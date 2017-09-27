Small Cap Value Report (Thu 8 Mar 2018) - CWD, CVR, FUL, CMS, IDP

Hi,

It's Paul here. Today I shall be covering results from;



Countrywide (LON:CWD) - done

Communisis (LON:CMS) - to follow

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) - to follow

TT electronics (LON:TTG) - may not have time for this, we'll see

STOP PRESS! There are 2 profit warnings out during market hours (incredibly disruptive for shareholders when news is released in this way) - which I will look at before the above, because they're more interesting, namely;

Conviviality (LON:CVR) - looks like a serious problem, with the share price down 59% today



Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - a more mild profit warning on this one.





Just to flag that Tuesday's report, and Wednesday's report, are now finished, with extra sections added. Sorry they were rather slow in emerging.





Share price: 83.75p (down 5.8% today, at 14:18)

No. shares: 237.9m

Market cap: £199.2m

Preliminary results for 2017

This is a large chain of UK estate agents.

The narrative is particularly interesting, as it squarely lays the blame for the group's poor performance at the door feet of the recently departed CEO. The Chairman has taken over for now, rising to Executive Chairman, with a "back to basics" strategy change. Here's a flavour of the commentary today;

Industry expertise in all areas of our business is key. Within Sales and Lettings, the previous strategy resulted in us losing a lot of that expertise.



In the Group, we are fortunate in that we have an industry veteran, Paul Creffield, who has been promoted to the role of Group operations director. His deep understanding of the market and operations means that we have quickly been able to identify what we need to do to begin addressing our under-performance.



I am greatly encouraged by the number of high calibre industry business leaders that we already have within our Sales and Lettings business and a number of similarly experienced and high calibre industry people who previously left us and want to rejoin now that Paul is in this role.





Let's look…