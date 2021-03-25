Good morning, it’s Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Timing - who can say?

Agenda -

Paul -

Fintel (LON:FNTL) - the new name for SimplyBiz - resilient results from FY 12/2020. Balance sheet still weak, but improving. Looks quite good overall.

Mccoll's Retail (LON:MCLS) - bumping along at breakeven, terrible balance sheet with tons of debt - I think the shares could be worthless on a conventional basis, but we're in a crazy bull market, so anything could happen. Very high risk

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) - brief mention of the results, but let's start a discussion about 100-baggers, and how we can spot the next JDG? Please chuck your ideas into the pot, in the comments.

Boohoo (LON:BOO) - positive report from Sir Brian Leveson, and why I remain super-bullish on this share for the very long-term.

Jack -

Tandem (LON:TND) - strong trading from this cheap, off-the-radar bike and leisure goods company. Strong Covid tailwinds but building platform for longer term growth.

Cmc Markets (LON:CMCX) - not a small cap, but heightened trading conditions, increased guidance, and high returns on capital make it worth covering.

Here are a few catch-up items to start off the day

207p - market cap £200m

When I saw that Jack had put Fintel on our google docs which we use each day to collaborate on the SCVRs, I thought it was a typo for Findel. Wrong! Turns out this is the new name for SimplyBiz - an acquisitive group of professional subscription services companies - e.g. outsourced compliance for financial advisers.

I’ve always liked the business model (it makes sense to pay a relatively modest fee to outsource very specific & complicated regulatory work), high margins, and recurring revenues at this group. Although its over-stretched balance sheet put me off in the past. Also, I didn't fully trust the numbers, and wanted to see more of a track record established.

Fintel (AIM: FNTL), the leading provider of fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector, today announces its audited consolidated results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2020.

As you can see from the financial highlights below, this business is now battle proven, in that it has survived covid &…