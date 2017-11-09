Small Cap Value Report (Thu 9 Nov 2017) - placeholder
Hi, it's Paul here.
This is initially a placeholder article, ready for your comments from 7am onwards.
To get you started today, please note that I updated yesterday's report in the evening, with some new sections. So it now includes additional sections on;
- Stadium - profit warning
- Snoozebox - it's gone bust
- Tracsis - results for y/e 31 Jul 2017
See you in the morning!
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.