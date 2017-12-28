Small Cap Value Report (Thu 28 Dec 2017) - placeholder
Hi, Paul here. Usual placeholder article for the morning.
Gaah! Clumsy fingers. Meant to give this the thumbs up but missed the target and gave it thumbs down instead. Sorry!
Morning Paul & all, ITM Power (LON:ITM) is one Graham has described as interesting before - Hydrogen generation & storage, just opened an Australian office. RNS talks about the potential down there rather than the actual orders. Would appreciate yours & other investors' views.
I know their big announcement was on the 23rd but I also wondered what people thought about Westminster (LON:WSG) - I bought a small chunk. Cheers!
Otherwise known as a "nibble" ;-)
As news is a bit slow today I thought I would mention one of the most important 'lessons' I have taken to heart from reading the Stockopedia articles this year. Profit Warnings and what to do with them.
The e-book is available here: The Profit Warning Survival Guide
and the Profit Warning Discussion Thread
Better still is the 30 minute webinar
The one very simple 'rule' I took away from it was that it is best to sell shares that had a profit warning as soon as is practical. Forget about dead cat bounces etc., in the long run you are better off selling than living in hope of a recovery.
I will grant you however that there are occasions where a bit of analysis may indicate that the profit warning is not 'structural', as Paul Scott has mentioned in the past. In other words, what gave rise to the profit warning is relatively easily 'fixable'. The problem with that, in my opinion, is that when you own the share in question it is difficult for many investors to do such a dispassionate analysis for it to be meaningful. Even if it is 'fixable' selling at the time of the profit warning may still give you an opportunity of buying the same shares at a lower price.
Throughout the year, whenever I have come across an RNS issued profit warning of a share that I have had a passing interest in, I placed them in my "Profit Warning" portfolio. Thus I was tracking the share price after the profit warning had been issued. The results can be seen below:
Character (LON:CCT) -7%
Entu (UK) (LON:ENTU) -94%
Fairpoint (LON:FRP) -37%
Flybe (LON:FLYB) -28%
HSS Hire (LON:HSS) -45%
Quarto Inc (LON:QRT) -17%
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) +4%
Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) -2%
Tasty (LON:TAST) -54%
Granted this is a very small sample that from the outset has a number of personal biases to begin with. The point is, it works for me. For that, I have Stockopedia, (Ed Croft & Ben Hobson) to thank for prioviding me with actionable research.
Thanks Carcosa
It was an invaluable report and your follow up, although as you say is "a very small sample", it does back it up somewhat.
It would be nice (if you have the time) to see the upside versus downside, e.g. FRP -37% but was up 5% from the close on the day of warning. Just coming from the angle, what % on the upside would be needed to cover a Short position on such events. So for FRP a 10% Stop would have been sufficient to yield a risk reward of at least 1:3.
Hope this makes sense and thanks again for sharing.
In response to Carcosa's thoughts on profit warnings:
1. Your numbers are very interesting and useful and do confirm the conclusions drawn by Ed and Ben.
2. I recently read something similar in Mark Minervini's first book. His conclusion was always to sell if your holding drops by more than 10%. He compared his actual results to what would have happened if he had always sold once a share dropped by more than 10%. His conclusion was that the losses he had made by holding on to shares that had dropped were far greater than the gains from those few shares that recovered - sufficiently so that a strict regime of selling after a 10% drop would turn an overall portfolio loss into a large gain.
His conclusions may not be fully relevant to us as his investment approach is intended to identify the right time to buy as well as a fundamentally good investment. So maybe we need to allow for the possibility that we are buying good stocks that the market has not yet recognised.
However, over the last year I have been trying to be more rigorous in taking my losses quickly while running my gains. My portfolio return has been more than double any previous year, at least partly because of this.
Also agree that Stockopedia information on profits warnings has been invaluable.
Not sure about your figures for a couple of the shares Carcosa.
E.g Character fell to around 380p on day of profits warning but had bounced by the end of that day, perhaps partly because of Paul Scott’s Small Company Value Report comments, and is now 445p.
Also Revolution Bars fell to 110p on day of profits warning and then doubled during the bid events and is now 152p.
There has also been a big bounce in Provident Financial share price since 70% fall on day of their warning.
Also the nature of the warning is important. If looking like temporary easily soluble blip then fall on profits warning can be good buying opportunity. That’s where I find Paul and Graham’s comments invaluable. E.g Paul pointed out that RBG share price fall left them very vulnerable to a bid.
Thanks Ken,
The shares I tracked were at prices at the practicable day I could record them; not at the closing price. Some may have been a few days after the profit warning was issued and others a few hours after the warning was issued.
Re: Selling after profit warnings
The general rule of getting out quickly has worked well for me (after I read the Stockopedia report and Minervini's book).
However there are exceptions to the rule, GAME Digital (LON:GMD) being a particularly notable example. Graham's report on GMD was very insightful about their short leases and he (or Paul?) designated it a special situation stock. It triple bagged within a few months...
I think there is one type of profit warning that potentially throws up opportunity. There may be others, but this is the one I look out for.
Being a director of an unlisted business is pretty straightforward. You devote your best efforts to making the company a success, and from time to time your finance director tells you the score. Once listed, a large part of your efforts have to go into ensuring that progress is consistent and uninterrupted, even if it is a lot slower. Your finance director is not so much counting your results as telling you what the score needs to be. This can be a huge culture shock, and sometimes the realities of the change are only communicated by the first profit warning.
An example was Endace, a university spin-off selling an innovative defense mechanism you plugged into your network to prevent malicious attacks. In their first year post listing, they released the news that their chip supplier in China had had a failure of their production line and the company needed to switch suppliers, leading to missing their first-year profit target. It felt like an irritation to management, but a disaster to the market, leading to a 50+% price fall. I spent half a day googling, and decided the directors were naive rather than crooked, leading me to load up on the shares. It turned out to be their only profit warning, and they sold out a couple of years later for around 5 times the marked-down price.
So moral of the story to me is profit warnings are a bit like defending a corner (apologies to non-football fans). It is a high-risk situation where you need to be very alert to danger, but there might just be an opportunity to break up the pitch and score, while all the focus is on your goal.
Seasons Greetings to Paul, Graham, and all SCVR contributors.
Jon
Morning Paul
Eservglobal (LON:ESG) slipped out this https://www.investegate.co.uk/eservglobal-limited--esg-/rns/appendix-4f/201712280700034045A/. Which linked to this https://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4045A_-2017-12-28.pdf, which shows a rather worrying picture, I don’t hold but recall some interest around it..
Hi Paul, are you doing a NAPS2018? or did I miss it?
Sounds like you have developed a good shorting stratagy!
Benson
Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) profit warning, when was that?
Yes small sample I can think of a few that went up after a profit warning, Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) from 22p to 265p, Renishaw (LON:RSW) about 1800p to 5500p, Pendragon (LON:PDG) 22p to 28p, Provident Financial (LON:PFG) 590p to 918p and Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), GAME Digital (LON:GMD) as already mentioned. Of course 1 Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) would take out all your losses. I don't think it's as clear cut as some suggest but I do tend to sell on bad news these days.