and fund costs associated…

Disclaimer:  

All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Conviviality Plc is a wholesaler and distributor of alcohol and impulse products serving consumers through its franchised retail outlets or through hospitality and food service.

LSE Price
101.2p
Change
 
Mkt Cap (£m)
185.5
P/E (fwd)
5.6
Yield (fwd)
8.7
StockRank
Conviviality (LON:CVR LON:CVR)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market.

LSE Price
90.3p
Change
0.3%
Mkt Cap (£m)
74.5
P/E (fwd)
7.0
Yield (fwd)
12.5
StockRank
Safestyle UK (LON:SFE LON:SFE)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



clarea 9:03am 2 of 21
1

Any chance of a look over Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) and £STRIX both in line but in construction and retail which have been poor sectors to be in currently just wondered if you thought any value at current prices with either stock.
alterego 9:16am 3 of 21

Strix (LON:KETL) please. Floated on Aim last August so results to Dec represent 5 months trading. Revenue up 2.9%, profit after tax up 10.8% gross margin up1.2%. Net cash up, net debt down. Dividend equates to annualised yield of 5.4%. Market leaders in kettle controls with approx. 38% of global market supplying most well known brands and cumulative sales exceed 2bn products. Within market for regulated products STRIX have market share of c61%.
"Healthy start" to current year's trading.
Graham N 9:20am 4 of 21

In reply to clarea, post #2

Nice suggestions, thanks clarea.
Graham N 9:27am 5 of 21
1

In reply to mercury61, post #1

re: Inspired Energy (LON:INSE).

Mercury, I'm not too familiar with that company but I'll see if I can do something on it later. Cheers.
Banzii 9:49am 6 of 21
2

Hi Graham,
Not sure you’ll have time for this one but maybe others are interested. Venture Life (LON:VLG) released final results this morning. They are in the space of making supplements, cosmetics and devices aimed at the aging market (so potential growth area). Very small at just 16.4m market cap.
They have been loss making up till now but have just managed to scrape a profit. This and 1.6 million in the bank should hopefully stave off any need for a placing just to survive.
Currently up 16.3% today so the market seems to like it. I hold a very small position which I bought after seeing a video of the founder at the UK Investor Show a couple of years ago.
dahokolomoki 9:59am 7 of 21
1

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) just released final results today for FY2017.

Very much jam tomorrow promise, with lumpy sales and lack of profit. One of the highest gross margins I've ever seen!

Simon Thompson is a strong bull on this share, having tipped it a few times over the last year.

For me they might be doing exciting things academically and scientifically, but not focused on extracting maximum profits and returns for shareholders. Lifestyle business run for the benefit of the directors?

daveinthelakes 10:33am 8 of 21
3

As Utilitywise (LON:UTW) was released from suspension at 9:00am any remaining shareholders (and surely there can't be many on here) are now able to sell and replace with Inspired Energy (LON:INSE).

There are a couple of interesting questions which I shall be pleased to have the teams thoughts on-

- At a price of 35p is UTW, having now put revenue recognition on the basis it should have been all along, no longer a value trap but a company with a future?

- If the communists take over the assylum and renationalise everything what happens to the INSE and UTW business model with only a single energy vendor in McDonnell Plc?

I am a long term holder of one of the above shares having never touched the other but due to EU privacy rules can't reveal which one I hold.
mfhmfh 10:52am 9 of 21

VLG looks interesting if you have time to review the company:

· Maiden profit before tax of £0.1 million (2016: loss of £1.1 million)

· Adjusted earnings* per share of 0.66 pence (2016: loss per share of 1.28 pence)

· Cash positive H2 2017

· 'The net debt to EBITDA multiple sat at 3.5 times at 31 December 2017, but we expect this to fall significantly during 2018, to much closer to 2'.
herbie47 11:14am 10 of 21

In reply to dahokolomoki, post #7

I had a quick look at Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) but could not see the gross margin, what is it? Bioventix (LON:BVXP) has a operating margin of 78.9% which the highest I know of in that sector, Burford Capital (LON:BUR) is higher at 79.8. I would beware of ST tips, use a stop loss. Does not look attractive to me.
Edward John Canham 11:25am 11 of 21

In reply to herbie47, post #10

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) - GM 91%
Bioventix (LON:BVXP) - GM 93%

Big difference is Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) has an operating margin of 1.7% - and the market seems totally underwhelmed with today's results.

BTW herbie - any thoughts on Monday's interims for Bioventix (LON:BVXP) ?

Phil
greyster 11:31am 12 of 21
1

Hi Graham

If you get a chance to look at Sopheon (LON:SPE). Final results today, reflecting their previous trading update showing strong Q4 growth.

Best wishes


Greyster
herbie47 11:33am 13 of 21

In reply to Edward John Canham, post #11

Hi Phil, thanks for those figures. Craneware (LON:CRW) is also higher at 94.3 and a few others as well. But it's the operating margin that counts.

Re Bioventix (LON:BVXP) I'm really not sure, I'm hoping they will be up on last year and I expect them to beat the forecasts.

Edward John Canham 11:47am 14 of 21

In reply to herbie47, post #13

Bioventix (LON:BVXP)

Yeah, sold out after last years finals after watching them drift for a bit.

Key seems to be the Seimens Troponin project and that seems to be in the lap of the gods. Can't decide whether to get back in or not. Believe they will beat forecast this year, but info. on future growth a bit opaque.

Phil
Graham N 12:08pm 15 of 21
1

Thanks for all the suggestions, I will update my list of stocks to cover. G
andrea34l 57 mins ago 16 of 21

Quixant (LON:QXT) please Graham
mathewawood 49 mins ago 17 of 21
3

Produce Investments (PIL) has never been looked at on this site. Why?
Mkt Cap £44M P/E 7 Has Debt but solid looking balance sheet. Well covered 5% divi.
But neither Paul or Graham have ever looked at it. Potatoes too boring probably!
mathewawood 48 mins ago 18 of 21

In reply to andrea34l, post #16

Seconded. A super high growth stock. PEG<1
| Link | Share
1

In reply to mathewawood, post #17

Probably never will be either if you use that approach.
| Link | Share
Thanks for another great review.

I'd love to read your views on Sopheon which reported this morning. I'm already a holder and the results look extremely encouraging - but I would welcome a more professional assessment.
