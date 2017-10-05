Small Cap Value Report (Thu 5 Oct 20170 - RBG

Good morning, it's Paul here!
Internet disruption
This is probably the biggest investing theme of our times. As I've mentioned many times before, many sectors have already, or are in the process of being turned upside down by the internet. Therefore I feel it's essential to carefully think about business models of all companies we invest in, and ponder what opportunities & threats might emerge from the internet.
A wider issue is that internet disruption has made value investing much more dangerous than in the past. We can no longer just assume that mean reversion will kick in, and low PER stocks/sectors gradually recover. All too often, low PER stocks now are companies that are struggling to stand still, as internet disrupters eat away at their market share (e.g. estate agents Foxtons (LON:FOXT) or Countrywide (LON:CWD) ).
It also presents bargains (such as Next (LON:NXT) sub-£40 recently) where the market seemingly ignored its highly successful internet business, and priced it wrongly as a declining business.
Why am I mentioning this again? Well, I read yesterday that Tom Winnifrith wrote about a tiny investment being made by Concha (LON:CHA) in a startup called UcaDO. This company intends to offer a free property listings site. This is intended to not only cut out the need for estate agents, but presumably also cuts out the need for Rightmove (where I have a short position), Zoopla, etc.
The idea is that UcaDO hopes to make money from charging relevant businesses such as removals firms, tradesmen, etc, to connect with people who are moving house, and UcaDO earns referral fees. That sounds a neat idea. Although whether the revenues would be enough to cover the considerable costs of building & maintaining a listings site, is open to question. Above all, the marketing costs of telling people that the free property listings site exists and persaude them to use it, would be very large. A quick google search shows there are other free listings sites already out there.
Then it struck me that surely the above model is ideal for Google? They've got the people & computing power to knock up a simple property listings sites in no time. If they let property agents, and individuals list properties on it for free, then I imagine a fairly quick…
38 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to JohnEustace, post #7
Over a period of a couple of years doesn't Simon Thompson recommend every listed UK stock? I certainly ignore what he says and one of the reasons I don't subscribe to the IC.
Re Rightmove - as emmettsmith implies I would certainly want my property on Rightmove until such time as an alternative site became just as good. It is very easy to talk about setting up a new website but getting people to use it in volume is another matter. I don't see Rightmove going downhill very quickly although they may well have already achieved all they can with most of the houses for sale in the country seemingly already appearing on their website.
Re your comment on AirBnB. I think the crucial phrase you had was "AirBnB is great... If you pick carefully". I still think there's scope for hotel chains, who offer a very consistent product and service (so you know what you are getting at any InterContinental hotel in the world, for example).
Also many hotels and resorts offer services you won't get with AirBnB. In the case of Elegant Hotels (LON:EHG), it's not just the room (hard product) you're buying but all the extras - pool, beach access, beach loungers, breakfast lunch dinner, spa facilities, etc that a single AirBnB listing will not be able to offer.
I think hostels and 1-3 star hotels will feel the brunt of AirBnB, but business and 4-5 star hotels will survive just fine.
In reply to carmensfella, post #11
If you want to sell your house for free why not stick it on Gumtree?
Paul and 21 comments and still nobody has mentioned Intercede (IGP). They are only a micro cap, and one that so far has made losses, but today's trading update is very positive and suggests that tomorrow's jam is approaching!
The new senior management team has been granted significant options but the revenue targets required are encouragingly high.
The cash seems sufficient to take them to profitability and while there are always risks the general tone of the announcement is one of very considerable progress. The market cap of £29 million may not look too high a year from now
In reply to JohnEustace, post #7
I was always unconvinced by the Simon T puffing of this company, since converting paper into bog rolls for large buyers can't be a great biz. As it has turned out.
In reply to purpleski, post #19
I subscribe to IC. I use it as a source of ideas, which I then cross reference to various other sources (e.g. Stockopedia). I find Simon Thompson's perspective interesting, but I don't regard it as seminal.
AirBnB - dahokolomoki's comment is spot on. Also we have been in a number of cottages and villa's over the years in both this country and abroad and usually at the more expensive end. We have rarely been in one that entirely meets my wife's specification particularly for cleanliness and there is no way she is going to get up on holiday and start cooking breakfast! We will stick to hotels although if there is a group of people going away they may be happy to share a large property.
Morning all
My wife and I became massive AirBnB converts a few years ago and now rarely holiday without it. However, we recently discovered a new app called HotelTonight which was incredible for a recent stay in Venice.
In short, you can only book on the day but local hotels put their unutilised inventory up a knocked down prices. We stayed in an amazing hotel suite (lounge, private balcony etc) a stone’s throw from the Rialto bridge for €140... Cheapest AirBnB nearby was around the same price but incomparable in terms of quality.
We will continue to mainly use Airbnb and this new app is more recovering sunk costs than earnings accretive for hotels but as a consumer it’s great!
Just thought I’d pass it on...
Cheers
R
On Rightmove (LON:RMV), I don't see how the "free to the estate agent" model would work for Google. They earn revenues from advertising so presumably already benefit from the advertising budgets of removal companies and tradesmen. Charging commission to those same players may just cannibalise their existing income streams with limited overall gain.
So let’s say instead of that model they could muscle in on RMV’s existing operating model. RMV made operating profits of £160m last year on £220m of revenues so even if Google were able to co-opt those profits in full, that would barely amount to a rounding difference to their profits - it's around 0.2% of Google's revenue last year and about 0.6% of their net income.
As Paul points out, RMV enjoys super-normal profits and already have a lock on the market with possibly limited scope for further organic growth, so it’s not like Google could squeeze that much more profit from displacing RMV.
Furthermore it’s RMV that enjoys the existing network effects and the virtuous circle that brings with it, so to muscle in Google would have to offer something better to estate agents, presumably in the form of cheaper fees but that would result in lower profits and in a reaction in pricing from RMV so it’s not obvious that Google would gain that much overall, even if RMV loses out.
And if the gains to Google are limited and barely moves the dial, why would they bother? International expansion is one obvious answer to that question, but they may be better off just buying RMV outright and using their technology as a springboard to international expansion, which is something RMV really should be looking at themselves.
I'm not sure I'd want to be short on RMV given a tail risk scenario of a takeover from some tech giant - it's not like RMV is some junior resource stock occupying the nether regions of AIM which is running out of funds.
Regarding Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) and how no one saw it coming. Has anyone looked at their cash flows? For the 2017 year, they generated just under £3M in free cash flow. Based on a market cap of £120M yesterday and a net debt position of £19M, the company sits on a very expensive P/FCF of 40x and a Debt/FCF of 6x. I know some people will say that the actual free cash flow doesn't represent a true picture of the company given how much capital expenditure it has put into expanding. Ok, let's say we are to believe this. If we assume that this business requires no capital expenditure at all (which is ridiculous given the historical depreciation charges it has taken), based on the current market cap, the price to operating cash flow is still rather high at 16x, especially given the mediocre quality of the business.
In reply to Nicowilson, post #25
Agreed. I also like some of ST's research. He can throw up some really good ideas and like Paul and Graham seems a really engaging chap when it comes to replying to readers. However, he can be a little naive and lacking in commercial awareness at times when it comes to investment decisions Eg. The infamous Globo and Camkids.
On Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), the forecasts put forward by Deltic today appear to specifically ignore the possibility of a slowdown in consumer spending or the wider economy. With so many listed food & beverage companies having mentioned this as a factor recently (as Stonegate did in their response today), it really should be taken into account in any forecasts, in my opinion.
I think a merger-only option is a non-starter so if they want to make any headway with a bid, they really need to offer cash, or at least an either/or option on cash v shares. They clearly favour the merger option but with today's announcement barely mentioning the possibility of a cash offer, I get the impression they are still struggling to raise the cash for an outright takeover.
In reply to carmensfella, post #11
Why can't the seller picks the price to list at. If they sell it, great. If not, reduce the price. Works everywhere else. The whole valuation thing is a bit of a con anyway. The surveyor is often guided by what the seller needs , and is happy to mark up to the agreed number. Or they look at historic sales, and add on a figure for inflation. But the inflation only exists because they bump up the value of every other property they have surveyed. Buyers are forced to take on more debt (what's another 5k?) and so the cycle continues. Removing the whole surveyor valuation thing would be a great idea.
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) looks like a disaster. Another Zeus dud (Entu and DX come to mind). Chart told us something was up (declining since May).
Just throw in my penny worth on Accrol Group (LON:ACRL). I wouldn’t call myself a Naked Trader type investor but I have read his book twice and one take away from it (amongst others) was his view on debt:
“....my rule of thumb is not to buy anything with net debt more than three times the full-year pre tax profit, or what the likely pre-tax profit might be next year.”
It is now one of the first things I look at and If I see a company that exceeds this ratio I move on and don’t study it any further. It might be over simplistic and I might miss out some good stocks but I do think it keeps me out of a lot of trouble. It would have kept me out of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) if it had come on my radar, which it hadn’t.
In reply to brucepackard, post #12
Brucepackard
Nice idea paying advisers in shares and in theory gives alignment. But I see that Zeus was paid for the IPO of Epwin (LON:EPWN) (admittedly not a disasterous IPO - but not great) at least partly through 4 million warrants at the IPO price (100p). Issuing warrants to the adviser, you might think would encourage the adviser to price the IPO cheaply - but in Epwin's case the stock is trading well below the IPO price 3 years' later. Not clear if Zeus has been paid for other IPOs in stocks/ warrants.
In reply to Nicowilson, post #25
Hi Nico
My comment was slightly tongue in cheek! But I did subscribe and in the IC there seemed to be a preponderance of buy this or that and very little sell or don’t buy. But I could be wrong. But the other reason is I unfortunately I just don’t have the time to read it.
I read Paul/Graham every day and try to read part of a book or books (currently “Money Masters of our Time” and “The Art of Value Investing”), I am listening to The Most Important Thing (having read it a while back, one of THE best books for investors) when I take my son to school and then there is a whole load of other stuff (the list is almost endless) that I try to read in between running my business and having a life!
Best wishes
Michael
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #21
What AirBnB will do is reduce the capacity for opportunistic price increases of hotels, I have seen this first hand in Cardiff where I regularly go for International rugby matches, the hotels near the stadium used to charge up to 10 times normal price for say Wales vs Australia if you booked less than a month out, now its only 5 times as there a lot of AirBnb places in the city :)
In reply to purpleski, post #34
Re. Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Like you I have adopted this Naked Trader metric and it has served me well well over the years.
Unfortunately in the case of ACRL, the company was well within this ratio. The FY2017 accounts published on 10/7/17 show that the company had considerably reduced net debt from £60.6m to £19m by the FY end. Pre-tax profits were £9.4m, giving a ratio of 2.02. Using adjusted PTP, the ratio reduces further.
So in this case this ratio would not have kept you out of trouble.