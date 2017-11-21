Small Cap Value Report (Thu 24 May 2018) - MKS & placeholder
Good morning,
I didn't get round to commenting on Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) results yesterday, which a reader asked me to do. I haven't looked at MKS properly for a long time, so thought it would be interesting. So here goes, this is what I wrote last night;
Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS)
Share price: 307p (up 5.2% yesterday, on results day)
No. shares: 1,624.8m
Market cap: £4,988m
Results for 52 weeks ended 31 Mar 2018
It would take too long to comment on everything, so here are just some interesting points that I jotted down whilst reading the results.
- Revenue up slightly, 0.7%, to £10,622m
- Adjusted profit remarkably resilient, at £580.9m - down only 5.4% in a market where much of the competition is seriously struggling.
- Adjusted free cashflow is a stand out item, at £582.4m - remember this is after capex, so MKS remains a highly cash generative business.
- Huge adjustments though, covering various reorganisational costs, totalling £514.1m - so how you view these results depends on whether you accept the adjustments or not.
- Adjusted EPS of 27.8p = PER of 11.0
- Net debt is £1.83bn - large, but I think MKS has a substantial freehold property portfolio. I would normally disregard debt that relates to freehold properties
Property - the 2017 Annual Report shows "land & buildings" with a book value of £2,588m at 1 Apr 2017. The word "freehold" is not mentioned anywhere in the Annual Report. I've googled it, and this article from 2013 suggests that 65% of MKS's retail space was freehold. If anyone has more information on what MKS's freehold properties might be worth, then please post it in the comments below.
MKS seems to be permanently reorganising, but the narrative with yesterday's results sounds impressive for its directness - admitting that many things are wrong with the business, but can be fixed.
International profit has more than doubled to £135.2m, due to exiting from loss-making sites/countries, and forex benefits. That's an impressive improvement. I wonder what profit growth might be possible from overseas expansion?
Store closures - this is being accelerated, and will result in 25% of the "legacy" clothing and home space being closed. Whilst brutal, this should considerably boost future profits, I imagine. It also means there will be less competition in many…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) is a retailer in the United Kingdom, with over 1,380 stores around the world. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. The Company operates through two segments: UK and International. The UK segment consists of the United Kingdom retail business and the United Kingdom franchise operations. The International segment consists of Marks & Spencer owned businesses in the Republic of Ireland, Europe and Asia, together with international franchise operations. The Company is engaged in delivering own brand food, clothing and home products in its stores and online both in the United Kingdom and internationally. The Company sells womenswear, lingerie, menswear, kidswear, beauty and home products, serving customers through approximately 300 full-line stores and Website, M&S.com. It has approximately 910 United Kingdom stores, including over 220 owned and approximately 350 franchise Simply Food stores. more »
10 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul,
RE: $MKS
I quote your opening line: "It would take too long to comment on everything, so here are just some interesting points that I jotted down whilst reading the results"
7,500 characters and several wondeful insights later... what a fantastic little jott... easy to read and understand lingo for us newbies... not a small cap at all... a bonus for the readers... thanks for your time in sharing this stuff... love your work!
Regards,
Andrew
@theearlybird8
Possible short term dip in MKS due to demotion from FTSE....not certain, esp after yesterday's rise, but if looks likely may provide a good buying opp for this interested.
OMH
(Long-time long MKS as defensive divi payer)
Very interesting. Thanks for such a great write up. Any chance you could pick off a ftse350 company every so often and do a job on it? I'm sure I'm not the only reader who favours bigger companies and we'd all be very grateful. I noticed that channel 5 has a tv programme called "The trouble with...". I believe it analyses businesses in trouble. And this week it focuses on Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) - haven't seen it before so could be complete junk - but possibly worth a look. It's on tonight at about 9pm.
My morning smallcap tweet: The shell game.
Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI), Gotech (LON:GOT), Sportech (LON:SPO), Local Shopping Reit (LON:LSR), HSS Hire (LON:HSS)
Oakley Capital Investments (OCI) agrees sale of Facile for £52.2m, a 58% premium to the December carrying value. NAV uplift 9.3p/sh. Buyer is to EQT VIII (a large EU investment fund). Oakley Capital Private Equity III will invest €80m alongside EQT as a minority partner
GoTech Group (GOT) cash shell runs out of time to make aquisition so will move to NEX. Plans placing via convertible loan notes, change of name and implementation of future strategic focus on the cannabis market.
Sportech (SPO) AGM stmt. Mixed. Racing and Digital division is broadly trading in line with management expectations. Bump 50:50 - encouraging progress. Venues division rev below Board expectations. Sportech may benefit from US allowing sports betting - it has an operation in Connecticut. No overall guidance. Place your bets.
Local Shopping Reit (LSR) sells £9m of properties at 2.6% below book and 4.2% after costs. Another sale netted £2.8m, a 2.4% premium to book but 2% loss after costs. 40 properties scheduled for auction before the end of FY.
HSS Hire Group (HSS) Q1 rev up 5%. Adjusted EBITDA up 64%. Post Q1 U/L rev up 7%. "At the beginning of April we moved to the new distribution model, a significant operational change which was delivered flawlessly." No overall guidance.
Headlam (LON:HEAD) trading update this morning. Warns of performance ‘moderately below’ internal expectations, although they flagged this soft background up during final results in March. I would have thought that two months on, those internal expectations would have been revised! In any case I wonder how much of a miss ‘moderate’ amounts to?
Morning Paul.
Thanks for the comments on Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) . I agree that it has the potential to be a substantial turnaround but there have been so many strategic initiatives over the years that seem to have misfired that patience is required. The recent statement suggests there is finally a bit of humility creeping in to their self analysis - in the past they’ve (rightly IMO) been criticised for being insular, introspective and complacent in assuming their brand strength alone gives them a divine right to success on the high street.
On the subject of their property portfolio, I was peripherally involved about 20 years ago in a potential bid for the company. A large chunk of the acquisition value was predicated on the embedded value of the freehold property portfolio and the crazy leverage then being financed via non recourse sale and lease backs. I recall this assessment was pretty widely known in the City and after fending off at least one open hostile bid, Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) itself realised its vulnerability and took actions to monetise some of its trophy properties (before someone else did it for them). For example, I recall they sold their former Baker Street HQ for redevelopment for about £115m in 2005. I suspect this and other freehold “low hanging fruit” have already been picked. Accordingly, while I think there is still a fair bit of value in their estate, I suspect it’s not quite as big a crutch to support value as was once the case. Happy to be corrected if anyone has better or more current insight.
Gus.
Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)
Seems to be finally turning the corner with slight uptick in sales. Continues to rationalise its store portfolio and reduce its rent bill.
Great yield and cash in the balance sheet.
Phil
In reply to gus 1065, post #6
Also looks as though Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) sold a chunk of their real estate approx 17 years ago
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2016/04/15/ms-stores-to-be-sold-for-500m/
Lloyd
Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) reported Interim results today. The share price has been moving up recently and the company seems confident: Nick Davis, Chief Executive of Shoe Zone plc, said:
"This has been a good first half for the Group, trading in line with management's expectations and achieving profitable revenue growth.
Our on-going strategic focus on the property portfolio has continued to benefit the Group, with careful management of leases and measured opening of core and Big Box stores, taking advantage of the favourable retail rental environment.
This good performance also reflects our close management of costs and ability to maintain appealing key price-points and multi-buy offers for our customers.
We are delighted that multi-channel revenue has continued to grow profitably, especially via mobile, which remains an ongoing area of development for the business.
Trading momentum has continued into the second half, in line with expectations for the full year. With our growth strategy in place, we believe we are favourably insulated against many of the structural sector issues and the Board remains confident of the outlook for Shoe Zone."
The rent reductions they are negotiating are striking; ''Rent on renewals fell on average by 22%, equivalent to a full year saving of GBP100k''
There does seem now to be a two track retail situation: those who can survive and prosper even in the challenging conditions and those who are struggling and whose existence in the High Street at least is under threat.
Good morning Paul
Views on Headlam (LON:HEAD) and/or Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) if you have the time. The updates from both were a little underwhelming, although regarding the former not wholly unexpected. Having said that Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) is trading in line. Both companies are financially sound and their share prices on various metrics reflect trading conditions in my view. Also both cite the severe weather in February and March as a hindrance which is unsurprising and seems to be a common theme. So with more normal weather conditions and subject to the economy holding steady trading should pick up.
Jonno