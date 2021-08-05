Good morning, it's just Paul here today, with the SCVR for Thursday.

The IPO Survival Guide - in case you haven't seen it, this is a major research project, spearheaded by Keelan Cooper at Stockopedia HQ. It's fascinating stuff, and as always with Stockopedia, relies on data to arrive at important conclusions about IPOs. I won't spoil it by revealing any of the results here. You can download the eBook here. There's an introductory blog about IPOs here. Well worth checking this out. It confirms my thoughts on IPOs, which is reassuring!

Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) - ahead of expectations trading update, for both FY 07/2021 and FY 07/2022. Tons of cash on the balance sheet. This looks far too cheap to me still.

Tt Electronics (LON:TTG) - decent interim results, I go through the numbers. Looks a good company, with a positive outlook. Valuation looks about right to me.

Brickability (LON:BRCK) - accounts for FY 03/2021 look resilient in a pandemic year. Decent margins, acceptable balance sheet, I can't see anything wrong with this. The valuation looks reasonable too.

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

290p (yesterday’s close) - mkt cap £110m

Full Year Trading Update

ScS, one of the UK's largest retailers of upholstered furniture and floorings, today issues the following…