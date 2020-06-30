Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Mpac (LON:MPAC) is 11am, courtesy of Equity Development, signup link here.

Headlam (LON:HEAD) (I hold) is a conf call, not a webinar, sorry I got that wrong earlier. I'll feed back anything interesting to you.

Companies being covered in today's report are;

Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - (I hold) - trading update on re-opening of its bars

Headlam (LON:HEAD) - (I hold) - Interim results, 6m to 30 June 2020

Mpac (LON:MPAC) - Half year results

US markets - euphoria

I see the relentless rally in US markets is continuing, with the most remarkable V-shaped rebound in markets that I've ever seen. It seems obvious to me that the markets across the pond seem to be in something of a speculative frenzy. Valuations generally don't make sense to me, and I'm braced for a big correction at some point. When significant parts of the market begin to completely disregard valuation, and instead valuations of growth companies are based on their story alone, then you know you're close to the end of the bull run. It's 1999 all over again, in my view. Whilst acknowledging that the top tech stocks are remarkable businesses, it's the next tier down that worry me in valuation terms.

UK small caps

