Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

My thinking on coronavirus has, if anything become even more bearish. I've been watching quite a lot of CNBC this week, for views from across the pond. It strikes me that financial people seem incredibly complacent about the impending pandemic of coronavirus. One commentator even said he thought this could all be over (as in no longer an issue) in a fortnight! When you think through the consequences, of even a few months disruption, it's actually very serious. Lots of smaller businesses could fold, contract wins could be delayed or cancelled in many sectors, and the inevitable cost-cutting would result in higher unemployment, hence weaker consumer spending, hence recession. I think it's a big mistake to imagine this as a short term blip. Once things start to snowball downhill in a recession, it's difficult to stop.

That said, Governments can borrow at historically cheap rates (e.g. US 10 year is only 1% - which seems crazy for a country that is already borrowing at an alarming level).So maybe they can keep throwing money around like confetti, and keep it all propped up? I think we're globally building up conditions for another massive credit crunch, and major recession, once this credit bubble pops. Subjectively, to me conditions seem even more extreme than before the 2008 Great Financial Crisis.

I think things look poised for coronavirus to trigger recession, in the UK, USA, and many other countries. That's only my opinion, based on the evidence we currently have, and could of course, as with any opinion, turn out to be wrong. Let's hope I am wrong.

As such, I think we can tear up broker forecasts for 2020, and I'm very reluctant to buy anything right now - because we don't know what earnings are going to be, hence they're impossible to value. Remember that after the 2008 GFC, earnings didn't snap straight back. Generally they take years to gradually re-build back to pre-crisis levels. Therefore I'm not at all convinced that…