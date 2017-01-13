Small Cap Value Report (Thu 8 Mar 2018) - CWD, CMS, IDP, TTG
Hi,
It's Paul here. Today I shall be covering results from;
Countrywide (LON:CWD)
Communisis (LON:CMS)
Innovaderma (LON:IDP)
TT electronics (LON:TTG)
Just to flag that Tuesday's report, and Wednesday's report, are now finished, with extra sections added. Sorry they were rather slow in emerging.
Countrywide (LON:CWD)
Share price: 83.75p (down 5.8% today, at 14:18)
No. shares: 237.9m
Market cap: £199.2m
This is a large chain of UK estate agents.
The narrative is particularly interesting, as it squarely lays the blame for the group's poor performance at the door feet of the recently departed CEO. The Chairman has taken over for now, rising to Executive Chairman, with a "back to basics" strategy change. Here's a flavour of the commentary today;
Industry expertise in all areas of our business is key. Within Sales and Lettings, the previous strategy resulted in us losing a lot of that expertise.
In the Group, we are fortunate in that we have an industry veteran, Paul Creffield, who has been promoted to the role of Group operations director. His deep understanding of the market and operations means that we have quickly been able to identify what we need to do to begin addressing our under-performance.
I am greatly encouraged by the number of high calibre industry business leaders that we already have within our Sales and Lettings business and a number of similarly experienced and high calibre industry people who previously left us and want to rejoin now that Paul is in this role.
Let's look at some key numbers for calendar 2017;
I've left in the footnotes, so you can see that the "underlying" figures strip out quite a lot of items. However, these are all fairly usual items. It's important to remember what companies are trying to do by presenting adjusted/underlying numbers;
1) Focus us on an inflated profit number, in order to achieve a higher share price!
2) To show the underlying trading performance of the business, stripping out items of a one-off, or non-cash nature.
So whilst a degree of cynicism is useful, and it's always worth reasonableness checking adjustments at every company, the underlying/adjusted figures do usually serve a…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Countrywide plc is an integrated, full service residential estate agency and property services company in the United Kingdom. The Company offers estate agency and lettings services, together with a range of complementary services, and has a presence in areas and property types which are promoted through locally respected brands. The Company operates through four segments: Retail, London, Financial Services and Business to Business (B2B). The Retail network combines estate agency and lettings operations. The London division revenue is earned from both estate agency commissions and lettings and management fees. The Financial Services division receives commission from the sale of insurance policies, mortgages and related products under contracts with financial service providers. Business to Business services comprise all lines of business, which are delivered to corporate clients, including Surveying Services, Conveyancing Services and revenue from Lambert Smith Hampton. more »
40 Comments on this Article show/hide all
ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) (another sucker stock) has announced increased revenue and profits but whilst acknowleging that this reflected the aquisition of their main competitor, Fredhopper, last year, failed to say that the combined revenues were higher before the acquisition. The shares are up 8% today. Maybe they will find a new CEO and achieve a real recovery but I'm not optimistic. I don't hold and I'm not tempted to.
On a more positive note, Communisis (LON:CMS) "the integrated marketing services provider, announced full year results this morning with revenue growing by 4% to £375.9m (2016 £361.9m). Adjusted operating profits rose by 9% to £21.2m (2016 £19.5m). Communisis has also taken prudent measures to reduce its debt by 20% and pay down the pension deficit." to quote the excellent TechMarketView's free daily email.
High Stockrank. Modest rise today. Looks worth investigating. I don't hold.
In reply to andrewdb, post #13
FYI andrewb, might be useful...
https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/news/shares/the-market-may-have-over-reacted-to-a-minor-setback-in-alfa-financials-results
In reply to matylda, post #19
Prime example of why I trust the price and volume action rather than what companies say.
In reply to SharesMagSteve, post #23
Thanks
Hi Paul, will you be taking a glance at John Lewis again this year? I think I recall you investing a lot of time on reviewing the performance for the results from the previous year last time you did!
The press release for their latest annual results is here: http://www.johnlewispartnership.co.uk/media/press/y2018/press-release-8-march-2018-john-lewis-partnership-plc-unaudited-results-for-52-weeks-ended-27-january-2018.html
In reply to clarea, post #20
Innovaderma (LON:IDP) seconded Paul would be good to have an idea of what warning signs you look for with this kind of stock.
Top of the StockReport says it all - Highly Speculative, Micro Cap, Sucker Stock. Why bother with companies like this? I don't.
All the best, Si
Countrywide (LON:CWD) a bit of a mess, will take some fixing
10 minute presentation by CEO of Communisis (LON:CMS) now available:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QB-ldiRcZTM
In reply to threeputt, post #2
Not sure that Share (LON:SHRE) is Paul's kind of thing, but Graham has expressed an interest in getting in once revenue started rising significantly. I hold, but rarely look at it, it's that kind of share. It also stops me resenting any dealing and account charges . . .
Jon
In reply to FREng, post #21
Hi FREng,
ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) (another sucker stock) has announced increased revenue and profits but whilst acknowleging that this reflected the aquisition of their main competitor, Fredhopper, last year, failed to say that the combined revenues were higher before the acquisition...
That's an interesting insight on ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) , thanks.
ATQT has nice software (a plugin for websites, that helps improve conversion rates through better search results). However, my worry is that it's a stop gap product. When customers re-platform their websites onto the latest cloud-based software, then they don't need ATQT any more. Hence I think it's possibly a company that is likely to wither away unless it diversifies into other products & services.
So it's not of any interest to me.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to simoan, post #27
Another interesting point about Innovaderma (LON:IDP) and other stocks in a similar market, (Warpaint, Science in Sport, Creightons, Swallowfeild etc) is the curious difference in Stockranking by peer group.
Innovaderma has a Stockrank of 12 when ranked against European peers, but if you change the ranking to a comparison with global peers, the ranking moves to 19.
While still not good it seems to suggest that the rest of the world has some truly skanky peers.
Good afternoon,
Some interesting reader comments today, thank you. Also, I appreciate that many readers have taken on board my pleas for a bit more information in your comments, not just a one-liner asking me to do the work! That's much appreciated, and makes the comments a lot more interesting for everyone.
Here's the list of companies I've decided to write about today;
Countrywide (LON:CWD) - looks a mess, dividend scrapped on poor results
Communisis (LON:CMS) - reader request
Innovaderma (LON:IDP) - down 25% today. Reader request.
Others - Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA) - too big for me, although I see Graham has written about it before - he strays out of the small caps space more than I do.
Action Hotels (LON:AHCG) - re-readingmy notes from 19 Sep 2017 was enough to remind me how awful this company's balance sheet is, so I won't be covering it again today.
That's probably enough to be going on with. If there's any time left over, I might have a look at TT electronics (LON:TTG) results.
Regards, Paul.
CMS£
£CMS
In reply to Kyoto Protocol, post #35
K P - as you have only just subscribed and started to post you must be forgiven. To name a stock the £ must go in front of the code and a space after - without even a space it will not work (and the system does not work with numbers anyway). To avoid a second try you could have altered the first using the edit button which appears for a limited time (an hour I think) after posting.
Paul has already said he will comment on Communisis (LON:CMS) but please note you are encouraged to say why you want a share discussed or put your view on it.
Not sure what it is with this week and updates being released during market opening hours... Conviviality (LON:CVR) have just released a pretty horrible sounding RNS as well. No position - or request for comment - just an observation that this habit seems to be sneaking into the market unfortunately.
EDIT: Sheesh, add Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) to that list as well, which is a shame as I really like their pizza...
Something that is puzzling me re. Communisis (LON:CMS) announcement today is the reduced net debt from £30.4 end 2016 to £24.3 end 2017. Looking at the Stockopedia report end 2016 net debt is listed as £21.3m and a look at the BS seemed to align with this.
On further reading of today's announcement I spotted an additional £9.3m repayment of Promissory loan notes - and there is a cashflow table showing this. However I cannot see where this item is sitting on the end 2016 balance sheet? How could I have know that the 2016 net debt was £30.4m?
That's a savage reaction to the Conviviality (LON:CVR) update. Down 52% and still falling.
Interesting RNS from Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) this afternoon leading to a sharp fall in the SP
The Fulham Shore plc
("Fulham Shore" or the "Company")
Trading Statement
The Fulham Shore's current financial year ends on 25 March 2018 and the results for that year will be announced in mid-July 2018.
We expect to report an increase in turnover and Headline EBITDA* for the year ending 25 March 2018 over the last financial year ended 26 March 2017. Whilst turnover for the year ending 25 March 2018 will be broadly in line with market expectations, our Headline EBITDA will, however, be below market expectations. This is primarily due to trade in our suburban London restaurants which, whilst they are still busy, are serving fewer customers than last year with higher operating costs.
We have opened 13 new restaurants in the financial year to 25 March 2018, taking the number of restaurants operating at the year end to 41 Franco Manca pizzerias in the UK, 1 Franco Manca pizzeria franchised in Italy and 16 The Real Greek restaurants. We are currently building a new Franco Manca pizzeria in Bath and we have exchanged contracts on a site for later in the year on South St Andrew Street, Edinburgh.
We are operating in an uncertain economic outlook for both the UK and the restaurant sector in particular. As a consequence, we will bring forward our plans only to fund new restaurant openings from our internally generated free cash flow by reducing the number of new restaurant openings for the coming year. We will also choose those locations that we believe will give us above average returns and sensible property deals.
We continue to offer freshly prepared food at great prices which, we feel, has led to our continuing profitability. All of our cash generated is reinvested back into the business. With this policy we keep our prices low and create jobs in new restaurants. Many of our employees are shareholders, creating a 'super family' of investors. In addition, our restaurant sites have been chosen with care and we have avoided property leases with excess space or particularly high rents.
This affordable menu position is where we believe we should be placed within the restaurant sector. We believe that this, along with a prudent opening plan, puts us in a good position when the UK economic environment improves.
I don't hold but it does show that the casual dining sector is over supplied.
cheers
Francis