Small Cap Value Report (Thu 4 Jan 2018) - DEB, SPE, CHH, CAMB, WGB
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Please see the article header for the companies whose trading updates I intend covering today.
Debenhams (LON:DEB)
Share price: 28.9p (down 18.8% today)
No. shares: 1,227.8m
Market cap: £354.8m
Trading update - the department store group announces trading for the 17 weeks to 30 Dec 2017.
The problem with updates from retailers, is that too much emphasis is put on like-for-like ("LFL") sales. However, there is no consistency in how this measure is calculated - some include refurbished shops (e.g. Moss Bros (LON:MOSB) ) which I think is clearly incorrect. The whole point of refurbishing a shop is to increase sales, so it's not a LFL comparison once it's been refurbished. Other retailers merge retail sales and online sales in their LFL calculations, which muddies the water. Farcically, Mothercare (LON:MTC) even reports customers in-store ordering on one of their tablets as online sales!
For these reasons, I'm increasingly just focusing on forecast profit. After all, that takes into account everything - sales, gross margins, and costs. The guidance given today is as follows;
Looking ahead, should the current competitive and volatile environment continue into H2, FY2018 profit before tax is now likely to be in the range of 55m to 65m
To put this into context, timing-wise, FY2018 is the year to end-Aug 2018.
Broker updates - I've got several in my inbox this morning. To give a flavour, one has reduced its PBT forecast from £79.0m to £55.4m - a reduction of 30%.
The key thing is to consider that this is based on forecast revenues of almost £3bn. So Debenhams profit margin is wafer thin, at about 1.8%. What that means, is that only a small further deterioration in sales & gross margins could easily tip the company into losses, and possible insolvency (if shareholders refuse to refinance it).
More details from today's RNS;
- Digital sales are up 9.9%, giving 2 year growth of 22%. So optimists might latch onto the possibility of Debs transforming itself into an eCommerce company with some big stores also acting as warehouses. The new CEO is ex-Amazon, so who knows what might happen in this area?
- UK LFL sales down 2.6% in the 17 weeks to…
I know it’s Israeli so maybe you’ll put it in the XLMedia (LON:XLM) bucket Paul, but on the basis it may be a quiet news day, Taptica International (LON:TAP) issued a very positive update today.
It trades at a reasonable multiple and has strong market tailwinds behind it being at the forefront of digital marketing with a scalable platform. Would be good to hear your views !
Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) and Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) please, Paul.
My morning smallcap tweet:
Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN), Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM), Sopheon (LON:SPE), Be Heard (LON:BHRD), Green & Smart Holdings (LON:GSH), Escher Group (LON:ESCH), Churchill China (LON:CHH), Debenhams (LON:DEB), Taptica International (LON:TAP)
CyanConnode (CYAN) warns on FY due to a customer delaying deployment to 2018. "Delivery is now expected to be made during 2018, hardware and service revenues relating to this project will now be recognised in the Company's current financial year." Surely *not* be recognised? Rev will be significantly below market expectations at £1.2m." Order book over $100m, global pipeline ~$320m. Outlook "continued positive momentum in the pipeline has been aided by re-alignment of key employees to create a world class team." Re-alignment? Did you take them to a garage?
Symphony Environment (SYM) exp FY rev £8.2m, marginally above market expectations and pretax significantly higher than current market expectations, at least £400k.
Sopheon (SPE) FY trading - rev, EBITDA and pre-tax will exceed market expectation.
Be Heard Group (BHRD) warns FY profitability to be below market expectations "due to a number of unexpected factors....MMT, agenda21 and Freemavens experienced a reduction in activity towards the end of the year and some deferral...MMT suffered cost overruns on a substantial contract. Sounds too bad to be true. All this since last update 15 Dec. Also joint CFO & COO will become COO.
Green & Smart Holdings (GSH) Malaysian power co warns FY to end Sept rev only RM45m due to failure to get new funds. It is in advanced negotiations to secure funding. Three months to add up the rev figure!
Escher Group (ESCH) CEO retires end May after 10 years. Showered with garlands.
Churchill China (CHH) FY operating performance will be slightly ahead of current market estimates. Cash to exceed current market expectations.
Debenhams (DEB) warns - post Xmas sales poor despite further "markdown investment". It's not effing investment. I hate that use of the word. H1 gross margins expected to be c150bps down. Cost cutting: "expect to generate further annualised savings of c£20m, of which c£10m will be realised in H2 FY2018. Consequently, FY2018 costs are now expected to rise by c+1% compared with previous guidance of +1% to +2%." I'm short.
"Taptica (TAP) FY trading - rev in line, adj EBITDA ahead of market expectations."
Sopheon Sopheon (LON:SPE) released an ‘ahead of expectations’ Trading update this morning. They appear to have now dealt with the convertible stock issue too. Unlike other software companies their share price has been weak of late (PE ~12) so you thoughts would be appreciated.
Disc: I hold
Good morning Paul/Readers
Please can you cast your eye over Sopheon (SPE) today?
It has a Market value of 36M and about 10M shares in issue (very illiquid)
The company says in this morning trading statement that "As a consequence, early indications are that revenues, EBITDA and pre-tax profits for the year ended 31 December 2017 will all exceed market expectations. In addition, we expect improved recurring revenue and visibility into 2018"
I particularly like this quote from the statement "with particular strength in the closing quarter of the year"
No numbers are given but forcasts are for 19.6M in revenue and 2.21M PTP. This is actually behind last
Years figures of 23M Turnover and 3M Pre-tax
There is a risk of just a few major Shareholders as far as i know. This company has been on my watch list for a year but has traded sideways in a tight range (im not a holder)
Would welcome your thoughts:)
Thankyou.
In reply to Damien84, post #5
One thing to remember with Sopheon (LON:SPE) is the potential dilution for existing shareholders. Not sure if it has happened but Paul highlighted in the SCVR on 24/8/17. The additional shares are significantly in the money (think price was 74p). Therefore, EPS figures will need to take account of these.
Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) please.
An interesting stock at present given the recent media on china's ban on plastic waste import.
Sopheon (LON:SPE) loan stock conversion happened on 28/12/17.
Forecasts for SPE quoted above are incorrect - suspect its due to poster mixing up GBP / USD as Sopheon (LON:SPE) report in USD. Before their statement today revenue, EBITA & pre tax profit were all forecast to increase in 2017, with EPS static due to loan stock conversion.
In reply to darlocst, post #8
Thankyou for clearing that up @darlocst. My research was sloppy (I deserve a thumbs down) and indeed last years figures were in USD vs GBP for this years forcasts. (I got my information from Digital look). SPE is a company i know very little about but will keep an eye on.
There's a useful note from Ed about recent LSE price feed problems here: https://www.stockopedia.com/content/notice-about-london-stock-exchange-quote-irregularities-292508/
In reply to nicobos, post #1
Hi Nicobos- Taptica International (LON:TAP) has always traded at a reasonable multiple and delivered positive updates. Perhaps the reasonable multiple is a result of it being a foreign company. I believe it’s a marketing company that tailors it’s efforts specific to customers, therefore gathering data on individual consumers. However, I would be interested to know if the upcoming GDPR legislation will impact Taptica International (LON:TAP). Can anyone provide any insight?
Anyone else @MarkHowitt famous shortseller of Ocado who emailed them regarding his shorts on the stock? They thought he was a customer as shorted means something different in delivery terms
Taptica International (LON:TAP) requested as well please Paul - Graham was positive, I hold a bit, doesn't *seem* like another Israeli buzzword fraud, may be discounted because of those that have been. I hold. Also interested in Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) which I am researching today!
Paul,
I think it's worth mentioning the good trading update from Stonegate this morning that will have some read across for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG): http://www.stonegatepubs.com/m...
It's definitely been a happy start to the New Year for my portfolio with the updates from Next (LON:NXT) yesterday and Sopheon (LON:SPE) today :-) It'll never last...
All the best, Si
In reply to gajri, post #11
Nicobos: I made this note from the Taptica International (LON:TAP) last conference call...
The CEO said that they welcomed the new EC regulations as in their view it would "clear the space" as they always complied with international regulation. They collect no data via cookies, but only take data from the device i.e. they collect no personal data on the people using the device. They then direct advertising back to the device, not the individual.
Clever enough! Ian
P.S. Finncap today: We lift our FY 2017 earnings expectations and target price from 500p to 550p.