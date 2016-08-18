Small Cap Value Report (Thu 26 Oct 2017) - placeholder article
Good morning! It's Paul here.
This is initially just a placeholder article (created the night before), so readers can post your comments on the day's results & trading updates from 7 am. I will then update the article in the usual way, once I've digested some interesting news.
Regards, Paul.
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.