Small Cap Value Report (Thu 22 Mar 2018) - SFE

Good morning!
There is no shortage of company announcements today, so I'm going through them personally at the moment. As usual, I'm happy to take requests in terms of which ones to cover here.
My provisional list is as follows:
- Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)
- Strix (LON:KETL)
- Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN)
- Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)
- Cello (LON:CLL)
Cheers,
Graham
Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)
- Share price:
- No. of shares:
- Market cap:
(work-in-progress)
Inspired Energy (AIM: £INSE), a small cap and "a leading UK energy procurement consultant to UK
and Irish corporates and SMEs, announces record final results for the year ended 31 December 2017" and yet Profit Before Tax has gone down to £3.55m from £4.02m (minus 12%) and Basic EPS down to 0.48p from 0.71p(minus 32%). The other numbers look more positive. A second RNS released at 7.05am concerns Inspired Energy acquisitions of SystemsLink & ECM and the follow on Issue of Equity. Thoughts? In the same field are Utilitywise plc their Questions And Answers For Shareholders RNS is interesting.
Any chance of a look over Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) and £STRIX both in line but in construction and retail which have been poor sectors to be in currently just wondered if you thought any value at current prices with either stock.
Strix (LON:KETL) please. Floated on Aim last August so results to Dec represent 5 months trading. Revenue up 2.9%, profit after tax up 10.8% gross margin up1.2%. Net cash up, net debt down. Dividend equates to annualised yield of 5.4%. Market leaders in kettle controls with approx. 38% of global market supplying most well known brands and cumulative sales exceed 2bn products. Within market for regulated products STRIX have market share of c61%.
"Healthy start" to current year's trading.
In reply to clarea, post #2
Nice suggestions, thanks clarea.
In reply to mercury61, post #1
re: Inspired Energy (LON:INSE).
Mercury, I'm not too familiar with that company but I'll see if I can do something on it later. Cheers.
Hi Graham,
Not sure you’ll have time for this one but maybe others are interested. Venture Life (LON:VLG) released final results this morning. They are in the space of making supplements, cosmetics and devices aimed at the aging market (so potential growth area). Very small at just 16.4m market cap.
They have been loss making up till now but have just managed to scrape a profit. This and 1.6 million in the bank should hopefully stave off any need for a placing just to survive.
Currently up 16.3% today so the market seems to like it. I hold a very small position which I bought after seeing a video of the founder at the UK Investor Show a couple of years ago.
Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) just released final results today for FY2017.
Very much jam tomorrow promise, with lumpy sales and lack of profit. One of the highest gross margins I've ever seen!
Simon Thompson is a strong bull on this share, having tipped it a few times over the last year.
For me they might be doing exciting things academically and scientifically, but not focused on extracting maximum profits and returns for shareholders. Lifestyle business run for the benefit of the directors?
As Utilitywise (LON:UTW) was released from suspension at 9:00am any remaining shareholders (and surely there can't be many on here) are now able to sell and replace with Inspired Energy (LON:INSE).
There are a couple of interesting questions which I shall be pleased to have the teams thoughts on-
- At a price of 35p is UTW, having now put revenue recognition on the basis it should have been all along, no longer a value trap but a company with a future?
- If the communists take over the assylum and renationalise everything what happens to the INSE and UTW business model with only a single energy vendor in McDonnell Plc?
I am a long term holder of one of the above shares having never touched the other but due to EU privacy rules can't reveal which one I hold.