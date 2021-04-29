Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Jack:

Character (LON:CCT) - strong recovery from the Peppa Pig and Goo Jit Zu toymaker, with FY underlying profit before tax expected to be materially ahead of £10.5m market consensus.













Jack’s section

Share price: 485p (+2.75%)

Shares in issue: 21,379,781

Market cap: £103.7m

Character (LON:CCT) is a toy company. The Ranks have always been strong here but an obvious risk comes in the form of its toy licenses.

It does not own some of its biggest hits and shareholders were reminded of this when Hasbro announced plans to buy Entertainment One, which raised questions over Character’s ability to retain one of its most important toy licenses.

Since then, it has announced the extension of its Peppa Pig wood products licence until the end of 2023 - that’s still not a great deal of clarity but perhaps that’s just as good as it gets here. In which case that should be factored into the valuation of the company.

The shares have recovered strongly, so investors have been rewarded for keeping faith.

There were other dynamics that contributed to profit warnings back in 2019/20: the collapse of its largest Scandinavian customer, Brexit uncertainty, and a weaker sterling against the dollar were all quoted as reasons for underperformance.

My impression is that Character is well run. The managers bought shares at the time of these warnings and so presumably believed these issues would pass. But the business model will always bring risk with it and future operating volatility should be expected as the group continues to tend to its portfolio of licenses.

Half year results

The group says:

We expect the 2021 full financial year's underlying profit before tax will be materially ahead of the published market consensus of £10.5m.

First half highlights:

Revenue +44% to £74.5m,

Underlying operating profit +168% to £6.1m; underlying diluted EPS +140% to 22p,

Profit before tax +245% to £7.6m, diluted EPS+235% to 28.67p,

Dividend per share up from 2p to 6p,

Cash and equivalents has more than doubled to £34.9m, net assets +21% to £39.6m.

There is also a £2.02m profit on sale of property (the Vernon Mill freehold, in January 2021).

This looks like a strong comeback from Character Group.

The Scandinavian business has returned to profit and the group also says it has ‘one of the strongest…