Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.
Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) RA International (LON:RAI) Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN) Foxtons (LON:FOXT) SThree (LON:STEM) Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) Amryt Pharma Holdings (LON:AMYT) Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS), Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM), Pebble (LON:PEBB)
Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO) Letter of Intent for the proposed purchase of a three-treatment room LIGHT system worth up to US$107m. Parties aim for contract by March and is subject to LIGHT system getting CE mark. [SP=33.3 Cap=116m]
RA International (RAI) wins 2 year contract (with poss 2 year extention) worth c.$5m PA from US Agency for International Development. [SP=48.5 Cap=84m]
CyanConnode (CYAN) £3.15m placing at 9.5p, a 2% premium, to keep the lights on. [SP=9.45 Cap=18m]
Foxtons (FOXT) guides H1 adj op profit significantly ahead of both 2020 and 2019. In line? [SP=61.1 Cap=199m]
SThree (STEM) guides FY(Nov) pretax materially above market consensus of £39.7m. "High levels of demand in Life Sciences and Technology have been seen throughout the quarter and there have been continued strong performances from the US, German and Dutch businesses." [SP=424 Cap=566m]
Michelmersh Brick (MBH) production volumes have been ahead of expectations but still guides FY in line. [SP=146.94 Cap=138m]
Amryt Pharma (AMYT) FDA grants Priority Review for Oleogel-S10 for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa. This cuts 4 months off review time. [SP=168.25 Cap=303m]
Braemar Shipping (BMS) FY(Feb) ahead of market exp with rev down 5% and pretax-cont £9.5m (£6.3m), reflecting the profit on the sale of shares held in AqualisBraemar of £2.2m. [SP=244.4 Cap=78m]
In line: Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Pebble (LON:PEBB)
Good morning. Paul,
Sometime ago you commented on CYAN.L . Any view on this mornings rights issue,,,at a premium! please?